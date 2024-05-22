Fife Council ‘breaking the law with unsuitable homes’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife Council ‘breaking the law with unsuitable homes’

The housing service is turning people away daily as landlords leave the sector.

By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporter
The housing emergency action plan aims to tackle homelessness.
The housing emergency action plan aims to tackle homelessness.

Fife Council is repeatedly breaking the law by housing people in unsuitable accommodation.

Head of housing John Mills admitted the council relies too much on B&Bs, hotels and other temporary accommodation.

And officers are also turning people away on a daily basis.

Fife Council is responsible for the running of Arndean Care Home
The issue was discussed at Fife Council HQ.

Mr Mills was speaking as he unveiled Fife’s emergency housing action plan to deal with rising homelessness in the region.

He said a key part of the plan is about “getting legal”.

“Temporary accommodation through the pandemic more than doubled, but although it’s doubled we’re still turning people away on a daily basis,” he said.

“It’s improved in the last couple weeks, but over the last three to six months we’ve been breaking the law and certainly housing people in unsuitable accommodations such as B&Bs and hotels.

“I think our chief executive would want us to maintain the law.

“But it’s also about getting folk out of B&Bs and unsuitable accommodation and into much better accommodation so they can set some roots down in and enjoy community facilities, access to GPs and local schools,” he said.

Landlords selling properties due to rent controls plan

Mr Mills added that the Holyrood’s forthcoming housing bill is adding to problems.

It proposes some form of national rent controls to keep homes affordable for tenants.

However, some landlords have been selling up amid fears they will be left out of pocket if mortgages and other costs rise.

Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie, former tenants’ rights minister, said the bill will protect renters. Image: PA

“We have found that has caused, rightly or wrongly, landlords to leave the sector,” Mr Mills said.

“It is absolutely apparent in Fife that landlords are selling properties.

“They’re giving notice to tenants who are subsequently becoming homeless. That’s a driver for homelessness in Fife.”

And he added: “We need a really robust and healthy private rented sector – suitably managed and suitably assisted by local authorities.”

In addition, turnover of Fife Council homes has fallen significantly since the pandemic.

“That’s fewer housing opportunities for people on the housing and homeless list to move into,” said Mr Mills.

How will Fife housing emergency action plan help?

The Fife housing emergency action plan will aim to boost the amount of affordable housing.

It also promises to make best use of existing properties and prevent homelessness.

“This is not just a homeless emergency,” said Mr Mills.

“This has to be a broad brush housing emergency to try to tackle the lack of housing or existing housing conditions.

High Valleyfield houses where Fife Council has bought four family homes
Fife Council has bought new houses in High Valleyfield to help tackle demand. Image: Google.

“There are around 2,300 empty private sector properties in Fife

.”We are working very closely with private sector landlords and indeed housing associations in Fife to make sure that every empty property is being looked at.

“We need to make best use of our existing housing stock. Wherever there is a house – find it and fill it.”

Mr Mills described Fife’s housing emergency declaration as a political decision based on what’s been “a very pressurised housing situation in Fife and in Scotland for many years”.

The full housing emergency action plan will be brought to the Fife Cabinet Committee meeting on June 6.

More from Fife

Pitteuchar East Primary School in Glenrothes.
Glenrothes school put on lockdown and armed police called after man 'caught with weapon'
Links Street, Kirkcaldy sign
Dissatisfied Fife addict threatened 'dealer' with hammer over shoddy drugs
St Andrews named most expensive seaside town to live in Scotland
St Andrews becomes Scotland's most expensive seaside town as house prices also soar in…
Burntisland Fair.
Burntisland Fairground: Dates, rides, parking and more as summer attraction rolls back into town
The housing emergency action plan aims to tackle homelessness.
Fife beaches could become seaside sauna hotspots amid wave of applications
heavy rain forecast for Tayside, Fife and Stirling
30-hour heavy rain warning for Tayside, Fife and Stirling
George Muir and Sandra McCormack celebrate
Fife couple went to bed not knowing they were £145k richer
2
Helen Stewart from Dundee celebrates her 100th birthday
Watch as Dundee 'singing waitress' performs Puppet on a String on her 100th birthday
Beach bootcamp and yoga will take place on Leven beach
Levenmouth swimming pool to celebrate rail link opening with free beach bootcamp, yoga and…
Ruth Vance's photograph of Anstruther fireworks won a competition to celebrate Levenmouth rail link opening
Winning fireworks photo will help Fife sparkle when Levenmouth rail link opens

Conversation