Dundee woman who neglected child suspended from care industry

Michelle Williamson admitted leaving the youngster in a cold house on a filthy mattress.

By Poppy Watson
Michelle Williamson has been suspended by the SSSC for a year. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Michelle Williamson has been suspended by the SSSC for a year. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson

A Dundee health care worker who neglected a child has been suspended from the industry.

Michelle Williamson was working as a support worker with Homecare when she appeared in court over the criminal charge in August last year.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, she admitted to wilfully neglecting the child.

The court heard Williamson – 36 at the time of the hearing – left the young teenager alone in a cold house, on a filthy mattress on the living room floor and surviving on three bowls of cereal a day.

Police found the youngster living on their own in April 2021 following an anonymous tip-off to the council.

The child – who cannot be identified publicly – began occupying the Kirkton property over Christmas in December 2020.

Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

Despite the conditions they were left in, council social workers raised no other concerns about Williamson or children in her care, the court was told.

At the time of that court hearing, Williamson – of Kennet Walk – was still employed by Homecare, which Sheriff John Rafferty described as “extraordinary”.

During sentencing the following month, the court was told Williamson had since left her job.

She was ordered to carry out 165 hours of unpaid work.

Now, eight months after her conviction, watchdog the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) has found WIlliamson’s behaviour is “incompatible” with the profession.

Suitability for care work ‘brought into question’

A report from SSSC said: “The panel recognised your conduct which gave rise to the conviction was serious.

“You left (a) child exposed to the risk of physical and emotional harm over a period of time.

“Although the conduct took place outside of work, the behaviour brought your suitability to work in the sector into question.”

Williamson admitted wilfully neglecting a child. Image: Facebook

The report added that Williamson had been employed in the sector since 2014 and has a good previous record.

It said she had expressed remorse for her actions and has taken responsibility for what she did.

The panel found that the risk to public protection was low and considered a suspension order for a year to be “fair and proportionate”.

Homecare (Dundee) has been contacted for comment.

