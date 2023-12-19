St Johnstone striker Chris Kane signs new contract and makes ‘lot more to give’ pledge

St Johnstone striker Chris Kane has signed a contract extension through to the end of the season.

The double-winner’s current deal was due to expire next month.

Kane has suffered with injury problems over the last couple of years but is now starting to accumulate regular game-time under new manager Craig Levein.

He scored a crucial penalty rebound goal to secure three points against St Mirren recently and has featured in all seven of Levein’s games in charge.

Kane said: “I’m really happy to have signed an extension to end of the season.

“It was an easy decision because I have been here so long. After spending the last couple years struggling with injuries, I know I have a lot more to give.

“Now it’s time to stay fit and keep helping the team get results and climb the league.”