Lewis McCann pens new Dunfermline contract as John Hughes hails “flourishing” Northern Ireland U21 ace

An error occurred. Please try again.

John Hughes insists Lewis McCann possesses ‘bags of potential’ after the Dunfermline striker penned a new contract until 2024.

The 20-year-old has emerged as the Pars’ first-choice attacker since the arrival of Hughes, notching three goals in his last six outings.

The Northern Ireland under-21 internationalist has also impressed with his work ethic and physicality, with ‘Yogi’ adamant McCann is rising to the challenge of being a senior starter.

And McCann, the brother of former St Johnstone hero Ali, has been rewarded for that progress with an extended deal at East End Park.

“Lewis has done very well and has a lot of work in front of him,” said Hughes.

“But everyone can see that he has bags of potential if he keeps his head down and feet on the ground.

“I can see he is flourishing being picked every week and we are absolutely delighted to get him tied up.”

Exits

McCann’s contract was announced on the same day Ross Graham returned to Dundee United following a disappointing loan spell.

Similarly, winger Kai Kennedy will officially go back to Rangers in the next 24 hours.