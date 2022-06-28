Tam Courts breaks silence on shock Dundee United exit as Honved boss declares: ‘I was as surprised as anyone!’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Tam Courts breaks silence on shock Dundee United exit as Honved boss declares: ‘I was as surprised as anyone!’

By Alan Temple
June 28 2022, 10.26pm
Tam Courts made a shock switch to Hungary (Pic: Budapest Honved)

Tam Courts departed Scotland anticipating a relaxing fortnight of sun, sea and sand in Turkey.

However, the subsequent deluge of calls, Zoom meetings and dispatches back to Dundee United proved anything but tranquil.

“I was getting on to WhatsApp audio to make calls, logging into Zoom, having interviews and updating Dundee United,” smiled the former Tannadice head coach.

“It became a pretty stressful holiday!”

Speaking from his new base in Budapest, the Honved manager is discussing his shock United exit in detail for the first time.

Croatian side Rijeka were the first club to declare an interest in Courts’ services after he led the Tangerines to European qualification last season.

Full and frank talks with United sporting director Tony Asghar followed.

Courts speaks to the Scottish press from Budapest via Zoom

“I wanted to be as honest as possible with the club when the interest from Rijeka emerged,” explained Courts. “Because of my relationship with Tony [Asghar], I spoke to him right away.

“Tony prides himself on developing and selling players — but he also wants to develop and promote staff.

“So, when he said it could be good for my development to have that interview [with Rijeka], I wanted to see if I could command the respect of that size of club. I was just as surprised as anyone.

“As you start to go through that process, different conversations need to happen. Things just started to develop from there.”

A change of plans

Talks with Rijeka were protracted, circuitous and, ultimately, did not result in Courts heading to the Adriatic coast.

Instead, Budapest Honved’s sporting director Chris Docherty — an erstwhile Tannadice colleague of Courts — made his approach.

In the meantime, Courts had formally departed United ‘by mutual consent’.

Hungarian adventure: Courts

“They [Rijeka talks] probably dragged on for a wee bit too long,” continued Courts.

“That allowed Honved to step in. I know Chris Docherty from our time at Dundee United and the more I researched what they’re trying to do here, there are a lot of similarities with United.

“They have a very good academy and are a club that should be performing better in terms of their league position.”

He added: “It was never my intention to leave Dundee United. But when the Rijeka opportunity started to develop, and subsequently the Honved one, I got excited about the prospect of working outside Scotland.”

State-of-the-art

Courts’ proceeds to wax lyrical about life at Honved.

A training ground ‘up there with the best in England’, complete with cryotherapy chambers, multiple pitches and dormitories; a brand new stadium; a swathe of youth internationalists; the mouth-watering away-days to cities he never imagined visiting.

Nevertheless, leaving United — especially with the draw of European football next term — was tough.

“It was difficult to leave because, first and foremost, there is Europe to look forward,” he continued.

Next season, there was further opportunity to put my own stamp on things, with five or six new signings. It was a wrench leave the club. But I believe I have definitely left it in a better place.

“The pleasing thing from my perspective is, in the aftermath of it all, Dundee United have appointed a very good manager in Jack Ross, who I think will have success there.

“And my relationship with everyone at the club is still in tact.”

Dugout turnover

Addressing the turnover in managers at United, with Jack Ross the club’s third permanent boss since Robbie Neilson departed in 2020, Courts added: “The club has been promoted from the Championship, consolidated in the Premiership and then finished fourth.

So, although the managers have moved on after a season — which is pretty unique; I have to concede that — the club is still progressing positively.”

Courts’ young family have already been to Hungary to visit and intend to return once Honved have completed their upcoming training camp in Slovenia.

Tony Asghar, left, championed the appointment of Tam Courts

Allied with getting know his entire staff, the players and the city, Courts is steadfast in his determination to ‘throw himself in’ to this challenge. However, mastering the local lingo will be a step too far.

“I was actually told right from the outset not to bother learning Hungarian,” he laughed. “Statistically, it’s one of the most difficult languages to learn. Aside from some pleasantries and football language, I’m going to stay away from it!”

While his linguistic ambitions remain modest, Courts’ coaching aims are lofty.

From Kelty to Tannadice to Budapest, the Fifer hopes his intriguing career path is one that will lead to the upper echelons of the game.

I want to grow, I want to develop and experience different things,” he added. “And everyone harbours ambitions to manage at the highest level.

“I am still relatively young. I have time on my side, which is why I decided to come here.

“So yes, I am an ambitious guy — but I recognise I need to do a good job here.”

The highs and lows of Tam Courts’ 372 days in charge of Dundee United

