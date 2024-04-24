Courier Business Conference 2024: Business leaders told to “be bold, be brave” as Eden Project Dundee anticipation builds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courier Business Conference 2024: Business leaders told to “be bold, be brave” as Eden Project Dundee anticipation builds

Attendees at the sold out event heard from Eden Project representatives and a key-note address from attractions expert PY Gerbeau.

By Paul Malik
Pierre-Yves Gerbeau during his keynote speech at the Courier Business Conference 2024. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Pierre-Yves Gerbeau during his keynote speech at the Courier Business Conference 2024. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Business leaders heard about the transformational impact Eden Project could have in Dundee at The Courier Business Conference.

Attendees heard from French entrepreneur Pierre-Yves Gerbeau — the man responsible for rescuing Disneyland Paris and the Millennium Dome — at the sold out event at Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc.

Mr Gerbeau told the audience to be “bold and brave” and embrace the opportunities brought about by the exciting development.

A panel discussing the transformative impact Eden could have, involving DC Thomson director David Thomson, Eden Project engagement manager Caishlan Sweeney and the woman responsible for the Falkirk Wheel and the Kelpie’s, Scottish Canals’ Maureen Campbell.

John Alexander leads the discussion panel at Courier Business Conference 2024. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander chaired the panel, and revealed discussions were taking place on developing a train platform close to the Eden site on Dock Street.

Eden Project projections

Representatives from the Eden Project also presented to the assembly, discussing projections for the site.

Darren Hoare, head of programme delivery and Charles Sainsbury, energy and sustainability manager, presented to the assembled audience Eden’s targets and goals.

The organisation hopes more than 500,000 visitors per year will descend on the attraction.

Attendees at the Courier Business Conference were given the chance to ask questions during the panel session.  Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Eden hopes to employ more than 200 staff in Dundee once built, and expects another 200-300 jobs to be created in the city as a result of the development.

The Eden Project in Dundee could potentially hold up to 18,000 visitors per day.

There will be only 25 car parking spaces on the site, for vulnerable and disabled access, with the hopes the city’s transport infrastructure can step-up to provide options.

Courier Business Conference key-note address

In his key-note address, Mr Gerbeau entertained the audience with anecdotes from his time spent reversing the sinking fortunes of the Millennium Dome and Euro Disney.

He warned business leaders to “keep the politicians out” of running attractions like the Eden Project.

“Eden is the catalyst (for Dundee). You are at the beginning of a journey, how far do you want to go?” he said.

Pierre-Yves Gerbeau during his keynote speech to the Courier Business Conference.  Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“Dundee has the potential to have so much more than just ‘passing customers’.

“And people will need accommodation, transport could be an issue, infrastructure could be an issue — but all of this will come in due time if you go and stay the course with your vision.

“The key thing is, you need to do what is best as corporate animals. We need to stop just issuing corporate brand statements and talking about how wonderful it could be and just go out there and lead by example.”

‘Think big, be bold’

The Courier Business Conference 2024 was held in partnership with Henderson Loggie.

Managing partner David Smith said: “My main takeaway from this event is we need to think big, be bold.

David Smith of Henderson Loggie on stage at the Courier Business Conference. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“We heard from a number of inspirational speakers at this event and hopefully that has inspired business owners and leaders to take that advice on, and create something bigger for Dundee.”

