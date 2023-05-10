Chris Kane could make shock St Johnstone comeback against Motherwell this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Chris Kane could make shock St Johnstone comeback against Motherwell this weekend

The double-winning striker has been out for a year-and-a-half.

By Eric Nicolson
Chris Kane.
Chris Kane. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone striker Chris Kane has a chance of making a shock appearance in the match-day squad for Saturday’s clash with Motherwell.

After he was sidelined for a year-and-a-half with a knee injury, it was feared a recent calf problem would delay a comeback until next season.

However, interim manager Steven MacLean has revealed that the double cup-winner has now got several training sessions under his belt and whether to involve him this weekend will be a football decision.

“Chris trained on Sunday,” said MacLean. “He then trained on Tuesday and Wednesday. Full training.

“It is good to have him back around the squad. I’m happy with him.

“He was getting a bit giddy on Tuesday wanting to do extra stuff! It is great to have him back.

“He has trained so, for me, he becomes available.

“It is up to me whether I put him in the squad. I’ll need to assess where we are.

“The medical team has passed him onto me.

“You could argue it is too soon, but whether I involve him on Saturday I’m not quite sure yet.

“Kano will be pushing. It is great for him and for us.

“If we get all of the injured players back then it is a quality squad and one which will push each other on.

“The more players you get back the better.

“It is harder to pick a team but the competition for places makes players fight for their place.

“And it means if their performances are not good, they will not play.”

Two out of three

MacLean’s early in the week suspicion that two of the three players who dropped out of his team to face Dundee United will be available again on Saturday looks like being accurate.

“Ryan McGowan is back training and Connor McLennan is close,” he said. “I think he’ll make it.

“David Wotherspoon is probably going to miss out. He has a high ankle sprain.

“So Saturday will probably be too soon for him but it is not as bad as we maybe thought.”

Nicky Clark’s progress continues.

“We need to be cautious with Nicky because he’s had surgery,” MacLean reported.

“He is doing well and needs to keep working hard.

“Then hopefully the medical team say ‘there you go, Macca’ and then it’s up to me if he plays.”

Nicky Clark has stepped up his comeback.
Nicky Clark has stepped up his comeback. Image: SNS.

Meanwhile, MacLean gave an insight into the numbers game he likes to stick to for his working week.

“I’m quite structured,” he said. “If I’m doing unit work, I work with 20 on Tuesday and 20 on Wednesday.

“On a Friday I work with 18 out-field players and three goalkeepers.

“If you’re not in the squad, you need to work hard to get in.

“If you’re not happy, I’ll be quite happy to speak.

“I’ll be as honest as I can and tell them what I think.”

