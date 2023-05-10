Memorial service for five victims of Fife’s Seafield Colliery disaster 50 years on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Memorial service for five victims of Fife’s Seafield Colliery disaster 50 years on

The tragedy was remembered on Wednesday evening just yards from where the Kirkcaldy pit once stood.

By Neil Henderson
80th Link Town Scout Group with the mining banner and wreaths laid. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
80th Link Town Scout Group with the mining banner and wreaths laid. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A memorial service to mark the 50th anniversary of the Seafield Colliery disaster – in which five miners were killed – has taken place just yards from where the pit once stood.

A special service of remembrance and wreath-laying ceremony attended by Fife provost Jim Leishman, took place on Seafield beach on Wednesday evening.

The memorial was capped off with a two-minute silence at 6.45pm – the time when the disaster unfolded.

On the evening of May 10 1973, a major emergency operation was triggered after the roof of the pit head collapsed, killing five men.

One of the injured men is carried from the pit on a stretcher. Image: DC Thomson

Other miners were trapped underground but later managed to escape to the surface.

The names of the five who perished that fateful day were read out as a mark of respect as those gathered fell silent.

James Comrie, 49, assistant shearer operator; Angus Guthrie, 20, brusher; Robert Henderson, 59, chocker; James Holmes, 53, chocker and Thomas Kilpatrick, 38, leading man, were all victims of the disaster.

Wreath laying ceremony. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A poem, written by Freddie Dixon, who survived the disaster, was also read out at the service while prayers were given by Rev Dr Graham Deans from Linktown Church.

Following the service, many also gathered for refreshments and to share memories of that fateful day.

The event was organised by Explorer Scouts from the 80th Fife Scouts troupe who also took part in the memorial proceedings.

Local scouts lay wreaths. Image: Steve Brown, DC Thomson

Graeme Ferguson, Adventure Scout leader, The Courier that he was “immensely proud” of the Scouts for organising the event.

He said: “The idea came about in February after the Scouts had been researching Seafield’s local history and the discussion about the mining disaster that followed.

“Given that the 50th anniversary was approaching, they agreed it was vital that the men who died should be remembered.

Graeme Ferguson, Explorer Leader, opens the ceremony in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“They then wrote to invite politicians and community representatives and any former Seafield miners that they could find.

“It’s a hugely significant, albeit tragic, part of the town’s history but I’m proud of them for wanting to do something meaningful to mark a tragedy that happened long before any of them were born.”

Seafield Colliery was one of Scotland’s successful superpits after production began in 1965, and the weekly output was an average of 26,000 tons at the time of the tragedy.

Despite claims that the pit still had an estimated 150 years worth of coal yet to be mined, Seafield closed in 1988.

