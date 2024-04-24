Courier Business Conference 2024: Business leaders told to “be bold, be brave” as Eden Project Dundee anticipation builds

Business leaders heard about the transformational impact Eden Project could have in Dundee at The Courier Business Conference.

Attendees heard from French entrepreneur Pierre-Yves Gerbeau — the man responsible for rescuing Disneyland Paris and the Millennium Dome — at the sold out event at Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc.

Mr Gerbeau told the audience to be “bold and brave” and embrace the opportunities brought about by the exciting development.

A panel discussing the transformative impact Eden could have, involving DC Thomson director David Thomson, Eden Project engagement manager Caishlan Sweeney and the woman responsible for the Falkirk Wheel and the Kelpie’s, Scottish Canals’ Maureen Campbell.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander chaired the panel, and revealed discussions were taking place on developing a train platform close to the Eden site on Dock Street.

Eden Project projections

Representatives from the Eden Project also presented to the assembly, discussing projections for the site.

Darren Hoare, head of programme delivery and Charles Sainsbury, energy and sustainability manager, presented to the assembled audience Eden’s targets and goals.

The organisation hopes more than 500,000 visitors per year will descend on the attraction.

Eden hopes to employ more than 200 staff in Dundee once built, and expects another 200-300 jobs to be created in the city as a result of the development.

The Eden Project in Dundee could potentially hold up to 18,000 visitors per day.

There will be only 25 car parking spaces on the site, for vulnerable and disabled access, with the hopes the city’s transport infrastructure can step-up to provide options.

Courier Business Conference key-note address

In his key-note address, Mr Gerbeau entertained the audience with anecdotes from his time spent reversing the sinking fortunes of the Millennium Dome and Euro Disney.

He warned business leaders to “keep the politicians out” of running attractions like the Eden Project.

“Eden is the catalyst (for Dundee). You are at the beginning of a journey, how far do you want to go?” he said.

“Dundee has the potential to have so much more than just ‘passing customers’.

“And people will need accommodation, transport could be an issue, infrastructure could be an issue — but all of this will come in due time if you go and stay the course with your vision.

“The key thing is, you need to do what is best as corporate animals. We need to stop just issuing corporate brand statements and talking about how wonderful it could be and just go out there and lead by example.”

‘Think big, be bold’

The Courier Business Conference 2024 was held in partnership with Henderson Loggie.

Managing partner David Smith said: “My main takeaway from this event is we need to think big, be bold.

“We heard from a number of inspirational speakers at this event and hopefully that has inspired business owners and leaders to take that advice on, and create something bigger for Dundee.”