St Andrews home with £2m price tag is one of Fife’s most expensive properties

Wester Haining is a high quality contemporary home in St Andrews with a price tag nudging £2 million.

Located on Strathkinnes High Road, it’s close to the outskirts of St Andrews and has countryside on the doorstep.

The new Madras College is close by and Balgove Larder is an easy lollop across a couple of fields.

Remote controlled electric gates glide open giving access to a long driveway and large parking area.

The front door opens into a vestibule with a bespoke timber staircase that splits and leads up to a galleried landing.

The breakfasting kitchen is a beautiful – and very expensive – Charles Yorke design.

A set of stairs from the utility room leads up to a marvellous cinema room above the garage. This could be used as a fifth bedroom if needed.

There is a family room with wood burning stove and an adjacent dining room. The formal living room has another log burner and doors to the garden. There is also a wonderful sunroom with its own garden access.

Bedrooms and gardens

On the upper level are four good sized bedrooms. The main bedroom has an en suite and its own sauna, while another of the bedrooms also has an en suite.

The a family bathroom is also a Charles Yorke design.

Wester Haines has a large garden with lawns, raised beds, a circular fire pit and a summer house.

On sale with Rettie for offers over £1.95 million, Wester Haining is one of the most expensive properties currently on sale in Fife.

Only £8 million Earlshall Castle near Leuchars and a £3 million house on St Andrews’ Hepburn Gardens have higher price tags.