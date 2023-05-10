Chris Kane could make shock St Johnstone comeback against Motherwell this weekend

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone striker Chris Kane has a chance of making a shock appearance in the match-day squad for Saturday’s clash with Motherwell.

After he was sidelined for a year-and-a-half with a knee injury, it was feared a recent calf problem would delay a comeback until next season.

However, interim manager Steven MacLean has revealed that the double cup-winner has now got several training sessions under his belt and whether to involve him this weekend will be a football decision.

“Chris trained on Sunday,” said MacLean. “He then trained on Tuesday and Wednesday. Full training.

“It is good to have him back around the squad. I’m happy with him.

“He was getting a bit giddy on Tuesday wanting to do extra stuff! It is great to have him back.

“He has trained so, for me, he becomes available.

“It is up to me whether I put him in the squad. I’ll need to assess where we are.

“The medical team has passed him onto me.

“You could argue it is too soon, but whether I involve him on Saturday I’m not quite sure yet.

The Club are delighted to announce that no goals panel was needed to award Chris Kane this goal 👀#SJFC pic.twitter.com/JKvpv44Y4q — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) May 10, 2021

“Kano will be pushing. It is great for him and for us.

“If we get all of the injured players back then it is a quality squad and one which will push each other on.

“The more players you get back the better.

“It is harder to pick a team but the competition for places makes players fight for their place.

“And it means if their performances are not good, they will not play.”

Two out of three

MacLean’s early in the week suspicion that two of the three players who dropped out of his team to face Dundee United will be available again on Saturday looks like being accurate.

“Ryan McGowan is back training and Connor McLennan is close,” he said. “I think he’ll make it.

“David Wotherspoon is probably going to miss out. He has a high ankle sprain.

“So Saturday will probably be too soon for him but it is not as bad as we maybe thought.”

Nicky Clark’s progress continues.

“We need to be cautious with Nicky because he’s had surgery,” MacLean reported.

“He is doing well and needs to keep working hard.

“Then hopefully the medical team say ‘there you go, Macca’ and then it’s up to me if he plays.”

Meanwhile, MacLean gave an insight into the numbers game he likes to stick to for his working week.

“I’m quite structured,” he said. “If I’m doing unit work, I work with 20 on Tuesday and 20 on Wednesday.

“On a Friday I work with 18 out-field players and three goalkeepers.

“If you’re not in the squad, you need to work hard to get in.

“If you’re not happy, I’ll be quite happy to speak.

“I’ll be as honest as I can and tell them what I think.”