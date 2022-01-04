Brechin boss Andy Kirk feels players thought ‘they’d already won’ before remarkable Fraserburgh comeback

An error occurred. Please try again.

Andy Kirk believes his Brechin City players thought they had the points in the bag after taking a three-goal lead against Fraserburgh – only to lose 5-3.

Not only did they concede five, City saw Max Kucheriavyi and captain Iain Davidson sent off during an incredible Glebe Park clash.

The result was Brechin’s third defeat of the season as they fell six points behind The Broch at the top of the table.

‘Mixed emotions’

The home side raced ahead in the game with an early brace from Kieran Inglis before Garry Wood made it three within the opening 25 minutes. They were left to rue chances to add to the scoreline which proved costly in the end.

“I’ve a lot of mixed emotions, in terms of how the game went,” Brechin boss Kirk said.

“We showed a streak to us where we were ruthless in the early stages of the game.

“Then we have a guilt-edged chance when the ball was near-enough on the goal line and it’s a tap in, which would have been four. Then we were one-on-one with the goalkeeper and we don’t score.

“We were 3-0 up, we sort of felt like we’d won the game at that stage.”

Red card

The game was turned on its head just before half time at 3-1 when on loan St Johnstone teen Kucheriavyi was shown a straight red for a late challenge on Ryan Cowie.

Kerr felt the sending off was the wrong decision but said the youngster must learn when to slide in for tackles.

“For me, it’s not a red card. Max has got to learn he gives the referee a decision to make,” he said.

“But the red card did affect the game for us. If we keep 11 players on the pitch we’d have created chances. Then who’s to say what way the game goes?”

Poor decision making

The home side’s afternoon turned to disaster in the second half, shipping in four goals. But Kerr does not fault his player’s effort.

He feels it was down to poor decision making which cost them in the end.

“We worked hard and tried to stay in the game but it’s decision making,” he said.

“When to dangle your leg at the edge of the box, when to clear your lines, putting your foot through it. These things have cost us.

“It’s not the effort or work rate, it’s decisions in crucial moments that cost the goals.”

Kerr knows his side will have to dust themselves down and get back to winning ways, if they are to be in with a chance of a return to the SPFL.

“We can’t feel sorry for ourselves because there is a hell of a lot of the season left and points up for grabs,” he said.

“As before, we’ve got to go into every game trying to win – now that becomes even more so.”