St Andrews home with £2m price tag is one of Fife’s most expensive properties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

St Andrews home with £2m price tag is one of Fife’s most expensive properties

New to the market, Wester Haines is a high-specification home with a superb kitchen, high quality bathrooms and a cinema room.

By Jack McKeown
Wester Haining is on the market for just under £2 million. Image: Rettie.
Wester Haining is on the market for just under £2 million. Image: Rettie.

Wester Haining is a high quality contemporary home in St Andrews with a price tag nudging £2 million.

Located on Strathkinnes High Road, it’s close to the outskirts of St Andrews and has countryside on the doorstep.

The new Madras College is close by and Balgove Larder is an easy lollop across a couple of fields.

Remote controlled electric gates glide open giving access to a long driveway and large parking area.

The front door opens into a vestibule with a bespoke timber staircase that splits and leads up to a galleried landing.

The breakfasting kitchen is a beautiful – and very expensive – Charles Yorke design.

A set of stairs from the utility room leads up to a marvellous cinema room above the garage. This could be used as a fifth bedroom if needed.

Wester Haining is on the edge of St Andrews. Image: Rettie.
The kitchen is by Charles Yorke. Image: Rettie.
A bespoke staircase leads to the upper level. Image: Rettie.

There is a family room with wood burning stove and an adjacent dining room. The formal living room has another log burner and doors to the garden. There is also a wonderful sunroom with its own garden access.

Bedrooms and gardens

On the upper level are four good sized bedrooms. The main bedroom has an en suite and its own sauna, while another of the bedrooms also has an en suite.

The a family bathroom is also a Charles Yorke design.

The upper landing has a feature arched window and an attractive sitting area. Image: Rettie.
The gardens have a firepit and summerhouse. Image: Rettie.
Mature trees add privacy. Image: Rettie.

Wester Haines has a large garden with lawns, raised beds, a circular fire pit and a summer house.

On sale with Rettie for offers over £1.95 million, Wester Haining is one of the most expensive properties currently on sale in Fife.

Only £8 million Earlshall Castle near Leuchars and a £3 million house on St Andrews’ Hepburn Gardens have higher price tags.

More from Property

Dove Cottage, Finavon, Angus
Angus cottage with beautiful glass extension for sale at £425k
Pitmedden House comes with 10 acres of land. Image: Rettie.
Inside stunning Fife country home with tower and equestrian facilities
Dalfouper Bothy is the perfect project property. Image: Zoopla.
Stone bothy in rural Angus a fantastic fixer upper
The home is a short walk from Stirling Castle. Image: Clyde Property
Grand 3-floor home a short walk from Stirling Castle has price slashed by £20k
St Martins Church has a lovely setting. Image: Church of Scotland.
Beautiful Perthshire church in woodland setting on sale for £40,000
West Lodge is a stunning countryside home near Dundee.
Traditional gatehouse near Dundee has two amazing extensions
An exterior shot of The Granary with Loch Tummel in the background.
For sale: Former granary on banks of Loch Tummel with panoramic views from sunroom
Ormlea, 12 Hallowhill
Inside £1.25m St Andrews home in 'one of town's most desirable addresses'
The cosy coffee shop.
Stirling cafe with vaulted ceilings and 'great reputation' has asking price cut
The Old Station House has a fantastic kitchen extension. Image: Rettie.
Former Pittenweem station house transformed into stunning energy efficient £600k home