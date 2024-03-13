Courier Business Conference 2024: Eden Project Dundee and growing our economy

The Courier Business Conference 2024 will focus on the economic potential of Eden Project Dundee.

The half-day event will have three sessions where expert speakers and panellists will lay out the vision and potential of the £130 million attraction.

Excitement is building for what could transform the city’s tourism offering.

Held in partnership with Henderson Loggie, the conference will be an opportunity for businesses to learn how they could get involved as a potential supplier or partner.

Courier Business Conference 2024 format

The conference will take place at the new £5 million Innovation Hub at Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc in Dundee.

Three sessions will inform, engage and inspire attendees in equal measure.

Representatives from Eden Project will outline the vision for the first Scottish outpost of the world renowned eco visitor attraction.

Then, Dundee City Council leader John Alexander will host a panel debate.

This will also feature DC Thomson CEO David Thomson, Scottish Canals chair and SportScotland vice chair Maureen Campbell and Eden Dundee Project engagement manager Caishlan Sweeney.

We will then hear from our keynote speaker and international attractions expert Pierre-Yves Gerbeau.

He will share his insights from a stellar career which has included revitalising Disneyland Paris, leading London’s Millennium Dome and playing a central role in France’s bid to host the 2030 Winter Olympics.

Eden Project economic benefits

DC Thomson managing editor Graham Huband said: “Eden Dundee is an incredible coup for the city, arguably even greater than that which saw the world famous V&A make Dundee its second home.

“It is one thing securing Eden for Dundee but quite another to ensure that the full economic and social benefits of such an extraordinary project are realised.

“That is a challenge that the local business community are now being asked to face into as Eden starts to identify potential local partners to assist with various elements of the project.

“The 2024 Courier Business Conference promises to be a packed and informative session and one that, thanks to our business guru keynote speaker, PY Gerbeau, will hopefully see delegates leave inspired and excited about what can be achieved.”

David Smith, managing partner at Henderson Loggie, adds: “Eden Dundee will be a transformative project for the city and wider region and will play an important part in the regeneration of Dundee’s waterfront.

“The Courier Business Conference provides an excellent platform for businesses to understand how they can get involved to maximise the impact of Eden Dundee for the region’s economy.”

Tickets for the event, which will take place on Wednesday, April 24, are priced at £75 and are available at www.thecourierbusinessconference.com