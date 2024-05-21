EXCLUSIVE: Inside The View guitarist Pete Reilly’s wedding as bandmate Kyle Falconer hosts ‘proper Spanish shindig’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

EXCLUSIVE: Inside The View guitarist Pete Reilly’s wedding as bandmate Kyle Falconer hosts ‘proper Spanish shindig’

The musician has revealed how he fought back the tears as he tied the knot with Phoebe Glover in Alicante.

The View guitarist Pete Reilly married his partner Phoebe in Spain
Pete Reilly in action for The View and marrying Phoebe Glover in Spain. Image: Junko Tsukada/SaritaSarange Fotografia/Instagram
By Ben MacDonald

The View guitarist Pete Reilly has married his long-term girlfriend in a “proper Spanish shindig” hosted by bandmate Kyle Falconer.

Dundonian Pete, 37, wore a kilt to tie the knot with Phoebe Glover, 36, at La Sierra Casa in Alicante at the weekend.

Singer Falconer and the band’s bass player Kieren Webster were among the family and friends who celebrated the occasion.

The wedding was held at the Spanish house where Falconer hosts regular songwriting camps.

Pete Reilly dines on ‘oysters and champagne’ after Spanish wedding

Pete told The Courier: “It was a really cool weekend.

“We’re just chilling in Madrid now for a few days before The View start back up.

“We’re having oysters and champagne – a bit of a difference from pints of Tennent’s.”

Pete met Phoebe, who works in recruitment, 10 years ago while staying in Liverpool – and the couple have moved between there, Scotland and Spain since.

Pete was kilted up for his big day. Image: SaritaSarange Fotografia/Instagram
The View bassist Kieren Webster was also in attendance. Image: The View/Facebook
Friends and family cheer the newlyweds down the aisle. Image: Laura Wilde/Instagram

Pete revealed how Falconer came to host the big day at his Spanish base.

He said: “When they were away to open it, they were planning on using it as a wedding venue.

“I said to them that they could use us as their guinea pigs.

“It was a great day. Michael Ward, who runs the camps with Kyle, pulled it off.

“We had all our Scouse mates and all our Scottish friends and family with us.

Kyle Falconer hosted Pete’s wedding at his Spanish songwriting camp venue. Image: Kyle Falconer/Facebook
Pete praised Michael Ward (second right) for pulling off the wedding. Image: Laura Wilde/Instagram

“Kyle sang (The Beatles song) Here, There and Everywhere while Phoebe walked down the aisle – it was tricky not to start bursting into tears.

“We had Dan South DJing after the service and we ate a lot of paella, it was a proper Spanish shindig.

“We’re now going to enjoy a few more days in Madrid before I head back to Scotland on Friday.

“After the run of shows (with the band) we’re planning on a trip to Vietnam for a proper honeymoon.”

The View set for biggest outdoor Dundee show in 18 years

The View kick off a run of summer gigs by supporting Peat and Diesel in Inverness this weekend.

The trio will then perform headline slots at Heartland Festival in Pitlochry and their biggest hometown show yet at Summer Sundays in Slessor Gardens.

Pete said: “The band are going to meet up on Friday for a bit of a rehearsal before the shows.

“We’ve been doing this for 20 years so you’d think I’d have the hang of it by now.

The View have a big summer of shows lined up. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“The shows are going to keep us going until September and we may then do some shows at the end of the year.

“The Dundee show is going to be our first outdoor show in the city since the Big Weekend in 2006. I’m really looking forward to it.”

A year on from the band’s infamous punch-up on stage – involving Falconer and Webster – Pete added: “It’s all friendly now. You just have to get on with it.”

The Courier told last week how Falconer and partner Laura Wilde have left their home of several years in Broughty Ferry as they head on their “next adventure”.

Conversation