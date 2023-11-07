Bid for permanent memorial to five men killed in Fife mining disaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bid for permanent memorial to five men killed in Fife mining disaster

Public meetings have been organised to discuss plans to remember those who died at Seafield Colliery 50 years ago.

By Claire Warrender
The funeral of James Comrie, who was killed in the Seafield Colliery Disaster
The funeral of James Comrie, following the disaster. Image: A James Price.

A poignant memorial to five men killed in a Fife coal-mining tragedy is being planned, 50 years after their deaths.

James Comrie, Angus Guthrie, Robert Henderson, James Holmes and Thomas Kilpatrick all died in the Seafield Colliery disaster on May 10, 1973.

One of the injured men is carried from the pit on a stretcher. Image: DC Thomson.

They were trapped underground when the roof of the Kirkcaldy pit collapsed at 6.45pm.

The anniversary of the accident was marked in a ceremony organised by the 80th Linktown Scouts earlier this year.

However, other than a small plaque on the side of a playpark, there is no permanent reminder of those who lost their lives that day.

Now three former Fife miners want to change all that.

And they have organised a series of meetings for ex-pit workers, their families and any other interested parties to discuss ideas for a fitting tribute.

It’s time to honour those killed at Seafield Colliery

Pat Egan, from Glenrothes, and Lochgelly man Iain Chalmers, who both worked at Seafield, are two of those behind the bid.

Pat previously led calls for a national mining memorial at the Scottish Parliament, while Iain is behind a drive for an interactive mining experience at Lochore Meadows.

Pat Egan is one of those trying to organise a Seafield Colliery Disaster memorial
Mr Egan, one of the men behind the bid for a Seafield Colliery disaster memorial. Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

And they are joined by fellow ex-union official Tom Adams, now a Labour member of Fife Council.

Tom said it was time to honour those killed on that fateful day.

“There’s a memorial to the miners who died in the Michael Colliery disaster and there’s one at Frances, but there’s nothing to remember the Seafield disaster,” he said.

“We, as miners, were embarrassed that the 50th anniversary ceremony was organised by the scouts – they did something and we didn’t.

Seafield Colliery disaster memorial
Wreaths were laid at a ceremony organised by the scouts in May. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“A lot of the men have been asking about a memorial, so we’ve got together to work on one.

“We’re hoping the public will get behind us and support the idea.”

What is planned so far?

Tom says they’re looking for something a bit different from “the usual pick and shovel-style” memorial.

“We want something unique,” he said.

Tom Adams said north east Fife taxi results were atrocious.
Tom Adams beside a reminder of the former Frances Colliery in Dysart.

“We’re thinking along the lines of a black diamond with the name one of the men on each facet.

“People at the meetings might come up with something different and everything is up for discussion.”

Tom, Pat and Iain have already begun looking at funding options for the structure.

And they have suggested erecting it outside Morrison’s supermarket, which is close to the Seafield site.

The colliery closed in 1988 and the plot is now home to a housing development.

Meetings to discuss Seafield Colliery disaster memorial

Four meetings have been organised to discuss the Seafield Colliery disaster memorial.

They will take place at:

  • Templehall Community Centre, Kirkcaldy, on November 13 at 7pm.
  • Ciswo Club, Glenrothes, on November 14 at 7pm.
  • Buckhaven Community Centre, on November 15 at 7pm.
  • Corrie Centre, Cardenden, November 20, at 7pm

Anyone interested is welcome to attend.

Conversation