See inside as £5m Dundee business innovation hub opens

The new £5 million innovation hub at Dundee’s Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP) is now open.

The innovation hub is the focal point of MSIP’s regeneration of the former Michelin manufacturing facility.

It has been built following £3.5m of funding secured by Dundee City Council from the Tay Cities Deal industrial investment fund.

The project was also funded by Scottish Enterprise and Michelin.

The new facility includes co-working space, meeting rooms, an events area and design labs.

The £5m facility – which hosts its first event today – has been built with its carbon footprint in mind.

A glued laminated timber and cross laminated timber structure has been used in place of a conventional steel construction. This alone is expected to save an estimated 715 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

New innovation hub ‘the heart of MSIP’

MSIP operations and innovation director Sarah Petrie said the new facility was a “huge step” for MSIP.

She added: “The innovation hub is a place where industry, academia and government can come together and thrive, to enable innovation, growth and advancements in sustainable innovation.

“With the hub and cafe now open for business, I can’t wait to welcome innovators, businesses, learners and the community to find out more about this amazing space, to hot-desk, meet people and host events.”

Derek Shaw is director of innovation and place at Scottish Enterprise, and a member of the MSIP board.

He said: “The innovation hub has been designed to be the heart of MSIP.

“It is fantastic to see it now open and ready for business.

“I know Scottish Enterprise as a whole, including the colleagues who work at MSIP, is excited to see it become a thriving powerhouse of ideas and collaboration that will fuel the future low carbon economy.”

Transformation of former tyre factory site

Hundreds of jobs were lost when tyre manufacturer Michelin shut its 2.5-acre Baldovie factory in 2020.

Almost immediately, work began – spearheaded by MSIP chief executive Greig Coull – to transform the site.

The project was highlighted by Michelin chief executive Florent Menegaux at COP26 in Glasgow.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander said the innovation hub opening was an “important milestone”.

He added: “Driving innovation in low-carbon transport and sustainable mobility is at the heart of the MSIP mission.

“And innovation, across a huge range of disciplines from life sciences to net-zero technologies, is something we do really well here in Dundee.

“I look forward to the creativity and collaboration this new facility fosters playing a part not only in creating jobs and prosperity, but also helping to address the global climate emergency.”

The innovation hub also includes Silva Spoons Cafe, which will be open Monday to Friday. It will be open to members of the public as well as those based at MSIP.