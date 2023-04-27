6 Dundee United stars who have most benefitted from Jim Goodwin arrival

Dundee United’s collective progress following the arrival of Jim Goodwin has been evident.

Taking the reins with the Tangerines four points adrift at the foot of the Premiership and bereft of confidence, they are now four points clear of rock-bottom Ross County and have ninth-placed St Johnstone in the their sights.

The 2-0 victory over Livingston on Saturday was a third successive league win, for the first time since October 2021.

It was also the first time they have scored two or more goals in three successive top-flight games since May 2016.

And, while it has been a team effort, it is inarguable that some players have benefitted from a fresh start more than most.

Here, Courier Sport analyses those who have been revitalised under Goodwin, with honourable mentions to Aziz Behich and Craig Sibbald, who only miss out because they were also excellent prior to the new manager’s appointment.

Similarly, Jamie McGrath has scored three in three — two of those from the penalty spot — but both he and Goodwin have agreed that he has plenty more to give from open play.

Mark Birighitti

It is no exaggeration to suggest Birighitti’s United career appeared in peril prior to Goodwin’s arrival.

He was dropped for Liam Fox’s final match in charge — a 4-0 reverse at Ross County — following an egregious error against St Johnstone, allowing Stevie May to slide-tackle home the winning goal.

It was the nadir of a testing debut season in Scotland and, warming up in Dingwall, the Australia international was subjected to a fair amount of stick from a section of the travelling support.

Meanwhile, the club were considering a move for U.S. stopper Bill Hamid.

So, Birighitti’s recovery has been laudable; an illustration of mental strength.

Goodwin made it immediately clear that Birighitti was his first-choice and, following an in-person meeting with Hamid, pulled the plug on that prospective move.

Since then, Birighitti has been far more secure, was named in the SPFL team of the week following seven saves against Motherwell and kept a first clean sheet in the league since January 2 in Saturday’s triumph over Livingston.

Charlie Mulgrew

Mulgrew, 37, has been excellent since the arrival of the former St Mirren and Aberdeen manager.

He has clearly benefitted from a burgeoning partnership with Loick Ayina. The French teenager brings pace and athleticism to the pairing, allowing him to cover behind the ex-Scotland and Celtic ace.

🦌 Ross County low

🤐 Only answer to criticism

📈 Enjoying the highs…briefly

🚫 No #DUFC complacency

🇫🇷 Loick Ayina's potential 🆕️ @thecouriersport speaks to in-form Dundee United defender Charlie Mulgrew https://t.co/f0iuH7fn5y pic.twitter.com/MxKCyIZTjo — Alan Temple (@alanftemple) April 26, 2023

Mulgrew, meanwhile, can focus on winning tackles, aerial battles and bringing composure and organisation to the back-line.

His influence on the gifted Ayina is visible and he is rolling back the years.

Between them, Ayina and Mulgrew made 17 clearances on Saturday. Their Livingston counterparts, Jack Fitzwater and Morgan Boyes, made eight.

Scott McMann

Reliable and diligent, McMann doesn’t often gain deafening plaudits. Nor does he seek them.

However, he has quietly thrived under Goodwin.

McMann did not feature in United’s final two matches under Fox and for the majority of this campaign, has been deployed as a left-sided centre-back in a three-person defence.

While capable in that role, he looks more comfortable as a traditional left-back and he has been allowed to play in that position following the Tangerines’ recent switch to 4-3-3.

His steadying influence lets Behich bomb forward as a winger. Pivotal.

McMann has started EVERY game under Goodwin and his qualities are clearly appreciated.

Ilmari Niskanen

Niskanen’s resurgence has been very recent.

Until his shock start against Motherwell, a fresh start under Goodwin appeared to have limited upside for the Finland international.

What a moment for Ilmari Niskanen 🙌 The Finn's first goal since October 2021! 🇫🇮#cinchPrem | @dundeeunitedfc pic.twitter.com/ieaGxte1HU — SPFL (@spfl) April 17, 2023

But he has grasped his opportunity, notching a first goal in 560 days against the Steelmen, helping United to a stirring 2-1 triumph at Fir Park.

He kept his place against Livi and only a super save by Shamal George stopped him from rippling the net in the first half.

Niskanen’s tireless work ethic, defensive awareness and direct running clearly appeal to Goodwin, affording a layer of protection in front of Kieran Freeman.

Ian Harkes

Has Ian Harkes benefitted from the arrival of Jim Goodwin or has Jim Goodwin benefitted from being able to call upon a fully fit Ian Harkes?

A bit of both, probably.

Either way, the former D.C. United midfielder has been superb of late, snapping into tackles, making interceptions and — crucially — adding an incisive streak in the final third.

He registered a superb assist for Niskanen against Motherwell before teeing up Jamie McGrath’s stunner against the Lions following a mazy dribble from the left.

Harkes and Sibbald have been a ferocious midfield pairing under Goodwin; the engine room powering their survival drive.

Steven Fletcher

Fletcher’s individual performances have barely changed.

He has been excellent all season; dominant in the air, winning duels and getting United up the park with his power and technique.

🧮 Steven Fletcher (2022/23, blue) vs Steven Fletcher (solely under Jim Goodwin, red) Barely any difference at all; actually a drop-off in some metrics as he doesn't have to try to do everything himself. His level of performance hasn't changed. The service has. 📸 @StatsBomb pic.twitter.com/DWHJP1MA8G — Alan Temple (@alanftemple) April 23, 2023

The big difference under Goodwin? He is being given service. There are bodies pushing forward to join him. Behich and Niskanen have clearly been told to whip in deliveries at every possible opportunity.

Fletcher is being afforded a fighting chance to add goals to his graft, and has responded by scoring three times in his last five appearances.

His confidence is clearly flowing. Since Goodwin’s arrival, he has averaged 0.43 Premiership goals per game from an xG (expected goals) of 0.20 (via StatsBomb).

Under Fox and Jack Ross, he averaged 0.23 goals per game from an xG of 0.26.