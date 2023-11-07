Short-term let bids lodged for three apartments in stunning Angus castle

Short-term let bids have been lodged for three apartments in a stunning Angus castle.

The applications for Kinnaird Castle, near Brechin, have been made under new rules for holiday home operators.

The legislation, which came into force earlier this year, has seen councils across Scotland receive a host of planning proposals for holiday lets and Airbnb-type properties.

Mix of uses

Kinnaird is operated by Southesk Estate.

It is a mix of private homes and holiday lets.

The short-term let bids relate to three apartments – Macduff Tower and the Lauderdale and Glen apartments.

Southesk Estates say in their application: “Within the wider castle building, the estate lets 10 apartments within its north and east wings.

“Over many years there has been a mix of residential tenancies and short-term let tenancies in the castle.

“At the present time, among the 10 apartments, seven are let to full-time residential tenants, with the three subjects to applications used as short-term lets.

“This mix of uses has co-existed for over 10 years without issue.

“There are no residential properties in third party ownership within at least a mile of the castle.”

They add: “This suite of applications is being submitted together to ensure all potential planning requirements have been addressed ahead of the estate submitting applications to operate under the new short-term let licensing regime that will be administered by Angus Council.”

Macduff Tower has two bedrooms both with en-suite bathrooms, a large living room, dining room and kitchen/larder.

Lauderdale sleeps six in three en-suite double bedrooms, with a large family kitchen and living area.

And the Glen apartment can accommodate two people, with views over the front of the castle and the courtyard.

Two night stays in the Kinnaird apartments start from £350.

And folk have lavished praise on the castle and Angus in host of five-star reviews.

Distinguished history

Kinnaird’s history stretches back more than 600 years.

But the earliest records were lost when the original castle was burnt down after the Battle of Brechin in 1452.

Family names which have graced its history include Southesk and Carnegie.

It boasts the largest collection of coats of arms in any private British building.

The house was remodelled in the mid-1800s, but then badly damaged by fire again in 1921 and has been rebuild in the intervening decades.

The short-term let applications will be considered by Angus Council in due course.