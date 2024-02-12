Dundee write to SFA in ‘strongest terms’ over ref’s handling of Michael Mellon injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee write to SFA in ‘strongest terms’ over ref’s handling of Michael Mellon injury

The Burnley loanee was stretchered off in stoppage time as the Dark Blues defeated St Johnstone at Dens Park on Sunday.

By George Cran
Michael Mellon was stretchered off late in the game against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Michael Mellon was stretchered off late in the game against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Dundee have today written to the SFA to express “serious concerns” over the handling of Michael Mellon’s horror head knock on Sunday.

The Dark Blues were leading Tayside rivals St Johnstone 2-1 going into stoppage time when Mellon suffered a “significant head injury” following a challenge by Saints skipper Liam Gordon.

Furious Dens boss Tony Docherty said the challenge was “almost life-endangering” in his post-match comments.

And he questioned why referee David Munro did not stop play immediately.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty was furious with the challenge. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty was furious with the challenge. Image: SNS

Instead the official allowed Dundee to continue their counter attack. When that petered out, he whistled to stop the game.

Despite play continuing, club medic Dr Derek McCormack entered the pitch to treat Mellon.

The Scotland U/21 striker was taken immediately to hospital before being discharged on Sunday evening.

‘Strongest terms’

A Dundee statement read: “Michael sustained a significant head injury in yesterday’s match against St Johnstone, but thanks to the swift intervention by Dr McCormack and the medical team, his condition was stabilised and he was transferred to Ninewells Hospital Accident and Emergency Department.

“Following specialist investigations he was discharged with appropriate head injury advice.

Michael Mellon made his debut less than 24 hours after signing on loan from Burnley. Image: SNS
Michael Mellon was discharged from hospital late on Sunday night. Image: SNS

“He will continue his recovery under the supervision of the club’s medical team in accordance with concussion protocols.

“The club is today writing to the Scottish FA in the strongest terms to express its serious concerns that play was not stopped to allow immediate attention to Michael after what was clearly a dreadful head clash.”

The Dark Blues would go on to win the game 2-1 to move five points clear of their rivals.

Mellon’s older brother Jordan also took to social media on Sunday evening to thank the Dundee medical staff.

Conversation