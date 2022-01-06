Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football

Dunfermline defender Lewis Martin: ‘I didn’t know if I was EVER going to get better’

By Alan Temple
January 6 2022, 8.00am Updated: January 6 2022, 9.16am
Fightback: Lewis Martin
Fightback: Lewis Martin

“I was on the bench and I felt a shooting pain in the side of my foot,” recalls Dunfermline defender Lewis Martin. It was the pre-season of 2020.

“Then it went into both of my feet and, around Christmas, to my hands and fingers.”

It has been a while since the former Scotland under-19 international has helmed a press conference.

After all, he has not played a competitive game of football since a 1-1 draw against Partick Thistle in March 2020.

But Martin is admirably articulating his absence to the assembled media; the excruciating uncertainty, the spreading, creeping pain.

Since that outing at Firhill, he has endured a tortuous battle with a mystery illness which threatened to end his career. With almost constant discomfort in his extremities, a return to football seemed fanciful.

Physios, doctors and specialists alike could not even agree on the diagnosis, let alone a cure.

Lengthy absence: Martin

“That’s when my head was all over the place,” Martin continues. “I didn’t really have a clue what was wrong. I didn’t know if I was ever going to get better.

“I couldn’t do anything at the gym, I couldn’t go to training. I was just in my house.

“I was sent to see people that I maybe shouldn’t have been seeing, but it was just about ticking everything off the list to find out what was actually wrong.

“My family were great with me and my girlfriend’s been really good. They kept me going and kept my head right.”

Solution

After myriad examinations, blood tests and failed treatments, Martin was finally prescribed tablets which solved the issue.

He is now entirely pain free and, such has been his progress in training, was handed a contract with Dunfermline until the end of this season.

The news was greeted with fanfare by the Dunfermline faithful; universally desperate to see one of their own in action once again.

“When I was in the match-day squad [on Sunday against Raith Rovers] I saw a lot of people Tweeting and messaging me,” he smiled. “It’s good they’ve not forgotten about me!”

Pars sports science chief Paul Green

Martin is fulsome in his praise for Tommy Scanlon and Paul Green, two new arrivals to the Dunfermline medical department from Hibernian this season. Physio Karen Gibson, now with Cricket Scotland, also receives a nod.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve been training — well, proper training,” continued Martin. “I’m delighted to be back involved.

“I’ve played two bounce games, too. I played centre-back in the first [against Hibs]. Then against Livingston, I played in central midfield and did well.”

Fate?

And he could be afforded the opportunity to illustrate that versatility when the Pars visit Morton on Saturday.

For believers in serendipity, Cappielow is where Martin made the first of his 158 Dunfermline appearances in April 2013.

How sweet number 159 will be.

He added: “It was a great to just be on the bench on Sunday. When I do get a game, it’ll be a special feeling.”

