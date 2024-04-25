Relegation: What needs to happen for Dunfermline to finish 9th in the Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Relegation: What needs to happen for Dunfermline to finish 9th in the Championship

The Pars could still face the dreaded play-offs this season if results go against them.

Lewis McCann can't hide his disappointment as Dunfermline Athletic F.C. are relegated in 2022.
Dunfermline suffered relegation via the play-offs in 2022. Image: SNS.
By Iain Collin

Dunfermline go into the final two games of the season with the spectre of a relegation play-off place still hanging over them.

Only a fortnight ago, the chatter was around the possibility of a shot at promotion.

But a 2-1 defeat to Airdrie put paid to those hopes.

Instead, despite sitting sixth in the table, they still have to ward off fears of being dragged into a battle to beat the drop.

A goalless draw against Queen’s Park last weekend left the Pars in a fairly strong position.

Stuart McKinstry goes for goal but Dunfermline's defence gave little away.
Dunfermline fought out a goalless draw with Queen’s Park to give them a six-point lead over the Spiders. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

They enjoy a six-point lead – with a better goal difference – over the Spiders, who occupy second-bottom spot.

After rivals Raith Rovers did Dunfermline a favour with a 1-0 win in the Highlands last Friday, Inverness Caley Thistle in eighth are also five points adrift of the Fifers.

And James McPake’s side have the additional buffer of Ayr United one place below them in seventh.

Even one point from a possible six in the coming days – or either Queen’s Park or Inverness failing to win – removes relegation as a possibility.

However, the way the fixtures fall this weekend, and in the final round next Friday, there remains a scenario where the East End Park men could finish in ninth place.

That could bring back bad memories of two years ago when John Hughes’ side were relegated following a play-off defeat to Queen’s Park.

Saturday, April 27

Arbroath V Queen’s Park
Dunfermline V Inverness Caley Thistle
Partick Thistle V Ayr United

Whatever happens, Queen’s Park need to beat Arbroath.

Given the Red Lichties are already headed for League One and have nothing but pride to play for, that seems distinctly possible.

They may not have ‘downed tools’ as accused by Inverness boss Duncan Ferguson, but the Gayfield hosts have lost their last eight games in a row.

David Wotherspoon of Inverness and Dunfermline defender Josh Edwards compete for the ball.
Dunfermline and Inverness drew 1-1 on their last meeting at East End Park back in November. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Inverness also have to win their remaining two games to catch the Pars.

Given the teams play each other, a Caley Thistle victory would also mean a Dunfermline defeat.

Depending on goal difference, Ayr could just need one point to leapfrog the Fifers, so could afford to lose to Partick Thistle this weekend.

But a win would take the Honest Men into sixth with a Pars loss.

Possible points

Dunfermline 43
Ayr United 42/43/45
Inverness 41
Queen’s Park 40

Friday, May 3

Ayr United V Dunfermline
Inverness Caley Thistle V Morton
Queen’s Park V Airdrie

It could all come down to a dramatic final day of the Championship.

Again, for Dunfermline to finish second-bottom, they would need to lose.

Given they are playing away at Ayr, then a defeat would also earn the hosts the points they would need to jump above the Pars in the table.

Inverness host a Morton side with little to play for, given they are already safe from relegation and cannot catch Airdrie in fourth place.

Dunfermline and Ayr United players battle for a high ball.
Dunfermline earned a 2-0 win the last time they faced Ayr United. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

If Caley Thistle repeat the kind of battling performance that should have taken more against Raith, then a win could be on the cards.

Finally, Queen’s Park host Airdrie at Hampden needing to win.

The Diamonds will be gearing up for their play-off encounter with Partick Thistle and could decide to rest players for a promotion push.

As well as two Queen’s Park wins and two defeats for Dunfermline, there would need to be an eight-goal swing in goal difference for Callum Davidson’s side to overhaul the Pars.

It all adds up to an unlikely scenario but the Pars will be desperate for at least a point against Inverness this weekend to not to tempt fate.

Possible points

Ayr United 45/46/48
Inverness 44
Queen’s Park 43
Dunfermline 43

More from Football

Dundee FC
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee plan to build new training complex at Riverside Drive
Michael Cairney upon his unveiling at Dundee United
Who is Michael Cairney? Meet the new Dundee United recruitment boss with links to…
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. manager James McPake congratulates Pars players after their SPFL Reserve Cup success.
James McPake hails Dunfermline kids as club's academy comes good with SPFL Reserve Cup…
Leading by example: Dundee United skipper Ross Docherty.
Jim Goodwin lays down fitness gauntlet to Dundee United captain Ross Docherty: 'No excuses'
Fran Franczak.
St Johnstone starlet Fran Franczak 'back at it again' and gets post-split Craig Levein…
Owen Beck has been ruled out for a number of key Dundee games.
Dundee loan star Owen Beck ruled out for Premiership run-in
Dundee United's new head of recruitment Michael Cairney. Image: Dundee United FC.
Dundee United announce new head of recruitment as Premiership prep gets under way
Dunfermline defender Josh Edwards stretches as he warms up before a game.
Dunfermline will get 'right price' if Josh Edwards leaves this summer as English League…
Montrose director Peter Davidson, has been appointed to the SPFL board. Image: SNS.
Montrose director Peter Davidson elected to SPFL board
Raith Rovers midfielder Ross Matthews raises two clenched fists and shouts.
Ross Matthews richly deserves testimonial tribute, says Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray