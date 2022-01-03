Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brechin 3-5 Fraserburgh: City throw away three-goal lead and have two sent off as The Broch fight back

By Scott Lorimer
January 3 2022, 5.13pm Updated: January 3 2022, 6.34pm
Brechin City and Fraserburgh player out a thrilling 3-5 game at Glebe Park.
Brechin City blew a three goal lead and had two men sent off as table-toppers Fraserburgh fought back for all the points in a thrilling game in the Highland league.

The result sees City remain in fifth spot but fall six points behind The Broch at the top of the table.

The afternoon got off to the perfect start for the home side, going 1-0 up after nine minutes. A Kieran Inglis cross was headed by William West past his own keeper.

A few minutes later, they were 2-0 up when Inglis slotted home from the spot after Cameron Ross was tripped in the box.

Brechin thought they were in dreamland on 22 minutes when Gary Wood made it 3-0. The forward fired a shot into the bottom corner after a cross from Ross landed at his feet.

The comeback

The Broch pulled one back on 30 minutes from a Paul Young header, despite the best efforts from keeper Jack Wills.

City were reduced to 10 men just before half time after a reckless challenge from Max Kucheriavyi saw him receive a straight red.

The visitors pulled another one back on 65 minutes to make it 3-2. Keeper Wills was again unable to keep the effort out, this time Sean Butcher headed in from eight yards.

The Broch completed the comeback on 87 minutes with Scott Barbour scoring the game’s second penalty. The referee awarded another penalty in the game after Lyall Booth tripped Ross Aitken on the edge of the box.

There was heartbreak for Brechin captain Iain Davidson who gave the away side the lead, poking the ball past his own keeper in stoppage time.

The day was to get worse still for the skipper as he was sent off for denying a goal-scoring opportunity.

Barbour was on hand again for the penalty, slotting the ball down the middle of the goal, capping off an afternoon to forget for Brechin.

