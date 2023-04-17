Ilmari Niskanen lauds Dundee United fan backing after ‘difficult’ goal drought and outlines room for improvement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ilmari Niskanen lauds Dundee United fan backing after ‘difficult’ goal drought and outlines room for improvement

Niskanen found the net on just his fourth start of the season and could play a big part in United's run-in

By Alan Temple
A roar of delight from Niskanen. Image: SNS
A roar of delight from Niskanen. Image: SNS

Ilmari Niskanen waited 560 DAYS for a Dundee United goal.

But the Finnish flyer is determined to ripple the net with more regularity as a fraught Premiership campaign reaches its conclusion.

Niskanen has endured a testing United career, largely deployed as a wing-back during the 2021/22 season and, more recently, restricted to substitute appearances and very rare starts.

So, the delight was writ large on his face when he fired past Motherwell keeper Liam Kelly to cancel out Kevin van Veen’s opener. A nerveless Jamie McGrath spot-kick completed the turnaround.

I know I had great chances in previous games and didn’t score them, so I wanted to help the team on Saturday.

Ilmari Niskanen

It was Niskanen’s first goal since October 2, 2021 and he lapped up the moment in front of 1,500 delirious Arabs.

It has been difficult for me, at times,” said Niskanen. “I love scoring goals so it felt good to get such an important one for the club. It’s been a while.

“I had quite a long spell in Finland in 2016 — a whole season without a goal — so I have experienced this before. But hopefully the next goal will come a little bit quicker! There are six games left and six more chances to score even more.

Popular Niskanen takes the acclaim of his teammates. Image: SNS

“It was a great feeling when that ball hit the net. To score right in front of the away fans and celebrate with them was brilliant; there were so many there. The support throughout the game — even when we were behind — was so important for us.

“But the most important thing is that, as a team, we built on it to get the three points.”

Progress

The former Ingolstadt winger is adamant there is more to come, personally, following his fourth start of the campaign.

“I got the goal but otherwise it wasn’t my best game,” he acknowledged. “I’ll keep on working hard every single day and hopefully be better next weekend against Livi.

“I could feel my confidence going higher (after the goal).

“I know I had great chances in previous games and didn’t score them, so I wanted to help the team on Saturday.”

Momentum

United’s second successive victory lifted them off the foot of the Premiership and there is a burgeoning sense of momentum building at Tannadice.

The turnaround against Motherwell — a side with five wins from their previous seven games — was all the more impressive given the Tangerines were 1-0 down at half-time.

It was the first time United had won a fixture in which they conceded the first goal all season.

Niskanen celebrates a long-awaited strike. Image: SNS

“At half-time there was no lack of belief,” continued Niskanen. “We improved quite a lot and got two goals in the second half and defended really well in the end.

“It (relegation battle) could come down to the team with momentum, but nothing is settled yet.

“We still need to improve because it wasn’t the perfect game.”

