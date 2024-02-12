EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline and Queen’s Park in battle to sign St Johnstone striker Chris Kane on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline and Queen’s Park in battle to sign St Johnstone striker Chris Kane on loan

The 29-year-old hasn't featured for Saints after the mid-season break.

By Courier Sport
Chris Kane.
Chris Kane. Image: Shutterstock.

Dunfermline and Queen’s Park are battling to sign St Johnstone striker, Chris Kane, on loan.

Courier Sport understands that both Championship clubs have tabled offers for the Saints double-winning hero and the ball is now in his court.

The 29-year-old signed a half-season contract in the summer and then again in December.

Perth boss, Craig Levein, has included Kane in recent match-day squads but he hasn’t come off the bench.

Chris Kane comes on against Rangers.
Chris Kane comes on against Rangers. Image: SNS.

Benji Kimpioka, Adama Sidibeh, Nicky Clark, DJ Jaiyesimi and Stevie May have all featured up front since the mid-season break.

Queen’s manager, Callum Davidson, was in charge of Saints when they won the League Cup and Scottish Cup together in 2021, while Pars’ assistant manager, Dave Mackay, is a former McDiarmid Park team-mate.

Ironically, Dunfermline and Queen’s Park played each other on Saturday, with Davidson’s side winning 3-0 at East End Park to leapfrog their Fife opponents.

Conversation