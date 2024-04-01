The Courier Food and Drink Awards 2024: Pictures and reaction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Courier Food and Drink Awards 2024: Pictures and reaction

The annual Courier Food and Drink Awards once again celebrated the best culinary talent across Tayside and Fife.

By Isla Glen
The Courier Food and Drink Awards 2024 winners. Image: Kim Cessford/DCThomson
The Courier Food and Drink Awards 2024 winners. Image: Kim Cessford/DCThomson

The glittering awards ceremony took place at the prestigious Old Course Hotel in St Andrews where the successful winners received their well-deserved accolades.

Now in its fifth year, the popular event aims to celebrate the incredible talent that is present across the region and it was clear from this year’s entries that Courier Country has this in abundance.

The night began with a drinks reception, which provided guests with the opportunity to network and try a delicious haggis bonda, vegetable pakora or seekh kebab canape, made specially by Praveen Kumar, chef-owner at Tabla Indian Restaurant in Perth.

Canapes. Image: Kim Cessford/DcThomson
Craig Wilson. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

Once guests were seated, host Craig Wilson took to the stage to welcome everyone and introduce Courier editor David Clegg.

Mr Clegg said the “unprecedented” number of entries showcased the “unwavering resilience and creativity” of the industry despite challenges.

He said: “The food and drink industry isn’t just about delicious flavours; it’s the beating heart of our local economy, drawing from the rich resources of our fertile lands, rivers, and coastline to create value and employment opportunities for many.

David Clegg. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

“Some might even say that food and drink in our region is akin to the precious oil and gas sector up north – that’s how vital it is to us!

“And just as the energy sector must be celebrated and championed so must the food and drink sector.”

Mr Clegg also thanked the judges – Brian Stormont, Jamie Scott, Martha Bryce, Sarah Rankin, and Fiona Walsh – as well as the chefs for their efforts in preparing the canapes and four courses.

Four-course dinner

It was then time for the four-course dinner, cooked and prepared by four of the area’s top chefs, using locally-supplied produce, with the feast being devoured by hungry guests.

Andrew Moss, head chef and owner of North Port Restaurant in Perth, prepared An Ingin Ane Anah. The roast onion custard was paired with wild leeks mousse, burnt leek mayo and pickled shallots.

This was followed by the fish course – a wonderfully presented scorched scallops in a shell with whisky and wild garlic, crafted by Glenn Roach, chef proprietor at Taypark House.

Guests at the awards. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DcThomson
The reception. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

The main course, whipped up by Stuart Fraser, executive head chef at the Old Course Hotel, showcased a loin of Aberdeenshire lamb, herb-crusted rack, mini shepherds pie, rosemary fondant potato, purple carrot puree, spinach and red wine jus.

Expectations ran high as the dessert was served: dark chocolate cremeux, heather honey and Yorkshire rhubarb, prepared by Chris Nurse, head pastry chef at Rusacks St Andrews.

The meal was rounded off with tea and coffee.

Highly commended

The awards were to take place next, bringing everyone to the last exciting event of the evening.

Brian Stormont, editor of The Courier Food & Drink magazine, said: “It was an honour to be present and meet all the winners and finalists who do Courier Country proud.

“There are some really exciting food and drink developments in Tayside and Fife that show off the amazing produce we have on our doorstep, whether that be in restaurants, bars or hotels or from the incredible artisan producers who work so hard.

“It was a fantastic evening celebrating all that is great about food and drink in Courier Country. Roll on the 2025 awards.”

The Courier table. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Angus Soft fruits celebrate their win. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

The evening came to a close around midnight, with well-dressed guests mingling for the remainder of the night.

The Courier’s congratulations go to all the fantastic winners on their well-deserved achievements and to the Highly Commended finalists, including Angus Alchemy in the Craft Distiller of the Year category, Futtle in the Brewer of the Year category, Angus Soft Fruits in the Sustainability Award category and Killiecrankie House in the Restaurant of the Year category.

Community Champion sponsored by Apex Hotels

Braw Tea

Braw Tea was crowned Community Champion. Image: Kim Cessford/DcThomson

Jackie McKenzie, director and founder of Braw Tea, said: “I’m really proud and overwhelmed. I’m really proud for the women who have worked so hard to make this happen for us.

“This is validation for the women. To achieve this status of being a kind kitchen and a great place for volunteers to learn and grow and build self esteem, is great.”

Bar of the Year sponsored by Diageo

The Barrelman

The Barrelman won Bar of the Year. Image: Kim Cessford/DcThomson

Jonny Campbell, general manager of The Barrelman, said: “It’s unbelievable to win. There were so many great nominees.

“We are so grateful and did not expect it. We are really grateful The Courier accepted us as a nominees and really appreciative to win.”

Producer of the Year sponsored by Swilcan Loft

Angus Soft Fruits

Producer of the Year went to Angus Soft Fruits. Image: Kim Cessford/DcThomson

Anneka Morgan, digital marketing manager for Angus Soft Fruits, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have won Producer of the Year.

“Winning this award reflects our continuous evolution over the past 30 years in producing a delicious and nutritious product, our dedication to innovation, community and sustainability as a food producer and serves as a testament to the hard work and collaboration of our entire team of berry specialists, growers and partners.”

Street Vendor of the Year

Choola

Choola was awarded Street Vendor of the Year. Image: Kim Cessford / DCThomson

Ameer Limbu, one of the co-founders of Choola, said: “This was unexpected and we are absolutely delighted. When we started, we never thought we’d get all these accolades and awards.

“Thank you for our family’s support to do what we do and our customers, who have been amazing and so supportive.”

Craft Distiller of the Year sponsored by DP&L Group

The Kingsbarn Company of Distillers

The Kingsbarn Company of Distillers was crowned Craft Distiller of the Year. Image: Kim Cessford/DCThomson

Stephen Owen, manager of Kingsbarn Distillery and business centre, said: “This is absolutely wonderful. We started off as a dream and became a dram.

“One of our visions was to be a part of this process when we pitched against a lot of competitors, doing equally great products. We’re absolutely delighted to win.”

Independent Café of the Year sponsored by The Rookery

Sweetpea Cafe

Sweetpea Cafe won Independent Café of the Year. Image: Kim Cessford/DCThomson

Zoe Lawson, the owner of Sweetpea Cafe, said: “It’s amazing to win. It was a bit overwhelming to be up with great other companies. We didn’t know how tonight was going to go so this is a nice surprise.

“I’d like to thank my amazing team – we couldn’t do it without them. Our customers who come every day, they’re just amazing and I can’t thank them enough. My mum – she’s now my manager – is fab and it’s go good to have her on board too.”

Chef of the Year

Thomas Tsappis, Killiecrankie House

Thomas Tsappis, Killiecrankie House

He said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to have been awarded Chef of the Year. It means so much as we are a very small restaurant, and it’s nice to be recognised in what was a hugely competitive category.

“I have to thank my team both back and front of house, as they are the lifeblood of the restaurant and all our success comes off the back of their hard work.”

Entrepreneur of the Year sponsored by ALTAR Group

Tommy & Jacqueline Fox

Tommy and Jacqueline Fox. Image: Kim Cessford/DCThomson

Tommy Fox said the win was “overwhelming”, while Jacqueline said she was “so grateful”.

Tommy said: “To be amongst Kelly and Michelle, as well, we’re like wow. We were rooting for the other two. Totally surprised and honoured. Absolutely did not expect it. It’s so cliche, but it’s not us, it’s the whole team.”

Brewer of the Year sponsored by School of Business, Dundee University

Wasted Degrees Brewing

Wasted Degrees Brewing was crowned Brewer of the Year. Image: Kim Cessford/DcThomson

Jack Low, co-owner of Wasted Degrees, said: “I’m absolutely buzzing, so, so chuffed. It’s been one of the busiest 12 months of my career and of the brewery’s existence, and going from my brother’s hobby with plastic home brew buckets to being the largest independent brewery in Perthshire.”

Rising Star of the Year sponsored by Malmaison

Ethan O’Hare, WEECOOK

Rising Star of the Year was won by Ethan O’Hare from WEECOOK. Image: Kim Cessford/DcThomson

Ethan O’Hare said: “Jason [Cargill from The Rookery] deserves this as much as me. He taught me cooking. I started my apprenticeship with him – I was front of house and he was in the kitchen. I’m still best pals with him.

“Rebecca [McFarlane from Black Mamba] as well. All three of us deserve this. Head chef of a brand new restaurant that’s popping off in town – all three of us to be nominated, we share this award.”

Restaurant of the Year sponsored by Barnetts Toyota

The Boars Head

The Boars Head won Restaurant of the Year. Image: Kim Cessford/DcThomson

David Nolan, director of The Boars Head, said: “I’d like to thank the customers who have stuck by us. It’s as simple as that. We’ve got great repeat custom and if it wasn’t for those customers who believed in us and have furthered our course.

“We build custom on word of mouth not through social media, and it’s those customers that have built our business organically who need to be celebrated.”

Sustainability Award sponsored by InvestFife

Greenheart Growers

The Sustainability Award went to Greenheart Growers. Martha Bryce and Graeme Ferguson of InvestFife with the award. Image: Kim Cessford/DcThomson

Andy McGovern, who leads the project, said: “It feels fantastic to win this award. We’ve been in Fife for nearly three years… and there’s been a lot of progress and hard work to receive this recognition.

“There were so many fantastic competitors against us. We’re thrilled. I would like to thank the Greenheart volunteers – our volunteers are salt and earth. They are special human beings who give time, energy and passion to the project.”

