Dundee City Council mocked for asking public to have conversations with lamp posts and bus shelters

A post uploaded on the local authority's social media pages asked people to speak to the inanimate objects about climate change.

By Laura Devlin
A new polycarbonate bus shelter outside Asda in Kirkton. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee City Council has been widely mocked on social media after encouraging people to start conversations with lamp posts, bus shelters, and fences.

A post uploaded on the local authority’s official social media pages asked members of the public to speak to the inanimate objects about the climate emergency.

The request came as part of an update from Dundee City Council on their ‘Hello Lamp Post’ initiative, which launched earlier this year.

This saw interactive signs with QR codes installed around the city, leading to the Hello Lamp Post platform which shares information with the public about climate change.

The platform’s content has recently been updated following feedback received from the public.

However the post asking members of the public to speak to lamp posts and bus shelters sparked confusion from people on X – formerly known as Twitter.

One user wrote: “Have you lot lost your marbles? How ludicrous.”

Another said: “I think you are a wee bit over critical there.

“I regularly ask my fence for advice when I need it but I agree, anyone talking to a bus shelter is barking mad.”

One user simply said: “Utterly unhinged.”

‘As long as the scheme does not include bollards’

But some appeared to see the funny side and even offered Dundee City Council advice on who else to speak to about climate change.

One person wrote: “Much better to talk to trees, plants and animals – at least they have a vested interest!”

Another user said: “As long as the scheme is not extended to include bollards, it should be fine.

“Nothing wrong with an in-depth discussion with an AI lamp post.”

Since the post on X was uploaded to Dundee City Council’s account on Tuesday morning it has recieved over 200 shares and more than 400 replies.

‘I would urge anyone to give it a go’

Speaking on the Hello Lamp Post initiative, councillor Nadia El-Nakla, depute convener for climate, environment & biodiversity at Dundee City Council, said it was a great tool to help tackle climate change.

She said: “The platform is a two-way conversation, with the views picked up from locals being used as valuable ways to understand community perceptions on climate change.

“I would urge anyone who sees the signs to give it a go. The tool can be a unique way to learn about some of the great work already taking place in Dundee to address the climate and nature emergency – showing off some things that residents might not be aware of that are happening right around the corner from them.”

Conversation