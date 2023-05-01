Jim Goodwin reveals why he knocked back English approach as ‘grateful’ Dundee United boss reaffirms Tannadice commitment

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jim Goodwin insists he knocked back interest from England because he is ‘fully focused on Dundee United’.

And the Tangerines boss insists nothing will change on that front until his short-term deal expires at the end of the season.

Goodwin has won over United fans after spearheading a charge into the Premiership safety zone off the back of three straight wins.

The Irishman’s efforts have also drawn admiring glances from clubs in England, with at least one approaching his agent for information about his availability.

But the Tangerines boss has moved to allay fan fears, insisting he will not give a moment’s thought to his future until his job at Tannadice is done.

He explained: “A club had contacted my agent and asked about my situation.

“I told my agent that I am fully focused on Dundee United for now. That will remain the case until the end of the season.

“I don’t want any distractions for myself or the team.

“I am thoroughly enjoying my time at United. It has been a great opportunity for me as well to make amends for what happened at Aberdeen.

“I am very grateful to the board for believing in me at the time and giving me the opportunity.

“I am not interested in speaking to anybody just now because there is too big a job for us to make sure we secure safety in the Premiership.

“Come the summer, we will sit down and see what happens – whether it is here at Dundee United or somewhere else. For the time being I am totally focused on Dundee United.”

Possible United extension for Goodwin?

Asked if he was pleased with how things are going at United, Goodwin went on suggest discussions about a longer stay may appeal, should he achieve his major goal of avoiding the drop.

He said: “I am enjoying it.

“It is a great club, one of the bigger clubs in Scotland and with a great history. There is a terrific fanbase and I have inherited some good staff and players.

“I do think if we can secure safety and I get the opportunity to speak to Dundee United about an extension then we have worked well up to now.

“I just want to keep Dundee United in the Premiership and if I do that it will be job done from my point of view.”

Meanwhile, Goodwin revealed Glenn Middleton could return for United this weekend against his former club St Johnstone.

However, he confirmed Sadat Anaku’s Achilles injury will see him side-lined into next season.

The United boss said: “Middleton has been out for a wee while but we hope he will come back in this weekend. Glenn is back in full contact training this week.

“Sadat’s is a bad one. He has done his Achilles.

“There was no contact or anyone around him. It was a freak injury unfortunately and Sadat won’t be involved this season and we will need to see how long the lay-off is going into next season.”