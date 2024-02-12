EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline and Queen’s Park in battle to sign St Johnstone striker Chris Kane on loan

Dunfermline and Queen’s Park are battling to sign St Johnstone striker, Chris Kane, on loan.

Courier Sport understands that both Championship clubs have tabled offers for the Saints double-winning hero and the ball is now in his court.

The 29-year-old signed a half-season contract in the summer and then again in December.

Perth boss, Craig Levein, has included Kane in recent match-day squads but he hasn’t come off the bench.

Benji Kimpioka, Adama Sidibeh, Nicky Clark, DJ Jaiyesimi and Stevie May have all featured up front since the mid-season break.

Queen’s manager, Callum Davidson, was in charge of Saints when they won the League Cup and Scottish Cup together in 2021, while Pars’ assistant manager, Dave Mackay, is a former McDiarmid Park team-mate.

Ironically, Dunfermline and Queen’s Park played each other on Saturday, with Davidson’s side winning 3-0 at East End Park to leapfrog their Fife opponents.