Brechin 3-5 Fraserburgh: City throw away three-goal lead and have two sent off as The Broch fight back

Brechin City blew a three goal lead and had two men sent off as table-toppers Fraserburgh fought back for all the points in a thrilling game in the Highland league.

The result sees City remain in fifth spot but fall six points behind The Broch at the top of the table.

The afternoon got off to the perfect start for the home side, going 1-0 up after nine minutes. A Kieran Inglis cross was headed by William West past his own keeper.

14’ GOOOOAAALLL CITY! Kieran Inglis makes no mistake from the spot, sending the keeper the wrong way. BRE 2-0 FRA pic.twitter.com/8qohcOfos8 — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) January 3, 2022

A few minutes later, they were 2-0 up when Inglis slotted home from the spot after Cameron Ross was tripped in the box.

Brechin thought they were in dreamland on 22 minutes when Gary Wood made it 3-0. The forward fired a shot into the bottom corner after a cross from Ross landed at his feet.

The comeback

The Broch pulled one back on 30 minutes from a Paul Young header, despite the best efforts from keeper Jack Wills.

City were reduced to 10 men just before half time after a reckless challenge from Max Kucheriavyi saw him receive a straight red.

44’ RED CARD. Max Kucheriavyi is sent off for City for a late challenge. BRE 3-1 FRA — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) January 3, 2022

The visitors pulled another one back on 65 minutes to make it 3-2. Keeper Wills was again unable to keep the effort out, this time Sean Butcher headed in from eight yards.

The Broch completed the comeback on 87 minutes with Scott Barbour scoring the game’s second penalty. The referee awarded another penalty in the game after Lyall Booth tripped Ross Aitken on the edge of the box.

There was heartbreak for Brechin captain Iain Davidson who gave the away side the lead, poking the ball past his own keeper in stoppage time.

90’ Goal Fraserburgh. Barbour from the spot after Davidson denied a goal scoring opportunity and was sent off in the process. BRE 3-5 FRA — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) January 3, 2022

The day was to get worse still for the skipper as he was sent off for denying a goal-scoring opportunity.

Barbour was on hand again for the penalty, slotting the ball down the middle of the goal, capping off an afternoon to forget for Brechin.