One of Fife’s most expensive homes has price cut by £60k

One of Fife’s most expensive homes has had its price cut by £60,000.

Wester Haining on the outskirts of St Andrews hit the market earlier this year for £1.95 million.

The house, said to be among Fife’s priciest properties, has now had its price cut to £1.89m – a drop of just over 3%.

Wester Haining is guarded with remote-controlled electric gates, which give access to a long driveway and a large parking area.

Upon entry, there is a beautiful timber staircase that splits into two and leads to the landing.

Downstairs, there is a dining kitchen with a Charles Yorke design, fitted appliances and a central serving station.

The nearby utility room provides stairs to a cinema room above the garage.

This could be used as a fifth bedroom if needed.

The family room comes with a wood-burning stove and an adjacent dining room.

There is also a living room with a log burner and doors to the garden.

A sunroom to the east has its own garden access.

Four good-sized bedrooms can be found upstairs.

The main bedroom has an en-suite and its own sauna, while another of the bedrooms also has an en-suite.

The family bathroom is also a Charles Yorke design.

Outside there is a large garden with lawns, raised beds, a circular fire pit and a summer house.

Rettie, which is marketing Wester Haining for sale, describes it as a “spectacular contemporary home in sought-after area”.

It comes after St Andrews overtook North Berwick to become Scotland’s most expensive seaside town in which to buy a house.

A £1.1m townhouse elsewhere in the town has also had its asking price cut by £150,000.