Best pictures from Courier Business Conference 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Best pictures from Courier Business Conference 2024

The sold out event focused on the potential impact of Eden Project Dundee.

By Rob McLaren
Some of the attendees at The Courier Business Conference. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Some of the attendees at The Courier Business Conference. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

More than 150 people attended The Courier Business Conference 2024 which focused on the impact Eden Project could have to the Tayside and Fife region.

More coverage of the conference can be found here.

The event was captured by Courier photographer Mhairi Edwards.

The conference, held in partnership with Henderson Loggie, took place at Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc’s new innovation hub building. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Guests checked out some of the trade stands ahead of the conference starting. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
DC Thomson managing editor Graham Huband welcomed guests to the event. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Henderson Loggie managing partner David Smith on stage. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
More than 150 guests attended the conference. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The first session heard from two representatives from Eden Project. Darren Hoare, head of programme delivery, revealed some new images of what the Dundee attraction could contain. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Charles Sainsbury, energy and sustainability manager, is in charge of making sure Eden Project Dundee follows the ethos of the Eden Project. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Applause after the first session at the conference. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
There was more networking ahead of the second session. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
More than 150 people attended the conference. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander introduces the panel discussion. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Caishlan Sweeney, project engagement manager of Eden Dundee and DC Thomson director David Thomson took part in the discussion. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The panel also included Maureen Campbell, chair of Scottish Canals was also on the panel. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The keynote address was from Pierre-Yves Gerbeau, who previously turned around the fortunes of Euro Disney and the Millennium Dome. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Applause from the audience. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The event concluded with more networking and lunch. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

More from Business

Nestle has seen its sales slow in recent months (Nestle/PA)
Nestle sales slow after Nescafe maker raises prices around the world
Housebuilder Persimmon has revealed improving sales and property prices at the start of 2024 in a sign of easing pressures in the sector (Mike Egerton/PA)
Persimmon sees sales and prices pick up in ‘good start’ to 2024
Online deliveries at Sainsbury’s were impacted by a technical issue on Thursday (Tim Goode/PA)
Sainsbury’s online deliveries hit by another ‘technical issue’
Shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh said that under the plan the taxpayer would save £2.2 billion annually (Aaron Chown/PA)
Labour pledges to renationalise railways ‘well within first term’ if elected
WH Smith has seen its shift to being a “one-stop shop” for travel essentials pay off (Philip Toscano/PA)
WH Smith says shift to ‘one-stop shop’ travel destination paying off
Anglo American shares surged after receiving a £31.1 billion takeover approach from rival BHP Billiton (Anglo American/PA)
Anglo American shares soar on £31bn takeover approach from BHP
The supermarket giant reported underlying pre-tax profits of £701 million for the year to March 2 (Alamy/PA)
Sainsbury’s forecasts ‘strong’ profit growth as it wins customers from rivals
Barclays has reported lower profits for the start of the year (Alamy/PA)
Barclays profit falls as mortgage lending and investment bank squeezed
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
Labour vows to be the most ‘pro-business government’ UK has ever seen
Members of the Association of British Insurers have committed to new steps to help manage the amount that people paying monthly for their motor insurance are charged (Ben Birchall/PA)
Insurance principles aim to manage cost of paying monthly for motor cover

Conversation