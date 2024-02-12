Dundee star Michael Mellon out of hospital after horror head knock as family praise medics for ‘instinctive reactions’

Dundee loan star Michael Mellon is out of hospital after his horror head knock.

The Burnley youngster was a late substitute as the Dark Blues came from behind to defeat Tayside rivals St Johnstone.

In stoppage time he was clattered from behind by Saints skipper Liam Gordon, leaving both players prostrate on the ground.

Referee David Munro played on as Dundee attacked before stopping the game.

Despite play continuing, Dundee club doctor Dr Derek McCormack came onto the pitch to treat the player such was the potentially-serious nature of the injury.

That left Dens boss Tony Docherty furious with the official and Gordon for the challenge, saying it was “almost life-endangering” in his post-match comments.

Mellon was stretchered off and immediately taken to Ninewells Hospital in an ambulance.

He was fully assessed by medical staff and was discharged late on Sunday night.

The Scotland U/21 man will now continue his recovery through concussion protocols under supervision of the club’s medical team.

Family thanks

Mellon’s older brother Jordan took to social media on Sunday evening to thank Dr McGregor and the rest of the Dundee medical staff for their speedy reaction to the incident.

He wrote: “Would like to thank the Dundee FC medical staff for their instinctive reactions to enter the field of play to attend to my little brother Michael today.

“He is in hospital and already on track to making a speedy recovery.”

Michael Mellon made an instant impact after arriving from Burnley, scoring once and assisting two goals on his debut at Livingston.

Sunday’s game was his fourth appearance for the Dark Blues since his loan move from Turf Moor in January.