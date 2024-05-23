One of Fife’s most expensive homes has price cut by £60k

One of Fife’s most expensive homes has had its price cut by £60,000.
Wester Haining on the outskirts of St Andrews hit the market earlier this year for £1.95 million.
The house, said to be among Fife’s priciest properties, has now had its price cut to £1.89m – a drop of just over 3%.
Wester Haining is guarded with remote-controlled electric gates, which give access to a long driveway and a large parking area.
Upon entry, there is a beautiful timber staircase that splits into two and leads to the landing.
Downstairs, there is a dining kitchen with a Charles Yorke design, fitted appliances and a central serving station.
The nearby utility room provides stairs to a cinema room above the garage.
This could be used as a fifth bedroom if needed.
The family room comes with a wood-burning stove and an adjacent dining room.
There is also a living room with a log burner and doors to the garden.
A sunroom to the east has its own garden access.
Four good-sized bedrooms can be found upstairs.
The main bedroom has an en-suite and its own sauna, while another of the bedrooms also has an en-suite.
The family bathroom is also a Charles Yorke design.
Outside there is a large garden with lawns, raised beds, a circular fire pit and a summer house.
Rettie, which is marketing Wester Haining for sale, describes it as a “spectacular contemporary home in sought-after area”.
It comes after St Andrews overtook North Berwick to become Scotland’s most expensive seaside town in which to buy a house.
A £1.1m townhouse elsewhere in the town has also had its asking price cut by £150,000.
Conversation