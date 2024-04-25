Business Best pictures from Courier Business Conference 2024 The sold out event focused on the potential impact of Eden Project Dundee. By Rob McLaren April 25 2024, 12:06pm April 25 2024, 12:06pm Share Best pictures from Courier Business Conference 2024 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/business-environment/business/4960317/best-pictures-from-courier-business-conference-2024/ Copy Link 0 comment Some of the attendees at The Courier Business Conference. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson More than 150 people attended The Courier Business Conference 2024 which focused on the impact Eden Project could have to the Tayside and Fife region. More coverage of the conference can be found here. The event was captured by Courier photographer Mhairi Edwards. The conference, held in partnership with Henderson Loggie, took place at Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc’s new innovation hub building. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Guests checked out some of the trade stands ahead of the conference starting. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson DC Thomson managing editor Graham Huband welcomed guests to the event. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Henderson Loggie managing partner David Smith on stage. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson More than 150 guests attended the conference. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson The first session heard from two representatives from Eden Project. Darren Hoare, head of programme delivery, revealed some new images of what the Dundee attraction could contain. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Charles Sainsbury, energy and sustainability manager, is in charge of making sure Eden Project Dundee follows the ethos of the Eden Project. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Applause after the first session at the conference. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson There was more networking ahead of the second session. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson More than 150 people attended the conference. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Dundee City Council leader John Alexander introduces the panel discussion. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Caishlan Sweeney, project engagement manager of Eden Dundee and DC Thomson director David Thomson took part in the discussion. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson The panel also included Maureen Campbell, chair of Scottish Canals was also on the panel. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson The keynote address was from Pierre-Yves Gerbeau, who previously turned around the fortunes of Euro Disney and the Millennium Dome. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Applause from the audience. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson The event concluded with more networking and lunch. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Conversation