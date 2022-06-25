John Potter keen to add former Dunfermline defender to Kelty Hearts squad after impressive display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
John Potter keen to add former Dunfermline defender to Kelty Hearts squad after impressive display

By Craig Cairns
June 25 2022, 10.27pm Updated: June 25 2022, 10.28pm
Kelty Hearts manager John Potter
Kelty Hearts manager John Potter

Kelty Hearts boss John Potter wants to add former Dunfermline defender Lewis Martin to his squad ahead of the new season.

The versatile defender impressed during Friday night’s preseason friendly defeat to Partick Thistle, playing right-back in the first half before moving to left centre-back for the second period.

He made a key intervention at one point in the first half, leaving his position to cut out a dangerous-looking low cross from Anton Dowds.

He and his teammates were denied a clean sheet however when second-half Thistle substitute James Lyon scored the only goal of the game.

‘Fitting in no problem’

After the match, Potter said: “I know what Lewis is like. It’s just getting him back out on the pitch, training with us.

“We’ll get a chat with him over the next few days.”

The 26-year-old was released by Dunfermline following their relegation to League One last season.

Jai Quitongo looked a threat for Queen's Park
Lewis Martin in action for Dunfermline

That was after spending 10 years at the club and recently missing almost two years of his career due to a mystery illness.

“Lewis is a good player. I’ve known him a long time and it’s just making sure he’s fit.

“He’s enjoyed it, he’s trained well, played well tonight, and we’ll get a chat with him over the weekend.

“He’s fitted in with us no problem at all. He’s trained the four sessions that we’ve done, got a full 90 minutes tonight and looked strong as well.

“I’d be keen to try and bring him into the squad, so we’ll see what happens.”

Good off the ball, improvement needed
on it

On the performance, the Kelty boss was happy with some aspects but not others.

The home side threatened in the first half, though gave up just as many chances in a competitive opening 45 minutes.

However, Potter is sure they will improve on the ball as preseason progresses.

“I didn’t think there was that much in the game, against a strong team,” he said. “I thought we did alright.

“We can be better with the ball, which we will be. But, in the main, I thought our shape was good, our work off the ball was good.

“We’ve just got to have that little bit more quality on the ball.

“We had a couple of opportunities, they had a couple of opportunities as well, but it was pretty open.

“It was strange going in [at half-time] at nothing each because there were chances in the game.

“The second half probably never really got going.

“In the main, it was positive. We got what we needed out of the game.”

Kelty travel to the Warout Stadium on Tuesday to take on Glenrothes before hosting Raith Rovers on Saturday.

A week later they begin the Premier Sports Cup group stage with a home tie versus Inverness Caley Thistle.

3 things we learned from Kelty Hearts’ preseason friendly with Partick Thistle

