Dundee United throw weight behind Arab Archive fundraiser as remarkable backing leaves organisers ‘humbled’

The popular reference tool is aiming to evolve for a 2024 audience.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United supporters at Tannadice
Dundee United fans have supported the project in their numbers. Image: SNS

The dedicated fans behind popular Dundee United website Arab Archive have been left “humbled” as fundraising for an ambitious new project approaches the £6,000-mark.

Established in 2006, the site is a valuable reference tool for all supporters, hosting an astonishing library of more than 1500 players and 5800 matches from 1909 to the present day.

However, the fixtures and profiles are currently without images, and it is hoped a new “Digital Memories Project” will allow for the building of an image library, letting fans luxuriate in the club’s history.

Iconic Dundee United manager Jim McLean celebrates their 1983 Premier Division title
Iconic United manager Jim McLean celebrates their 1983 Premier Division title. Image: DC Thomson

Given the associated costs – and with the upkeep of the site essentially a voluntary labour of love – a Crowdfunder appeal was launched on February 3.

The initial target was £2,500 – and that was surpassed within a matter of days as grateful Arabs rallied around the project.

The likes of the Dundee United Supporters Foundation, ArabTRUST and The Dode Fox Podcast all donated the top-tier figure of £250, while Dundee United made a “generous” donation.

Orr: We are overwhelmed

And Arab Archive co-admin Bryan Orr told United’s official website: “We have been overwhelmed with the contribution from supporters everywhere.

Ralph Milne, arms aloft, celebrates his opener as United defeated Dundee to win the league in 1983
Ralph Milne, arms aloft, celebrates his opener as United defeated Dundee to win the league in 1983. Image: DC Thomson.

“It is so humbling to know how many use the site and want it to continue to grow.

“We’re also delighted to have the club’s backing for this project. Their endorsement will hopefully introduce the Archive to some new fans, perhaps younger supporters, who haven’t seen it before.”

You can donate to the Crowdfunder here.

