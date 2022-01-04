Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lewis McCann pens new Dunfermline contract as John Hughes hails “flourishing” Northern Ireland U21 ace

By Alan Temple
January 4 2022, 2.53pm
2024: McCann
2024: McCann

John Hughes insists Lewis McCann possesses ‘bags of potential’ after the Dunfermline striker penned a new contract until 2024.

The 20-year-old has emerged as the Pars’ first-choice attacker since the arrival of Hughes, notching three goals in his last six outings.

The Northern Ireland under-21 internationalist has also impressed with his work ethic and physicality, with ‘Yogi’ adamant McCann is rising to the challenge of being a senior starter.

One of Dunfermline’s own, Lewis McCann

And McCann, the brother of former St Johnstone hero Ali, has been rewarded for that progress with an extended deal at East End Park.

Lewis has done very well and has a lot of work in front of him,” said Hughes.

“But everyone can see that he has bags of potential if he keeps his head down and feet on the ground.

“I can see he is flourishing being picked every week and we are absolutely delighted to get him tied up.”

Exits

McCann’s contract was announced on the same day Ross Graham returned to Dundee United following a disappointing loan spell. 

Similarly, winger Kai Kennedy will officially go back to Rangers in the next 24 hours.

Dundee United youngster is recalled from testing Dunfermline loan spell

