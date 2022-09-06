Woman who left child to live alone in filthy and cold Dundee house should not be jailed, sheriff rules By Paul Malik September 6 2022, 11.45am Updated: September 6 2022, 12.45pm Michele Williamson was given unpaid work. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Courts Fife man convicted of historic child sex abuse by first in-person Kirkcaldy jury since… Fife slasher jailed after telling former friend 'next time it'll be your jugular' Glenrothes paedophile snared by hunters after sending explicit pics to decoy Ballindean Road: Trio appear in court accused of 'mobbing and rioting' on Dundee streets Monday court round-up — Jailed again Predator who left 16-year-old victim with STDs after Fife attacks is jailed Drunken Blairgowrie abattoir worker punched partner in face during house party Fife fireraiser jailed for torching car and bin on same Ballingry street Fife man jailed after threatening to slit ex-partner's throat One-punch thug must pay £270 compensation to victim who needed £7.5k of dental work More from The Courier Neighbour says she feared mob would smash up her car during latest Dundee protest FAN VIEW: Positives for Raith Rovers against their 'kryptonite' opponent as key trait of… ‘Difficult’ decision to close Dundee Spar shop next month St Johnstone dream debuts: 5 strikers who started like Nicky Clark, including one who… Liz Truss and Boris Johnson take separate private flights to see the Queen at… Revealed: The electronic scams conning Fife pensioners out of £1,000s