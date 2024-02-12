Healthy takeaway firm opening in Dundee after Perth success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Healthy takeaway firm opening in Dundee after Perth success

The Macrotrition outlet will open next month.

By Ellidh Aitken
Jack Parr will open his third Macrotrition location in Dundee next month. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Jack Parr will open his third Macrotrition location in Dundee next month. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A healthy food cafe and takeaway has announced plans to open in Dundee after finding success in Perth.

Macrotrition founder Jack Parr says the move marks another “significant milestone” for his business.

Jack already runs a sit-in cafe on Perth’s South Methven Street and an outlet in Glasgow.

He is now working on opening a takeaway on Brown Street in Dundee.

The new shop is aiming to open on March 4.

Dundee ‘crying out’ for opening of Macrotrition takeaway

Jack said: “Dundee has been crying out for a Macrotrition to open and I can’t wait to get started.

“I have been putting in a lot of work in the background in recent months with loads of late nights and early mornings to keep growing Macrotrition and I can’t thank everyone involved enough for making this happen and our amazing customers.

“I just wanted to say without my loved ones, my close friends and family – you know exactly who you are – being next to me, Macrotrition wouldn’t be where it is today, especially during the ups and downs of business and life.

“My support network is amazing. Step by step we keep moving, no matter what, and keep growing in business and most importantly, life.”

Macrotrition offers fully prepared, hand-cooked meals. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Macrotrition offers fully prepared, hand-cooked meals with tracked macronutrients – the nutrients needed in larger quantities to provide energy.

Dishes on its menu include chicken burrito, BBQ beef meatballs, stir fry, pasta, curries and chicken mac and cheese.

The business started offering deliveries in 2021 and later opened a small takeaway.

Entrepreneur Jack said he was inspired by his passion for healthy eating and fitness.

His business has since expanded into a cafe in Perth and a second location on Washington Street in Glasgow.

Macrotrition will open on Brown Street next month. Image: Google Street View

A post on the Macrotrition Facebook page said: “We are thrilled to announce that Macrotrition will be opening its doors in the vibrant city of Dundee.

“This marks another significant milestone in our Macrotrition journey.

“With many loyal customers making the trek to Perth for Macrotrition, we’re excited to bring what you love right to your doorstep.

“Our team has poured countless hours of hard work into making Macrotrition your go-to healthy delicious food spot

“We can’t wait to dive into the Dundee community, offering the full Macrotrition experience; a cosy cafe, refreshing smoothies/shakes, aromatic coffee, hearty breakfast options, tempting snacks, meal prep services, and so much more.”

Conversation