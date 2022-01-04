Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brechin boss Andy Kirk feels players thought ‘they’d already won’ before remarkable Fraserburgh comeback

By Scott Lorimer
January 4 2022, 3.01pm
Max Kucheriavyi (19) walks past boss Andy Kirk as he was sent off with Brechin leading 3-1.
Andy Kirk believes his Brechin City players thought they had the points in the bag after taking a three-goal lead against Fraserburgh – only to lose 5-3.

Not only did they concede five, City saw Max Kucheriavyi and captain Iain Davidson sent off during an incredible Glebe Park clash.

The result was Brechin’s third defeat of the season as they fell six points behind The Broch at the top of the table.

‘Mixed emotions’

The home side raced ahead in the game with an early brace from Kieran Inglis before Garry Wood made it three within the opening 25 minutes. They were left to rue chances to add to the scoreline which proved costly in the end.

Kieran Inglis celebrates after making it 2-0 Brechin from the spot.
“I’ve a lot of mixed emotions, in terms of how the game went,” Brechin boss Kirk said.

“We showed a streak to us where we were ruthless in the early stages of the game.

“Then we have a guilt-edged chance when the ball was near-enough on the goal line and it’s a tap in, which would have been four. Then we were one-on-one with the goalkeeper and we don’t score.

“We were 3-0 up, we sort of felt like we’d won the game at that stage.”

Red card

The game was turned on its head just before half time at 3-1 when on loan St Johnstone teen Kucheriavyi was shown a straight red for a late challenge on Ryan Cowie.

Kerr felt the sending off was the wrong decision but said the youngster must learn when to slide in for tackles.

A scuffle breaks out between the players after Max Kucheriavyi's challenge on Ryan Cowie.
“For me, it’s not a red card. Max has got to learn he gives the referee a decision to make,” he said.

“But the red card did affect the game for us. If we keep 11 players on the pitch we’d have created chances. Then who’s to say what way the game goes?”

Poor decision making

The home side’s afternoon turned to disaster in the second half, shipping in four goals. But Kerr does not fault his player’s effort.

He feels it was down to poor decision making which cost them in the end.

“We worked hard and tried to stay in the game but it’s decision making,” he said.

“When to dangle your leg at the edge of the box, when to clear your lines, putting your foot through it. These things have cost us.

Fraserburgh players celebrate after making it 4-3 in the dying moments.
“It’s not the effort or work rate, it’s decisions in crucial moments that cost the goals.”

Kerr knows his side will have to dust themselves down and get back to winning ways, if they are to be in with a chance of a return to the SPFL.

“We can’t feel sorry for ourselves because there is a hell of a lot of the season left and points up for grabs,” he said.

“As before, we’ve got to go into every game trying to win – now that becomes even more so.”

