Healthy takeaway firm opening in Dundee after Perth success

A healthy food cafe and takeaway has announced plans to open in Dundee after finding success in Perth.

Macrotrition founder Jack Parr says the move marks another “significant milestone” for his business.

Jack already runs a sit-in cafe on Perth’s South Methven Street and an outlet in Glasgow.

He is now working on opening a takeaway on Brown Street in Dundee.

The new shop is aiming to open on March 4.

Dundee ‘crying out’ for opening of Macrotrition takeaway

Jack said: “Dundee has been crying out for a Macrotrition to open and I can’t wait to get started.

“I have been putting in a lot of work in the background in recent months with loads of late nights and early mornings to keep growing Macrotrition and I can’t thank everyone involved enough for making this happen and our amazing customers.

“I just wanted to say without my loved ones, my close friends and family – you know exactly who you are – being next to me, Macrotrition wouldn’t be where it is today, especially during the ups and downs of business and life.

“My support network is amazing. Step by step we keep moving, no matter what, and keep growing in business and most importantly, life.”

Macrotrition offers fully prepared, hand-cooked meals with tracked macronutrients – the nutrients needed in larger quantities to provide energy.

Dishes on its menu include chicken burrito, BBQ beef meatballs, stir fry, pasta, curries and chicken mac and cheese.

The business started offering deliveries in 2021 and later opened a small takeaway.

Entrepreneur Jack said he was inspired by his passion for healthy eating and fitness.

His business has since expanded into a cafe in Perth and a second location on Washington Street in Glasgow.

A post on the Macrotrition Facebook page said: “We are thrilled to announce that Macrotrition will be opening its doors in the vibrant city of Dundee.

“This marks another significant milestone in our Macrotrition journey.

“With many loyal customers making the trek to Perth for Macrotrition, we’re excited to bring what you love right to your doorstep.

“Our team has poured countless hours of hard work into making Macrotrition your go-to healthy delicious food spot

“We can’t wait to dive into the Dundee community, offering the full Macrotrition experience; a cosy cafe, refreshing smoothies/shakes, aromatic coffee, hearty breakfast options, tempting snacks, meal prep services, and so much more.”