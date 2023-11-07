Bid for permanent memorial to five men killed in Fife mining disaster

A poignant memorial to five men killed in a Fife coal-mining tragedy is being planned, 50 years after their deaths.

James Comrie, Angus Guthrie, Robert Henderson, James Holmes and Thomas Kilpatrick all died in the Seafield Colliery disaster on May 10, 1973.

They were trapped underground when the roof of the Kirkcaldy pit collapsed at 6.45pm.

The anniversary of the accident was marked in a ceremony organised by the 80th Linktown Scouts earlier this year.

However, other than a small plaque on the side of a playpark, there is no permanent reminder of those who lost their lives that day.

Now three former Fife miners want to change all that.

And they have organised a series of meetings for ex-pit workers, their families and any other interested parties to discuss ideas for a fitting tribute.

It’s time to honour those killed at Seafield Colliery

Pat Egan, from Glenrothes, and Lochgelly man Iain Chalmers, who both worked at Seafield, are two of those behind the bid.

Pat previously led calls for a national mining memorial at the Scottish Parliament, while Iain is behind a drive for an interactive mining experience at Lochore Meadows.

And they are joined by fellow ex-union official Tom Adams, now a Labour member of Fife Council.

Tom said it was time to honour those killed on that fateful day.

“There’s a memorial to the miners who died in the Michael Colliery disaster and there’s one at Frances, but there’s nothing to remember the Seafield disaster,” he said.

“We, as miners, were embarrassed that the 50th anniversary ceremony was organised by the scouts – they did something and we didn’t.

“A lot of the men have been asking about a memorial, so we’ve got together to work on one.

“We’re hoping the public will get behind us and support the idea.”

What is planned so far?

Tom says they’re looking for something a bit different from “the usual pick and shovel-style” memorial.

“We want something unique,” he said.

“We’re thinking along the lines of a black diamond with the name one of the men on each facet.

“People at the meetings might come up with something different and everything is up for discussion.”

Tom, Pat and Iain have already begun looking at funding options for the structure.

And they have suggested erecting it outside Morrison’s supermarket, which is close to the Seafield site.

The colliery closed in 1988 and the plot is now home to a housing development.

Meetings to discuss Seafield Colliery disaster memorial

Four meetings have been organised to discuss the Seafield Colliery disaster memorial.

They will take place at:

Templehall Community Centre , Kirkcaldy, on November 13 at 7pm.

, Kirkcaldy, on November 13 at 7pm. Ciswo Club, Glenrothes , on November 14 at 7pm.

, on November 14 at 7pm. Buckhaven Community Centre , on November 15 at 7pm.

, on November 15 at 7pm. Corrie Centre, Cardenden, November 20, at 7pm

Anyone interested is welcome to attend.