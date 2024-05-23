One of Fife’s most expensive homes has price cut by £60k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

One of Fife’s most expensive homes has price cut by £60k

Five-bedroom Wester Haining on the outskirts of St Andrews features a sauna and a fire pit.

By Ben MacDonald
Wester Haining
Wester Haining in St Andrews. Image: Rettie

One of Fife’s most expensive homes has had its price cut by £60,000.

Wester Haining on the outskirts of St Andrews hit the market earlier this year for £1.95 million.

The house, said to be among Fife’s priciest properties, has now had its price cut to £1.89m – a drop of just over 3%.

Wester Haining is guarded with remote-controlled electric gates, which give access to a long driveway and a large parking area.

Upon entry, there is a beautiful timber staircase that splits into two and leads to the landing.

Remote control gates guard the property. Image: Rettie
The timber staircase splits into two. Image: Rettie

Downstairs, there is a dining kitchen with a Charles Yorke design, fitted appliances and a central serving station.

The nearby utility room provides stairs to a cinema room above the garage.

This could be used as a fifth bedroom if needed.

The family room comes with a wood-burning stove and an adjacent dining room.

There is also a living room with a log burner and doors to the garden.

A sunroom to the east has its own garden access.

The family room. Image: Rettie
The dining room sits next to the family room. Image: Rettie
The kitchen. Image: Rettie
The kitchen comes with central serving station. Image: Rettie
Plenty of space for dining. Image: Rettie
A drinks cabinet is one feature in the kitchen. Image: Rettie
The living room. Image: Rettie
The sunroom. Image: Rettie
The hallway. Image: Rettie

Four good-sized bedrooms can be found upstairs.

The main bedroom has an en-suite and its own sauna, while another of the bedrooms also has an en-suite.

The family bathroom is also a Charles Yorke design.

Outside there is a large garden with lawns, raised beds, a circular fire pit and a summer house.

The main bedroom. Image: Rettie
The main bedroom’s en-suite bathroom. Image: Rettie
Bedroom two. Image: Rettie
Bedroom two’s en-suite bathroom. Image: Rettie
Bedroom three comes with a balcony. Image: Rettie
Bedroom four. Image: Rettie
The shower room. Image: Rettie
The house has a large back garden. Image: Rettie
The back garden. Image: Rettie
The fire pit. Image: Rettie
The summer house. Image: Rettie

Rettie, which is marketing Wester Haining for sale, describes it as a “spectacular contemporary home in sought-after area”.

It comes after St Andrews overtook North Berwick to become Scotland’s most expensive seaside town in which to buy a house.

A £1.1m townhouse elsewhere in the town has also had its asking price cut by £150,000.

More from Property

The six bedroom house in Piperdam is on sale for £650k. Image: Harmony Homes.
For sale: £650k Piperdam house on double plot with indoor swimming pool and biomass…
31 Craigfoot Walk in Kirkcaldy is for sale for offers over £650,000.
Beautiful home on Kirkcaldy coastline has garden overlooking the beach
The former Russell Hotel is being converted into six luxury apartments. Image: Savills.
St Andrews: 6 apartments in former Russell Hotel on sale for almost £9 million
Upper Woodinch near Dalguise. Image: Galbraith
£750k Perthshire country retreat with outdoor swimming pool for sale
Angela Wallace, TSPC operations manager. Image: TSPC
More homes for sale shows confidence returning to Tayside property market, says TSPC
Owner Lee stands outside The Old Mill, which sits on the Allan Water near Dunblane.
Stunning waterside mill near Dunblane features in Scotland's Home of the Year
The Orchard Row house in St Andrews
Stunning £1.1m St Andrews townhouse has price slashed by £150k
The Magdalen Yard Road flat overlooks the Tay Bridge. Image: Verdala
Stylish Dundee flat with 'turret' looks directly over Tay Bridge
Barometer Cottage in on Broughty Ferry's waterfront. Image: Blackadders.
Charming waterfront cottage in Broughty Ferry has unusual feature
2
Fish Pond Cottage has a superb riverside location. Image: Next Home.
On the market: Bungalow and bothy on banks of the Tay near Perth

Conversation