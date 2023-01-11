‘Hopefully Craig Levein knocks Paul out!’ Dode Fox Podcast hosts stunned by 17-MINUTE Gardyne Theatre sell-out amid ‘mad’ support from Dundee United fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Hopefully Craig Levein knocks Paul out!’ Dode Fox Podcast hosts stunned by 17-MINUTE Gardyne Theatre sell-out amid ‘mad’ support from Dundee United fans

By Alan Temple
January 11 2023, 12.00pm
Costello, left, and McNicoll of the Dode Fox Podcast. Image: DC Thomson
Costello, left, and McNicoll of the Dode Fox Podcast. Image: DC Thomson

“I just saw the stream of text messages — “two rows left…one row left…one seat,” says Paul McNicoll, co-host of the Dode Fox Podcast along with Ronny Costello.

“Ronny was watching the tickets go in real time, like it was Soccer Saturday!”

Seventeen minutes.

That is how long it took for the Dundee United podcast to sell-out the 369-capacity Gardyne Theatre for this Friday’s live show, with Paul Dixon, Danny Swanson and former Tannadice boss Craig Levein joining the duo on stage.

This is the third time the pair have performed in front of an audience, with previous guests including Peter Houston, Sean Dillon and Craig Conway.

Despite the success of those endeavours, there is still a sense of shock at the appetite of their Arab army of loyal listeners.

Dundee United fan and The Dode Fox Podcast co-host Paul McNicoll. Image: DC Thomson

“The strangest thing for me was when I heard people were queuing at the Box Office,” adds Costello. “What’s that about? To have people queuing for tickets is mad — but for some folk to actually not get them is crazy.”

Indeed, McNicoll confesses to a gnawing sense of guilt that some fans were left disappointed due to the unforeseen pace of demand.

But Costello adds: “Mind you, there might be empty seats on the night — folk who were gutted about getting a ticket to see us dafties as a Christmas present!”

Box Office Levein

Admirable humility — but that would seem unlikely, particularly given the booking of Levein.

Since stepping back from front-line management, the former Scotland boss has become an increasingly entertaining, insightful pundit and speaker.

Former United boss Craig Levein. Image: SNS

“It’s not Ronny and I who are selling tickets for the Gardyne Theatre,” adds McNicoll. “It’s Craig Levein, Danny Swanson and Paul Dixon.

“If it was just us with no guests, then I’m definitely not convinced it would sell out.”

On the prospect of quizzing a giant of United’s recent history in Levein, Costello continues: “I’m hoping he knocks Paul out, if I’m honest!

“No, everyone knows there’s a serious side to Craig — but we’ve all seen the humorous side too, with his stuff on (BBC podcast) Sacked in the Morning and some of the stories he has.

“I can’t wait, because he was a man who came in when things were pretty grim and changed EVERYTHING at United. We’ve had so many incredible stories about him from guests on the podcast, so it’ll be class to hear a few from the man himself.

“He’s an intriguing, interesting guy.”

Definitely not famous

Since its inception 176 episodes ago, the Dode Fox Podcast has grown a passionate listenership — sharing in the hope, joy, despair and anger; depending on how the Tangerines fared in their previous outing.

Just last week, they raised more than £2200 for the Dundee United Community Trust courtesy of Costello’s sponsored head shaving.

“You do get people who want to stop you and talk about the podcast or United,” continues McNicoll. “I’ve had people wanting photos, which is more embarrassing that anything else. Leo (his son) loves it.

“He says: “Aw dad, you’re famous.” I’ve told him I’m definitely NOT famous.”

Even if “fame” is overstating the matter, the podcast has become sufficiently high-profile to attract appearances from United owner Mark Ogren, sporting director Tony Asghar and former Tannadice bosses Robbie Neilson and Micky Mellon.

“Aye and Tam Courts didn’t come on and look what happened — he only lasted a year,” laughs Costello.

Tannadice icon David Narey tops a long list of dream guests including Duncan Ferguson and Billy McKinlay, while Benjamin Siegrist, now at Celtic, and Tangerines midfielder Declan Glass have both been on the show.

Although it may be advisable for current players to steer clear of the candid assessments after a defeat, it is inevitable that a few current players are listeners.

Louis Appere
Former United striker Louis Appéré. Image: SNS

“I remember when we were a few episodes in, and I took Leo over to United training at St Andrews,” added McNicoll.

“Back then, before Covid, some of the players would come over and have a wee kick about with him — brilliant guys.

I thanked Louis Appere (now at Northampton Town) for coming over and he says to me, “I recognise your voice…you’re from that podcast”. That was probably the first time I ever thought: maybe some of these guys listen!

“I would never want to throw anyone under the bus anyway, but it gives you a wee pause for thought in terms of being respectful and tactful.”

Humbling

It seems inconceivable that there will not be future live shows — “we might have news on that on Friday,” smiles Costello — while the podcast will continue to document the triumphs and travails of the Tangerines.

“We’d be sitting around talking about United anyway,” adds McNicoll. “The only difference it that we decided to record it and stick it out as a podcast. So the support we’ve had is really humbling.”

