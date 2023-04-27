VIDEO: Brechin City’s ‘Baldy Barista’ Euan Spark on Highland League title emotions, tearful call to New Zealand-based sister and pitch-invading mum

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

As Euan Spark stood on the Victoria Park turf hugging his pitch-invading mum Isobel he became overwhelmed with emotions.

The enormity of what the former Dundee United youngster had just achieved finally began to hit home.

For the first time in his career, Spark had won something and it meant so much to his Brechin-daft family and friends.

He was a Highland League champion with his beloved Brechin City.

Over 11,000 miles away his sister Ashley, decked out in a Spark 24 Brechin City top, was pulling an all-nighter to keep tabs on Euan’s momentous day.

As he FaceTimed Ashley from the Buckie Thistle stand following the 2-0 win, Spark’s tears began flowing.

Courier Sport met Spark, aka Baldy Barista, at the Brechin-based Maison Dieu Coffee Roasters shop he co-owns with Rangers star John Souttar and Leicester ace Harry Souttar.

And he opened up on the emotional rollercoaster of becoming a champion.

“There were so many people to hug,” Spark told Courier Sport. “So many people to celebrate with.

“It was a special day and one I’ll never forget.

Never too old to give mum a hug@EuanSpark was emotional as he celebrated becoming a @BrechinCityFC 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗴𝘂𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗼𝗻 🎥 ☕️ Watch 𝑩𝒂𝒍𝒅𝒚 𝑩𝒂𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒂, at the Maison Dieu Coffee Roasters shop he co-owns with @JohnSouttar in @thecouriersport 🔜 pic.twitter.com/m24lB1NNSz — Ewan Smith (@ewansmithpr) April 26, 2023

“It means so much to me, so much to my family, friends and the people of Brechin.

“I hear every day from my customers what it means to them.

Emotional call to sister

“To win it and see the happiness on my sisters face – even though she’d been up since stupid o’clock – was so good.

“It’s a shame she wasn’t there because she has followed me all my days.

“She’s from Brechin as well so for her to not be there, there were sad tears but also tears of joy over what we’d achieved.

“It was 4am over in New Zealand when I spoke to her. She didn’t sleep all night.

“She had been up every hour trying to keep tabs on the result online. Trust us to make it stressful for her and do in the last five minutes!

True emotion! ❤️

Tears of joy, relief and pride, in New Zealand via Facetime in the dug out and live at Victoria Park. @EuanSpark @BrechinCityFC pic.twitter.com/sJKsJmGE1Z — MissSpark (@MissSpark2) April 23, 2023

“When I phoned her I thought I’d be OK. But when I saw the emotions in her face it hit me.

“I also gave my mum a big hug on the pitch at full-time. That was really nice.

“She’s been to every game home and away this season. She even went up to Brora on her own and drove up to see me.

“My mum has followed me since day one but it’s the first time I’ve ever won anything.

“It’s not from the lack of trying so to finally do it, on the last day, was pretty special.

“But I never, ever, thought I’d see my mum doing a pitch invasion.

“She was there with my partner Becca.

“I felt for Becca because normally it’s my sister’s job to look after my mum but obviously Ashley couldn’t be there.

“I’m sure it was a stressful 90 minutes for them but what a feeling of relief that we finally did it.”

Euan Spark: I’m worst footballer at Maison Dieu!

Spark has a glint in his eye as he thinks back to the dramatic pitch invasions at the late Ewan Loudon and Grady McGrath goals and the full-time whistle.

With colleague Chloe preparing coffees for Maison Dieu customers, Spark took a rare moment to let it all sink in.

His attentions will now turn firmly towards Saturday’s trip to Spartans for the pyramid play-off semi-final.

Brechin are now four games away from returning to League Two.

The club has been regenerated after their relegation in 2021.

Spark added: “Everyone has been in here over the last few days telling me their stories about Saturday, where they ended up and how they felt.

“The send-off we got from the bus at Glebe Park took us all by surprise. When we got to Buckie we couldn’t believe how many fans were there.

“Then when we came back off the bus at Glebe Park with the trophy we had no idea the fans were in the stand.

“To see everyone there was unbelievable.

“On the pitch it was crazy.

“After the first goal one of my pals Barry Dean came over to me on the pitch and jumped on me.

“My legs were shaking and I felt I had nothing left.

“I managed to get him off me to come get back up the park. But after the second goal I just fell over in a heap.

“If anyone asks then I’m the worst footballer at Maison Dieu. We’ve got John and Harry Souttar. I’m very much at the bottom of the scale.

“But I’ve finally won something and it’s great to see so many people excited about the football.

“Let’s see if we can now go one stage further and achieve promotion.”