John Potter keen to add former Dunfermline defender to Kelty Hearts squad after impressive display

Kelty Hearts boss John Potter wants to add former Dunfermline defender Lewis Martin to his squad ahead of the new season.

The versatile defender impressed during Friday night’s preseason friendly defeat to Partick Thistle, playing right-back in the first half before moving to left centre-back for the second period.

He made a key intervention at one point in the first half, leaving his position to cut out a dangerous-looking low cross from Anton Dowds.

He and his teammates were denied a clean sheet however when second-half Thistle substitute James Lyon scored the only goal of the game.

‘Fitting in no problem’

After the match, Potter said: “I know what Lewis is like. It’s just getting him back out on the pitch, training with us.

“We’ll get a chat with him over the next few days.”

The 26-year-old was released by Dunfermline following their relegation to League One last season.

That was after spending 10 years at the club and recently missing almost two years of his career due to a mystery illness.

“Lewis is a good player. I’ve known him a long time and it’s just making sure he’s fit.

“He’s enjoyed it, he’s trained well, played well tonight, and we’ll get a chat with him over the weekend.

“He’s fitted in with us no problem at all. He’s trained the four sessions that we’ve done, got a full 90 minutes tonight and looked strong as well.

“I’d be keen to try and bring him into the squad, so we’ll see what happens.”

Good off the ball, improvement needed

on it

On the performance, the Kelty boss was happy with some aspects but not others.

The home side threatened in the first half, though gave up just as many chances in a competitive opening 45 minutes.

However, Potter is sure they will improve on the ball as preseason progresses.

“I didn’t think there was that much in the game, against a strong team,” he said. “I thought we did alright.

“We can be better with the ball, which we will be. But, in the main, I thought our shape was good, our work off the ball was good.

“We’ve just got to have that little bit more quality on the ball.

“We had a couple of opportunities, they had a couple of opportunities as well, but it was pretty open.

“It was strange going in [at half-time] at nothing each because there were chances in the game.

“The second half probably never really got going.

“In the main, it was positive. We got what we needed out of the game.”

Kelty travel to the Warout Stadium on Tuesday to take on Glenrothes before hosting Raith Rovers on Saturday.

A week later they begin the Premier Sports Cup group stage with a home tie versus Inverness Caley Thistle.