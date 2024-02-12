Dundee write to SFA in ‘strongest terms’ over ref’s handling of Michael Mellon injury

Dundee have today written to the SFA to express “serious concerns” over the handling of Michael Mellon’s horror head knock on Sunday.

The Dark Blues were leading Tayside rivals St Johnstone 2-1 going into stoppage time when Mellon suffered a “significant head injury” following a challenge by Saints skipper Liam Gordon.

Furious Dens boss Tony Docherty said the challenge was “almost life-endangering” in his post-match comments.

And he questioned why referee David Munro did not stop play immediately.

Instead the official allowed Dundee to continue their counter attack. When that petered out, he whistled to stop the game.

Despite play continuing, club medic Dr Derek McCormack entered the pitch to treat Mellon.

The Scotland U/21 striker was taken immediately to hospital before being discharged on Sunday evening.

‘Strongest terms’

A Dundee statement read: “Michael sustained a significant head injury in yesterday’s match against St Johnstone, but thanks to the swift intervention by Dr McCormack and the medical team, his condition was stabilised and he was transferred to Ninewells Hospital Accident and Emergency Department.

“Following specialist investigations he was discharged with appropriate head injury advice.

“He will continue his recovery under the supervision of the club’s medical team in accordance with concussion protocols.

“The club is today writing to the Scottish FA in the strongest terms to express its serious concerns that play was not stopped to allow immediate attention to Michael after what was clearly a dreadful head clash.”

The Dark Blues would go on to win the game 2-1 to move five points clear of their rivals.

Mellon’s older brother Jordan also took to social media on Sunday evening to thank the Dundee medical staff.