Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone striker Chris Kane signs new contract and makes ‘lot more to give’ pledge

The 29-year-old's current deal was due to expire in January.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane.
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane. Image: SNS

St Johnstone striker Chris Kane has signed a contract extension through to the end of the season.

The double-winner’s current deal was due to expire next month.

Kane has suffered with injury problems over the last couple of years but is now starting to accumulate regular game-time under new manager Craig Levein.

He scored a crucial penalty rebound goal to secure three points against St Mirren recently and has featured in all seven of Levein’s games in charge.

St Johnstone's Chris Kane scores against St Mirren.
St Johnstone’s Chris Kane scores against St Mirren. Image: SNS.

Kane said: “I’m really happy to have signed an extension to end of the season.

“It was an easy decision because I have been here so long. After spending the last couple years struggling with injuries, I know I have a lot more to give.

“Now it’s time to stay fit and keep helping the team get results and climb the league.”

