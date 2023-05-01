Jim Goodwin reveals why he knocked back English approach as ‘grateful’ Dundee United boss reaffirms Tannadice commitment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin reveals why he knocked back English approach as ‘grateful’ Dundee United boss reaffirms Tannadice commitment

The Tangerines manager insists he won't consider his next move - whether at Tannadice or elsewhere - until his job is done at the end of the season.

By Sean Hamilton
Jim Goodwin has overseen a sharp improvement at Dundee United. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin insists he knocked back interest from England because he is ‘fully focused on Dundee United’.

And the Tangerines boss insists nothing will change on that front until his short-term deal expires at the end of the season.

Goodwin has won over United fans after spearheading a charge into the Premiership safety zone off the back of three straight wins.

The Irishman’s efforts have also drawn admiring glances from clubs in England, with at least one approaching his agent for information about his availability.

But the Tangerines boss has moved to allay fan fears, insisting he will not give a moment’s thought to his future until his job at Tannadice is done.

Jim Goodwin has his Dundee United players’ full attention. Image: SNS

He explained: “A club had contacted my agent and asked about my situation.

“I told my agent that I am fully focused on Dundee United for now. That will remain the case until the end of the season.

“I don’t want any distractions for myself or the team.

“I am thoroughly enjoying my time at United. It has been a great opportunity for me as well to make amends for what happened at Aberdeen.

“I am very grateful to the board for believing in me at the time and giving me the opportunity.

“I am not interested in speaking to anybody just now because there is too big a job for us to make sure we secure safety in the Premiership.

“Come the summer, we will sit down and see what happens – whether it is here at Dundee United or somewhere else. For the time being I am totally focused on Dundee United.”

Possible United extension for Goodwin?

Asked if he was pleased with how things are going at United, Goodwin went on suggest discussions about a longer stay may appeal, should he achieve his major goal of avoiding the drop.

He said: “I am enjoying it.

“It is a great club, one of the bigger clubs in Scotland and with a great history. There is a terrific fanbase and I have inherited some good staff and players.

“I do think if we can secure safety and I get the opportunity to speak to Dundee United about an extension then we have worked well up to now.

“I just want to keep Dundee United in the Premiership and if I do that it will be job done from my point of view.”

Glenn Middleton (left) could return for Dundee United this weekend. Image: SNS

Meanwhile, Goodwin revealed Glenn Middleton could return for United this weekend against his former club St Johnstone.

However, he confirmed Sadat Anaku’s Achilles injury will see him side-lined into next season.

The United boss said: “Middleton has been out for a wee while but we hope he will come back in this weekend. Glenn is back in full contact training this week.

“Sadat’s is a bad one. He has done his Achilles.

“There was no contact or anyone around him. It was a freak injury unfortunately and Sadat won’t be involved this season and we will need to see how long the lay-off is going into next season.”

