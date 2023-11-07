Dundee United directors were in tears when Rangers tried to steal Jim McLean

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

Dundee United directors were in tears when Rangers tried to steal Jim McLean

Rangers turned to McLean in the autumn of 1983 and the lure of the post left the Tannadice legend torn. Graeme Strachan reports.
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Dundee United manager Jim McLean with his son Gary and wife Doris, after turning down Rangers. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee United manager Jim McLean with his son Gary and wife Doris, after turning down Rangers. Image: DC Thomson.

Jim McLean admitted he should have left Dundee United and gone to Rangers when he was offered the Ibrox job 40 years ago.

The Rangers board turned to McLean in the autumn of 1983 when John Greig was sacked after a five-year spell in charge.

The Ibrox club thought they’d lured Alex Ferguson away from Aberdeen, only for an 11th-hour about turn by their target.

Then McLean was asked to take over.

Like Ferguson, McLean had been hugely successful at United, winning back-to-back League Cups in 1979 and 1980 and the Premier League title in May 1983.

Rangers approached United after McLean led the Tangerines into the quarter-final of the European Cup following a 4-0 victory against Standard Liege at Tannadice.

He initially indicated his willingness to leave Tannadice for Ibrox and even invited Walter Smith to remain his number two and join him.

Walter Smith and Jim McLean in the Dundee United dugout
Walter Smith and Jim McLean brought the title to Tannadice in 1983. Image: DC Thomson.

Yet, as he recorded in an early chronicle of his career, the United directors were in tears at the thought of him going and the chairman sent flowers and chocolates to his wife.

“It was easily the worst weekend of my whole life,” he said.

“Because the offer Rangers made to me could not have been bettered anywhere, at all.

“Financially, it was the best offer of any of the 11 that I have received – and far and away better than anything than Dundee United might have been able to offer me.

“In everything else, the Rangers directors were ready to give me a free hand.

“It was a fantastic offer, even better than I would have imagined possible.

“I knew that Rangers were a big, big club.

“So much bigger than we can ever be at Tannadice.

“I knew, too, that they desperately wanted success but I didn’t realise just how much money they were prepared to pay to get that success.

“This time I was tempted.

“More than ever before.”

Rangers offered Jim McLean 100% wage rise

Rangers chairman Rae Simpson offered to double McLean’s basic salary with the same guaranteed bonuses and pension and buy him a £100,000 house in the west coast.

McLean would also be given full control to sign Catholic players if he wanted.

He said: “Rae Simpson led the talks and both he and the other members of the board made it very plain to me that any ban on Catholic players was not a part of club policy.

“They wanted the old mould broken — just as I would have done had I taken the job.

“In fact, it would have been a matter of urgency for me.

“Yet, just under 24 hours later, I had turned down the whole marvellous package.

“There are still times when I think back to that offer and I regret the decision I made —but I was placed in an extraordinary, complicated situation.”

Johnstone Grant, William Fitzgerald, Provost James Gowans and Jim McLean in 1983. Image: DC Thomson.
Johnstone Grant, William Fitzgerald, Provost James Gowans and Jim McLean in 1983. Image: DC Thomson.

Johnstone Grant took over as chairman in 1967 and oversaw the appointment of McLean as manager in 1971 when he made the short flit from Dens Park in 1971.

Grant was seriously ill when Rangers came calling for McLean.

“The directors at Tannadice were in tears at the thought of my going,” he said.

“The chairman phoned me constantly and every conversation ended with him crying over the phone.

“He sent flowers and chocolates to my wife and he pointed out how much I’d meant to the club.

“I’m not exaggerating my own importance to the club when I say that it would have broken his heart.

“In many, many ways, he treated me like a son and I knew he was ill at the time.

“I just didn’t know how seriously ill he was.

“It was only a few months later that he died.

“If I had left the club and that had happened, I would have still been blaming myself.

“I did make the right decision, as regards my relationship with the chairman, and also out of loyalty to the club who had given me my chance as a manager and who had stayed loyal to me down through the years — even when there were troubled times.”

That was important.

Just as important was McLean’s family.

McLean was sorely tempted but decided not to expose his family to the goldfish-bowl existence that came with the job.

Jim McLean with his wife, Doris, and children, Colin and Garry, in 1970. Image: DC Thomson.
Jim McLean with his wife, Doris, and children, Colin and Gary, in 1970. Image: DC Thomson.

“As far as Jim McLean, football manager, was concerned I made the wrong decision to stay at Dundee United,” he said.

“I should have gone to Rangers.

“No one will ever convince me otherwise.

“I have absolutely no doubts about that, at all.

“But Jim McLean, football manager, is not the sole factor in my life.”

He publicly announced he would be staying at the club on November 7 1983.

Not everyone was happy about the decision.

Derek Johnstone was at United when McLean was wanted by his old employers. Image: DC Thomson.
Derek Johnstone was at United when McLean was wanted by his old employers. Image: DC Thomson.

Derek Johnstone was sitting on his own in the Tannadice dressing room during a month’s loan spell from Chelsea when Walter Smith burst in – and lost the rag.

“He was obviously in a bad mood,” recalled the Gers icon.

“He threw down a bag of balls and said: ‘I guess I’ll just have to put the scarf back in the cupboard’.

“He went on to explain United boss Jim McLean had just turned down the offer to replace John Greig as Rangers manager.

“Walter was all ready to move with him to his boyhood idols, so no wonder he was annoyed.”

Eventually, Rangers had to bring back Jock Wallace, who had led the club to two trebles in three seasons in the 1970s.

Three years later, however, Graeme Souness was named Rangers’ first player-manager and appointed Smith his number two.

A pang of Rangers regret still lingered for Jim McLean

Souness changed the landscape of Scottish football by persuading top-ranked English internationals like Terry Butcher, Trevor Steven and Ray Wilkins to go to Ibrox.

Jim McLean in the Dundee United trophy room
Jim McLean was ready to walk away from Tannadice but would put family first. Image: DC Thomson.

“On many, many sleepless nights, and on many, many other occasions, I do wish that I had taken on the Rangers’ job,” McLean said in his 1987 memoir.

“I wasn’t frightened by the size of it because I genuinely feel that the job I have to do at Tannadice is a harder job.

“I’m certain that I could do the job that Graeme Souness has now — though probably not in the same way — but I don’t know if he could do my job here at Tannadice.”

And nobody did it better.

McLean managed United from 1971 to 1993, becoming the longest-serving and most successful manager in the club’s history.

He was also assistant to Jock Stein with the Scotland national team in the early 1980s.

McLean decided to swap his manager’s chair for the chairman’s seat on a full-time basis in 1993, before eventually departing the role for good in 2000.

He died at the age of 83 on Boxing Day 2020 following a battle with dementia.

Tags

Conversation

More from Past Times

Dundee United manager Jim McLean with his son Gary and wife Doris, after turning down Rangers. Image: DC Thomson.
Buckle up - we're heading for Arbroath in our gallery of lorry pictures
Dundee United manager Jim McLean with his son Gary and wife Doris, after turning down Rangers. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundonian who coined ‘Beatlemania’ says Now and Then is ‘perfect finale’
Dundee United manager Jim McLean with his son Gary and wife Doris, after turning down Rangers. Image: DC Thomson.
Guy Fawkes: Is it time to 'forget, forget the fifth of November' in Tayside…
Dundee United manager Jim McLean with his son Gary and wife Doris, after turning down Rangers. Image: DC Thomson.
When legends in leotards like Big Daddy brought wrestling to Dundee's Caird Hall
Dundee United manager Jim McLean with his son Gary and wife Doris, after turning down Rangers. Image: DC Thomson.
Duncan Ferguson’s Dundee United days: From bar brawls to British record transfer
Dundee United manager Jim McLean with his son Gary and wife Doris, after turning down Rangers. Image: DC Thomson.
Allan Bryant: The crucial early days in what would become 10 years of agony…
Dundee United manager Jim McLean with his son Gary and wife Doris, after turning down Rangers. Image: DC Thomson.
Ralph Milne saved Dundee United career with European Cup masterclass against Standard Liege
Dundee United manager Jim McLean with his son Gary and wife Doris, after turning down Rangers. Image: DC Thomson.
Hit the links and pitch up at caravan site with our Monifieth memories picture…
Did notorious Glasgow killer Bible John bring death to Dundee?
Dundee United manager Jim McLean with his son Gary and wife Doris, after turning down Rangers. Image: DC Thomson.
The days of our lives: Are you in these old school pictures from Whitfield…

Conversation