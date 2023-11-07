Why Fife will soon be covered by more fruit trees – for free

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Environment

Why Fife will soon be covered by more fruit trees – for free

Meet the Tayport gran, 60, leading a project to give free fruit trees to folk in Fife.

By Joanna Bremner
Gillian Fyfe, with Climate Action Fife is leading a group offering free trees to folk in Fife. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Gillian Fyfe, with Climate Action Fife is leading a group offering free trees to folk in Fife. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Do you live in Fife? Have you ever fancied growing your own fruit tree? Well, now you can.

Meet Gillian Fyfe, the grandmother leading a scheme to bring free fruit trees to folk in Fife.

“We would like fruit trees to people who don’t have them already,” the 60-year-old explained.

“I love fruit trees. I grew up on a farm garden and I’ve gardened for a long time.”

Fruit trees are a big part of Gillian’s life and expert planter that she is, she already has 12 fruit trees at home.

And now, she is spreading her wisdom – and love of trees – with the rest of Fife.

Fife fruit trees will save money, waste and food miles

A bare root tree costs around £20-30, but thanks to a new scheme led by Climate Action Fife, Fifers will be getting their fruit trees for free.

“The initial cost of a tree is relatively expensive,” Gillian explained, “but because they’re so long-lived people will get the benefit long-term in terms of the cost of the fruit.

“And you know, if you’re replacing six apples that you’d buy in the supermarket with six from your own tree, it saves money and plastic.

“You might be able to do that for three or four months in the winter, which is really nice.”

Gillian Fyfe pats in the mulch around the planted apple tree. She holds a spade and there is a yellow bucket that the mulch was in on her right.
Gillian Fyfe pats in the mulch around the apple tree she planted. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

And by year three, Fifers should be able to get their hands on their own fruit.

Fruit trees like apple, plum and cherry, take about three or four years to grow fruit.

“You get good years and bad years but it should be pretty steady,” Gillian added.

“In a good year, a small-ish apple tree might produce 50 kilos. So it’s a lot. It could be 250 kilos if you have a bigger tree.

“Plums is anywhere from 18-27 kilos.”

Anyone can grow a fruit tree in Fife

Money will not be an object for people who want to get their hands on the trees thanks to the free initiative.

Gillian said: “It’s quite an expensive outlay for someone who doesn’t know what to do.

“And if you were buying it on your own it would have to be in a pot, probably from a garden centre. And there it’s more like 50 or 60 pounds per tree.”

On top of that, the size of Fife folk’s gardens won’t be an issue.

That’s because the scheme, from Climate Action Fife, will distribute mostly small fruit trees, with the intention of allowing everyone to house a tree, no matter the space they have available.

“We’re choosing small trees because we think most of the guns will be urban gardens,” Gillian explained.

“We don’t want to exclude people because they don’t have the right space.

“If you’ve got a patio, you could even have one in a pot.”

Gillian Fyfe hammers in the stake to keep the Scotch Bridget apple stable. There is a spade and a bucket to her right, and a grassy field behind, and a yellow bucket packed with mulch.
Gillian Fyfe hammers in the stake to keep the Scotch Bridget apple stable. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Finally, as Gillian demonstrated how to plant a Scotch Bridget apple tree, she said that age, skill or tree knowledge is no barrier.

“There’s no particular reason why most people couldn’t plant a fruit tree,” she said.

“I’m 60, so there we are. Anybody can plant a tree – I’m a granny!”

But if you want some tips, you can check out the information from Climate Action Fife and their video below.

