Ilmari Niskanen lauds Dundee United fan backing after ‘difficult’ goal drought and outlines room for improvement

Ilmari Niskanen waited 560 DAYS for a Dundee United goal.

But the Finnish flyer is determined to ripple the net with more regularity as a fraught Premiership campaign reaches its conclusion.

Niskanen has endured a testing United career, largely deployed as a wing-back during the 2021/22 season and, more recently, restricted to substitute appearances and very rare starts.

So, the delight was writ large on his face when he fired past Motherwell keeper Liam Kelly to cancel out Kevin van Veen’s opener. A nerveless Jamie McGrath spot-kick completed the turnaround.

I know I had great chances in previous games and didn’t score them, so I wanted to help the team on Saturday. Ilmari Niskanen

It was Niskanen’s first goal since October 2, 2021 and he lapped up the moment in front of 1,500 delirious Arabs.

“It has been difficult for me, at times,” said Niskanen. “I love scoring goals so it felt good to get such an important one for the club. It’s been a while.

“I had quite a long spell in Finland in 2016 — a whole season without a goal — so I have experienced this before. But hopefully the next goal will come a little bit quicker! There are six games left and six more chances to score even more.

“It was a great feeling when that ball hit the net. To score right in front of the away fans and celebrate with them was brilliant; there were so many there. The support throughout the game — even when we were behind — was so important for us.

“But the most important thing is that, as a team, we built on it to get the three points.”

Progress

The former Ingolstadt winger is adamant there is more to come, personally, following his fourth start of the campaign.

“I got the goal but otherwise it wasn’t my best game,” he acknowledged. “I’ll keep on working hard every single day and hopefully be better next weekend against Livi.

“I could feel my confidence going higher (after the goal).

“I know I had great chances in previous games and didn’t score them, so I wanted to help the team on Saturday.”

Momentum

United’s second successive victory lifted them off the foot of the Premiership and there is a burgeoning sense of momentum building at Tannadice.

The turnaround against Motherwell — a side with five wins from their previous seven games — was all the more impressive given the Tangerines were 1-0 down at half-time.

It was the first time United had won a fixture in which they conceded the first goal all season.

“At half-time there was no lack of belief,” continued Niskanen. “We improved quite a lot and got two goals in the second half and defended really well in the end.

“It (relegation battle) could come down to the team with momentum, but nothing is settled yet.

“We still need to improve because it wasn’t the perfect game.”