Nicky Clark steps up St Johnstone rehab as Steven MacLean drops ‘stranger things have happened’ comeback hint

A shock Nicky Clark comeback this season hasn’t been completely ruled out after the St Johnstone striker stepped up his return from injury.

It’s still a long shot that Steven MacLean will be able to call upon the former Dundee United striker, whose ankle was operated on in March, to aid the Perth club’s Premiership survival bid.

But the Saints interim manager admitted that “stranger things have happened”.

“Nicky’s actually coming along really well,” MacLean revealed.

“He’s flying in his rehab. He’s back outside and pushing hard to get back. It’s great to see.

“He’s been doing straight line running and every time you speak to him he’s telling me how well it’s going.

“When boys come back out and do some work with the physios is obviously great for them but it’s great for the rest of the squad as well.

“It would be a massive bonus if he came back before the end of the season and stranger things have happened but I still wouldn’t think so.

“If he did, we’d obviously be delighted.”

Chris Kane latest

Clark has been out of action since the end of February but fellow forward, Chris Kane, has endured a much longer spell on the sidelines.

In Callum Davidson’s last week in charge at McDiarmid Park, he reported that Kane’s calf injury was likely to make next season the double cup-winner’s comeback target.

That remains the case.

“He’s picked up niggles, like you do when you’ve been out for so long,” said MacLean.

“We’re not planning on having him back.

“If he did make it back before the end of the season it would be a bonus for him and us.

“Because he’s been out for so long, it would be a massive ask to try and hit the ground running.

“For Chris and us the most important thing is he’s in good condition and training regularly. Then hopefully that will lead to games.

“First and foremost he needs to get back training. He isn’t just now.

“He’s going to be doing some work with the physios this week with the hope of maybe getting back training in the next 10 days or so.

“We’ve just got to go easy on that one.”

MacLean added: “I’m not going to lie – I’ve been there myself – it’s not been easy for him.

“He’s had some down moments but hopefully he can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“The good news is his knee isn’t an issue now. This is just a niggle.”

Alex Mitchell back

Meanwhile, Alex Mitchell should be available for Saturday’s clash with Dundee United.

“We’re hopeful he’ll be back,” said MacLean.

“He did bits and pieces last week with the physio.

“He was touch and go for Livingston. His hamstring didn’t feel great in the warm-up so we left him on the bench.

“Dan Phillips had an illness but he’s fine now.”