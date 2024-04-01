The Courier Food and Drink Awards 2024: Pictures and reaction

The annual Courier Food and Drink Awards once again celebrated the best culinary talent across Tayside and Fife.

The glittering awards ceremony took place at the prestigious Old Course Hotel in St Andrews where the successful winners received their well-deserved accolades.

Now in its fifth year, the popular event aims to celebrate the incredible talent that is present across the region and it was clear from this year’s entries that Courier Country has this in abundance.

The night began with a drinks reception, which provided guests with the opportunity to network and try a delicious haggis bonda, vegetable pakora or seekh kebab canape, made specially by Praveen Kumar, chef-owner at Tabla Indian Restaurant in Perth.

Once guests were seated, host Craig Wilson took to the stage to welcome everyone and introduce Courier editor David Clegg.

Mr Clegg said the “unprecedented” number of entries showcased the “unwavering resilience and creativity” of the industry despite challenges.

He said: “The food and drink industry isn’t just about delicious flavours; it’s the beating heart of our local economy, drawing from the rich resources of our fertile lands, rivers, and coastline to create value and employment opportunities for many.

“Some might even say that food and drink in our region is akin to the precious oil and gas sector up north – that’s how vital it is to us!

“And just as the energy sector must be celebrated and championed so must the food and drink sector.”

Mr Clegg also thanked the judges – Brian Stormont, Jamie Scott, Martha Bryce, Sarah Rankin, and Fiona Walsh – as well as the chefs for their efforts in preparing the canapes and four courses.

Four-course dinner

It was then time for the four-course dinner, cooked and prepared by four of the area’s top chefs, using locally-supplied produce, with the feast being devoured by hungry guests.

Andrew Moss, head chef and owner of North Port Restaurant in Perth, prepared An Ingin Ane Anah. The roast onion custard was paired with wild leeks mousse, burnt leek mayo and pickled shallots.

This was followed by the fish course – a wonderfully presented scorched scallops in a shell with whisky and wild garlic, crafted by Glenn Roach, chef proprietor at Taypark House.

The main course, whipped up by Stuart Fraser, executive head chef at the Old Course Hotel, showcased a loin of Aberdeenshire lamb, herb-crusted rack, mini shepherds pie, rosemary fondant potato, purple carrot puree, spinach and red wine jus.

Expectations ran high as the dessert was served: dark chocolate cremeux, heather honey and Yorkshire rhubarb, prepared by Chris Nurse, head pastry chef at Rusacks St Andrews.

The meal was rounded off with tea and coffee.

Highly commended

The awards were to take place next, bringing everyone to the last exciting event of the evening.

Brian Stormont, editor of The Courier Food & Drink magazine, said: “It was an honour to be present and meet all the winners and finalists who do Courier Country proud.

“There are some really exciting food and drink developments in Tayside and Fife that show off the amazing produce we have on our doorstep, whether that be in restaurants, bars or hotels or from the incredible artisan producers who work so hard.

“It was a fantastic evening celebrating all that is great about food and drink in Courier Country. Roll on the 2025 awards.”

The evening came to a close around midnight, with well-dressed guests mingling for the remainder of the night.

The Courier’s congratulations go to all the fantastic winners on their well-deserved achievements and to the Highly Commended finalists, including Angus Alchemy in the Craft Distiller of the Year category, Futtle in the Brewer of the Year category, Angus Soft Fruits in the Sustainability Award category and Killiecrankie House in the Restaurant of the Year category.

Community Champion sponsored by Apex Hotels

Braw Tea

Jackie McKenzie, director and founder of Braw Tea, said: “I’m really proud and overwhelmed. I’m really proud for the women who have worked so hard to make this happen for us.

“This is validation for the women. To achieve this status of being a kind kitchen and a great place for volunteers to learn and grow and build self esteem, is great.”

Bar of the Year sponsored by Diageo

The Barrelman

Jonny Campbell, general manager of The Barrelman, said: “It’s unbelievable to win. There were so many great nominees.

“We are so grateful and did not expect it. We are really grateful The Courier accepted us as a nominees and really appreciative to win.”

Producer of the Year sponsored by Swilcan Loft

Angus Soft Fruits

Anneka Morgan, digital marketing manager for Angus Soft Fruits, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have won Producer of the Year.

“Winning this award reflects our continuous evolution over the past 30 years in producing a delicious and nutritious product, our dedication to innovation, community and sustainability as a food producer and serves as a testament to the hard work and collaboration of our entire team of berry specialists, growers and partners.”

Street Vendor of the Year

Choola

Ameer Limbu, one of the co-founders of Choola, said: “This was unexpected and we are absolutely delighted. When we started, we never thought we’d get all these accolades and awards.

“Thank you for our family’s support to do what we do and our customers, who have been amazing and so supportive.”

Craft Distiller of the Year sponsored by DP&L Group

The Kingsbarn Company of Distillers

Stephen Owen, manager of Kingsbarn Distillery and business centre, said: “This is absolutely wonderful. We started off as a dream and became a dram.

“One of our visions was to be a part of this process when we pitched against a lot of competitors, doing equally great products. We’re absolutely delighted to win.”

Independent Café of the Year sponsored by The Rookery

Sweetpea Cafe

Zoe Lawson, the owner of Sweetpea Cafe, said: “It’s amazing to win. It was a bit overwhelming to be up with great other companies. We didn’t know how tonight was going to go so this is a nice surprise.

“I’d like to thank my amazing team – we couldn’t do it without them. Our customers who come every day, they’re just amazing and I can’t thank them enough. My mum – she’s now my manager – is fab and it’s go good to have her on board too.”

Chef of the Year

Thomas Tsappis, Killiecrankie House

He said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to have been awarded Chef of the Year. It means so much as we are a very small restaurant, and it’s nice to be recognised in what was a hugely competitive category.

“I have to thank my team both back and front of house, as they are the lifeblood of the restaurant and all our success comes off the back of their hard work.”

Entrepreneur of the Year sponsored by ALTAR Group

Tommy & Jacqueline Fox

Tommy Fox said the win was “overwhelming”, while Jacqueline said she was “so grateful”.

Tommy said: “To be amongst Kelly and Michelle, as well, we’re like wow. We were rooting for the other two. Totally surprised and honoured. Absolutely did not expect it. It’s so cliche, but it’s not us, it’s the whole team.”

Brewer of the Year sponsored by School of Business, Dundee University

Wasted Degrees Brewing

Jack Low, co-owner of Wasted Degrees, said: “I’m absolutely buzzing, so, so chuffed. It’s been one of the busiest 12 months of my career and of the brewery’s existence, and going from my brother’s hobby with plastic home brew buckets to being the largest independent brewery in Perthshire.”

Rising Star of the Year sponsored by Malmaison

Ethan O’Hare, WEECOOK

Ethan O’Hare said: “Jason [Cargill from The Rookery] deserves this as much as me. He taught me cooking. I started my apprenticeship with him – I was front of house and he was in the kitchen. I’m still best pals with him.

“Rebecca [McFarlane from Black Mamba] as well. All three of us deserve this. Head chef of a brand new restaurant that’s popping off in town – all three of us to be nominated, we share this award.”

Restaurant of the Year sponsored by Barnetts Toyota

The Boars Head

David Nolan, director of The Boars Head, said: “I’d like to thank the customers who have stuck by us. It’s as simple as that. We’ve got great repeat custom and if it wasn’t for those customers who believed in us and have furthered our course.

“We build custom on word of mouth not through social media, and it’s those customers that have built our business organically who need to be celebrated.”

Sustainability Award sponsored by InvestFife

Greenheart Growers

Andy McGovern, who leads the project, said: “It feels fantastic to win this award. We’ve been in Fife for nearly three years… and there’s been a lot of progress and hard work to receive this recognition.

“There were so many fantastic competitors against us. We’re thrilled. I would like to thank the Greenheart volunteers – our volunteers are salt and earth. They are special human beings who give time, energy and passion to the project.”