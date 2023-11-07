See inside as £5m Dundee business innovation hub opens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

See inside as £5m Dundee business innovation hub opens

The new facility has been described as "the heart" of the former Michelin tyre factory.

By Gavin Harper
The new £5m innovation hub at Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc.
The new £5m innovation hub at Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc has opened. Image: MSIP.

The new £5 million innovation hub at Dundee’s Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP) is now open.

The innovation hub is the focal point of MSIP’s regeneration of the former Michelin manufacturing facility.

It has been built following £3.5m of funding secured by Dundee City Council from the Tay Cities Deal industrial investment fund.

The project was also funded by Scottish Enterprise and Michelin.

The new facility includes co-working space, meeting rooms, an events area and design labs.

Inside the new £5m innovation hub at the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc.
Inside the new £5m innovation hub at the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc. Image: MSIP

The £5m facility – which hosts its first event today – has been built with its carbon footprint in mind.

A glued laminated timber and cross laminated timber structure has been used in place of a conventional steel construction. This alone is expected to save an estimated 715 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

New innovation hub ‘the heart of MSIP’

MSIP operations and innovation director Sarah Petrie said the new facility was a “huge step” for MSIP.

She added: “The innovation hub is a place where industry, academia and government can come together and thrive, to enable innovation, growth and advancements in sustainable innovation.

One of the meeting rooms inside the innovation hub.
One of the meeting rooms inside the innovation hub. Image: MSIP

“With the hub and cafe now open for business, I can’t wait to welcome innovators, businesses, learners and the community to find out more about this amazing space, to hot-desk, meet people and host events.”

Derek Shaw is director of innovation and place at Scottish Enterprise, and a member of the MSIP board.

He said: “The innovation hub has been designed to be the heart of MSIP.

“It is fantastic to see it now open and ready for business.

“I know Scottish Enterprise as a whole, including the colleagues who work at MSIP, is excited to see it become a thriving powerhouse of ideas and collaboration that will fuel the future low carbon economy.”

Transformation of former tyre factory site

Hundreds of jobs were lost when tyre manufacturer Michelin shut its 2.5-acre Baldovie factory in 2020.

Almost immediately, work began – spearheaded by MSIP chief executive Greig Coull – to transform the site.

An events space is included in the innovation hub.
An events space is included in the innovation hub. Image: MSIP

The project was highlighted by Michelin chief executive Florent Menegaux at COP26 in Glasgow.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander said the innovation hub opening was an “important milestone”.

He added: “Driving innovation in low-carbon transport and sustainable mobility is at the heart of the MSIP mission.

Dundee council leader John Alexander
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson

“And innovation, across a huge range of disciplines from life sciences to net-zero technologies, is something we do really well here in Dundee.

“I look forward to the creativity and collaboration this new facility fosters playing a part not only in creating jobs and prosperity, but also helping to address the global climate emergency.”

The innovation hub also includes Silva Spoons Cafe, which will be open Monday to Friday. It will be open to members of the public as well as those based at MSIP.

More from Business

A sign for WeWork is displayed at their office in Manhattan, New York (AP)
Office sharing company WeWork files for bankruptcy protection
Members of the GMB union on the picket line outside the Amazon fulfilment centre in Coventry earlier in the year (Phil Barnett/PA)
Amazon workers to strike in long-running pay row
Vehicles and parts, tickets for events, trainers and clothing were all items often offered for sale by scammers, TSB said (Tim Goode/PA)
Bank in warning to shoppers after spike in purchase scams recorded
The number of fuel thefts from filling stations in Britain has soared, new figures suggest (Joe Giddens/PA)
Surge in number of drivers stealing fuel
The Post Office said the new service marked the company’s continued diversification (Lewis Stickley/PA)
Post Office customers to be offered DPD and Evri parcel delivery options
Research suggests just 1% of firms have aligned the capital expenditure to decarbonisation efforts (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Only 1% of firms align spending with decarbonisation goals, research shows
Some 47% of consumers reported plans to cut back on non-essential spending in order to afford their energy bills throughout autumn and winter (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Fears of rising energy bills and a costly Christmas lead consumers to cut back
Economist Huw Pill hopes the Bank of England can operate in future with fewer outside shocks such as the Ukraine war (Aaron Chown/PA)
Interest rates will probably not return to pre-Covid levels – Bank economist
The FTSE 100 was largely unmoved on Monday (John Walton/PA)
FTSE treads water but outperforms European rivals
Suzanne Sosna, director of economic opportunities and climate at Scottish Enterprise. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Funding for 'innovative' Tayside green heat projects

Conversation