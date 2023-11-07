Short-term let bids lodged for three apartments in stunning Angus castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Short-term let bids lodged for three apartments in stunning Angus castle

Kinnaird Castle near Brechin has been a mix of private homes and holiday apartments for more than a decade and the applications to Angus Council have been made to meet new rules.

By Graham Brown
Kinnaird Castle's history stretches back to 1400. Image: Southesk Estate

Short-term let bids have been lodged for three apartments in a stunning Angus castle.

The applications for Kinnaird Castle, near Brechin, have been made under new rules for holiday home operators.

The legislation, which came into force earlier this year, has seen councils across Scotland receive a host of planning proposals for holiday lets and Airbnb-type properties.

Mix of uses

Kinnaird is operated by Southesk Estate.

It is a mix of private homes and holiday lets.

The short-term let bids relate to three apartments – Macduff Tower and the Lauderdale and Glen apartments.

One of the bedrooms in Macduff Tower. Image: Southesk Estate

Southesk Estates say in their application: “Within the wider castle building, the estate lets 10 apartments within its north and east wings.

“Over many years there has been a mix of residential tenancies and short-term let tenancies in the castle.

“At the present time, among the 10 apartments, seven are let to full-time residential tenants, with the three subjects to applications used as short-term lets.

One of the sitting rooms in Kinnaird. Image: Southesk Estate

“This mix of uses has co-existed for over 10 years without issue.

“There are no residential properties in third party ownership within at least a mile of the castle.”

They add: “This suite of applications is being submitted together to ensure all potential planning requirements have been addressed ahead of the estate submitting applications to operate under the new short-term let licensing regime that will be administered by Angus Council.”

Macduff Tower has two bedrooms both with en-suite bathrooms, a large living room, dining room and kitchen/larder.

Lauderdale sleeps six in three en-suite double bedrooms, with a large family kitchen and living area.

And the Glen apartment can accommodate two people, with views over the front of the castle and the courtyard.

The Glen apartment interior

Two night stays in the Kinnaird apartments start from £350.

And folk have lavished praise on the castle and Angus in host of five-star reviews.

Distinguished history

Kinnaird’s history stretches back more than 600 years.

But the earliest records were lost when the original castle was burnt down after the Battle of Brechin in 1452.

Family names which have graced its history include Southesk and Carnegie.

It boasts the largest collection of coats of arms in any private British building.

The house was remodelled in the mid-1800s, but then badly damaged by fire again in 1921 and has been rebuild in the intervening decades.

The short-term let applications will be considered by Angus Council in due course.

