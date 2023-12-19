St Johnstone striker Chris Kane signs new contract and makes ‘lot more to give’ pledge

St Johnstone striker Chris Kane has signed a contract extension through to the end of the season.
The double-winner’s current deal was due to expire next month.
Kane has suffered with injury problems over the last couple of years but is now starting to accumulate regular game-time under new manager Craig Levein.
He scored a crucial penalty rebound goal to secure three points against St Mirren recently and has featured in all seven of Levein’s games in charge.
Kane said: “I’m really happy to have signed an extension to end of the season.
“It was an easy decision because I have been here so long. After spending the last couple years struggling with injuries, I know I have a lot more to give.
“Now it’s time to stay fit and keep helping the team get results and climb the league.”
