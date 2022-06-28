Ian Harkes’ Dundee United impact laid bare ahead of key Jack Ross talks By Alan Temple June 28 2022, 12.03pm Updated: June 28 2022, 12.51pm 0 Harkes and United have a big decision to make [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Dundee United in Dylan Levitt talks with Manchester United as Wayne Rooney butterfly effect is laid bare EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United target Christian Doidge swoop as Jack Ross eyes reunion with Hibs ace Jack Ross’ message from Hibs owner Ron Gordon as Dundee United boss eyes silverware Jack Ross reveals ‘open’ Tony Asghar talks as Dundee United boss insists he’ll be his own man