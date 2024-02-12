Dundee star Michael Mellon out of hospital after horror head knock as family praise medics for ‘instinctive reactions’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee star Michael Mellon out of hospital after horror head knock as family praise medics for ‘instinctive reactions’

The Burnley loanee was taken to hospital on Sunday night after being stretchered off during the win over St Johnstone.

By George Cran
Michael Mellon
Michael Mellon in action for Dundee. Image: Shutterstock

Dundee loan star Michael Mellon is out of hospital after his horror head knock.

The Burnley youngster was a late substitute as the Dark Blues came from behind to defeat Tayside rivals St Johnstone.

In stoppage time he was clattered from behind by Saints skipper Liam Gordon, leaving both players prostrate on the ground.

Referee David Munro played on as Dundee attacked before stopping the game.

Despite play continuing, Dundee club doctor Dr Derek McCormack came onto the pitch to treat the player such was the potentially-serious nature of the injury.

Michael Mellon was stretchered off late in the game against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Michael Mellon was stretchered off late in the game against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

That left Dens boss Tony Docherty furious with the official and Gordon for the challenge, saying it was “almost life-endangering” in his post-match comments.

Mellon was stretchered off and immediately taken to Ninewells Hospital in an ambulance.

He was fully assessed by medical staff and was discharged late on Sunday night.

The Scotland U/21 man will now continue his recovery through concussion protocols under supervision of the club’s medical team.

Family thanks

Mellon’s older brother Jordan took to social media on Sunday evening to thank Dr McGregor and the rest of the Dundee medical staff for their speedy reaction to the incident.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty was furious with the challenge. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty was furious with the challenge. Image: SNS

He wrote: “Would like to thank the Dundee FC medical staff for their instinctive reactions to enter the field of play to attend to my little brother Michael today.

“He is in hospital and already on track to making a speedy recovery.”

Michael Mellon made an instant impact after arriving from Burnley, scoring once and assisting two goals on his debut at Livingston.

Sunday’s game was his fourth appearance for the Dark Blues since his loan move from Turf Moor in January.

