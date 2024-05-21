EXCLUSIVE: Inside The View guitarist Pete Reilly’s wedding as bandmate Kyle Falconer hosts ‘proper Spanish shindig’

The View guitarist Pete Reilly has married his long-term girlfriend in a “proper Spanish shindig” hosted by bandmate Kyle Falconer.

Dundonian Pete, 37, wore a kilt to tie the knot with Phoebe Glover, 36, at La Sierra Casa in Alicante at the weekend.

Singer Falconer and the band’s bass player Kieren Webster were among the family and friends who celebrated the occasion.

The wedding was held at the Spanish house where Falconer hosts regular songwriting camps.

Pete Reilly dines on ‘oysters and champagne’ after Spanish wedding

Pete told The Courier: “It was a really cool weekend.

“We’re just chilling in Madrid now for a few days before The View start back up.

“We’re having oysters and champagne – a bit of a difference from pints of Tennent’s.”

Pete met Phoebe, who works in recruitment, 10 years ago while staying in Liverpool – and the couple have moved between there, Scotland and Spain since.

Pete revealed how Falconer came to host the big day at his Spanish base.

He said: “When they were away to open it, they were planning on using it as a wedding venue.

“I said to them that they could use us as their guinea pigs.

“It was a great day. Michael Ward, who runs the camps with Kyle, pulled it off.

“We had all our Scouse mates and all our Scottish friends and family with us.

“Kyle sang (The Beatles song) Here, There and Everywhere while Phoebe walked down the aisle – it was tricky not to start bursting into tears.

“We had Dan South DJing after the service and we ate a lot of paella, it was a proper Spanish shindig.

“We’re now going to enjoy a few more days in Madrid before I head back to Scotland on Friday.

“After the run of shows (with the band) we’re planning on a trip to Vietnam for a proper honeymoon.”

The View set for biggest outdoor Dundee show in 18 years

The View kick off a run of summer gigs by supporting Peat and Diesel in Inverness this weekend.

The trio will then perform headline slots at Heartland Festival in Pitlochry and their biggest hometown show yet at Summer Sundays in Slessor Gardens.

Pete said: “The band are going to meet up on Friday for a bit of a rehearsal before the shows.

“We’ve been doing this for 20 years so you’d think I’d have the hang of it by now.

“The shows are going to keep us going until September and we may then do some shows at the end of the year.

“The Dundee show is going to be our first outdoor show in the city since the Big Weekend in 2006. I’m really looking forward to it.”

A year on from the band’s infamous punch-up on stage – involving Falconer and Webster – Pete added: “It’s all friendly now. You just have to get on with it.”

The Courier told last week how Falconer and partner Laura Wilde have left their home of several years in Broughty Ferry as they head on their “next adventure”.