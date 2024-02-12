Dundee businessman found guilty of sex attack on sleeping girl, 16

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee businessman found guilty of sex attack on sleeping girl, 16

Alexander Forootan, 40, pounced on the sleeping teenager while she was in a drunken stupor, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

By Gordon Currie
Alex Forootan.
Alex Forootan. Image: DCT Media

A Dundee businessman who lured drunken youngsters back to his home from a casino has been found guilty of a sex attack on a 16-year-old girl.

Company director Alexander Forootan, 40, pounced on the sleeping teenager while she was in a drunken stupor.

A jury at Dundee Sheriff Court found Forootan, now of London, guilty of sexually penetrating the girl while she slept at his former home in Thorter Neuk, Dundee, on March 1 2020.

The businessman, who ran IT firm Elite Contractors, was found with the semi-naked girl, who cannot be named, in his home after picking her up from a casino and promising to take her to an “after-party.”

Silent call to police

The girl was woken up by police to be told they were arresting Forootan for carrying out a sex attack upon her while she was unconscious on his sofa.

She told the court that she had no idea how her underwear came to be on Forootan’s floor or why her dress had been pushed up.

Alex Forootan.
Alex Forootan. Image: DCT Media

A young man who had also been lured back to Forootan’s home from the casino made a silent phone call to police because he feared the girl would be assaulted.

The man, now 24, told a jury that he had met the girl at the casino and they had both ended up in a taxi going back to Forootan’s flat for a party.

He said the older man was a stranger to them both and they had both had a drink with him before the girl fell asleep on the couch.

“I was on one couch trying to sleep and she was on the other couch trying to sleep. I could see she had covers on her,” he told the jury.

“The other male sat next to her and stroked her leg, high on her thigh. She was sleeping. I tried to contact police when I was in the house, but I didn’t want him to hear me.”

Victim was ‘nauseous and woozy’

The jury was played audio of the man’s conversation with police, in which he answered questions by tapping the screen to avoid having to speak.

He then left the property and immediately called the police, telling them: “I was worried because she was fast asleep and I didn’t want anything to happen to her. I got the feeling something was going to.

“I saw the gentleman trying to get it on with her when she was asleep. We were drunk. I left the address but I’m scared for the girl.

“He was drunk too, but he didn’t seem as drunk as she was. She fell asleep and it seemed as if he tried to take advantage. I saw with my own eyes.

“I just wanted to do the right thing. If I didn’t I would regret it. He was touching her leg. The girl was unconscious. She was asleep. That’s why I’m worried for her.”

Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media

The witness met police near the flat and directed them to where it was. He said he thought the girl was 18-20, although she confirmed she had been 16 at the time.

Now 20, she told the trial: “I just remember going to that house. I remember going in and having drinks. I got woken up by one of the policemen, telling me someone was getting arrested.

“He asked me if it was my underwear on the floor. I was confused and I just remember crying hysterically in the kitchen and I was embarrassed.

“I felt a lot of pain in my genital area. It was sore down there. I felt nauseous and woozy.”

After being found guilty, Forootan was remanded in custody for reports and will be sentenced next month.

