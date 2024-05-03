BP set for slower first quarter profits and revenue amid lower oil prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

BP set for slower first quarter profits and revenue amid lower oil prices

By Press Association
BP is expected to report slower first quarter profits than in 2023 (Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire)
BP is expected to report slower first quarter profits than in 2023 (Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire)

BP is expected to announce slowing profits and revenues for the first quarter of 2024, as it wrestles with lower oil prices and weaker refining margins than this time last year.

The oil super major will give its latest quarterly results in an update on May 7, with profit expected to come in at £5.07 billion, lower than the £6.79 billion at the same point in 2023.

The results come in the wake of former chief executive Bernard Looney quitting in September over personal misconduct.

BP has also underperformed when compared with its peers, particularly those in the US, of late, amid a greater focus on transitioning to green energy than other super majors.

Unlike its US counterparts, BP has pledged to hit net zero emissions by 2050, in line with the Government’s energy transition plan.

Nonetheless, the update will come less than a fortnight after four people were arrested as members of campaign group Fossil Free London tried to disrupt BP’s meeting at its offices in Sunbury-on-Thames, Surrey.

Protesters had planned to interrupt chief executive Murray Auchincloss’s opening remarks, but they were blocked from entering the building by security teams.

Shouting could still be heard from outside as chairman Helge Lund opened the meeting, with protesters chanting: “Shut down BP. You’ve got blood on your hands.”

The update will also follow a similar results statement from Shell, which on Thursday announced first quarter earnings of £6.1 billion for the first three months of 2024, down from £7.7 billion a year earlier.

ExxonMobil and Chevron also reported first-quarter earnings the previous week. While ExxonMobil missed consensus estimates for earnings in the first quarter, at 8.2 billion dollars (£6.5 billion), Chevron beat the consensus estimate at 5.5 billion dollars (£4.3 billion).

BP shares were trading 5% up on Friday compared with the same time last year, after 12 months of oil price volatility, Mr Looney’s departure, and a collapse in the natural gas price to 2020’s historic lows of about 1.6 dollars (£1.2) per million British thermal units.

Analysts at AJ Bell said: “Even though BP has since refined its plan and slowed down its move away from oil and gas, with the result that output is expected to drop by 25% between 2020 and 2023, rather than by 40%, this is still more radical than anything planned across the other super majors.

“BP’s shares have lagged those of its peers since Mr Looney first outlined the plan in February 2020.”