EXCLUSIVE: Ilmari Niskanen vows ‘I’ll never give up’ after roaring back into Dundee United plans

Dundee United wide-man Ilmari Niskanen is adamant he never considered quitting Tannadice despite a “difficult” campaign.

The Finland international has been a bit-part player for the Tangerines this term, making just 12 appearances; the vast majority coming from the bench.

Prior to lining up against Hearts on Saturday, his most recent start was a poor showing in October’s 2-1 defeat at St Mirren.

However, his performance in Gorgie could not have been more different, with Niskanen teeing up Steven Fletcher’s opening goal and turning in a super all-round display.

The former Ingolstadt winger will almost certainly retain his place for Saturday’s Scottish Cup clash with Kilmarnock — and, in a candid interview with Courier Sport, his desire to shine for United is palpable.

“Football is my whole life so, yes, it has been a difficult time — I want to play football,” said Niskanen,

“I know we have so many good players in this team. There is a lot of competition for those starting spots and we have many options for the positions I can play.

“All I can do is support the boys, even when I am not playing, and give 100% effort every single day in training. I will always do that because I love being here and I love the club. I got my chance on Saturday and I desperately wanted to take it.

“It was brilliant to be back out on a pitch. I felt really good throughout the game. Of course, the defeat hung heavy in my mind, but I was so happy to be back playing for Dundee United.”

“Best shape of my career”

Given his lack of action, speculation regarding Niskanen’s future last month was only natural.

Courier Sport understands there was tentative interest in his services from Azerbaijan and Latvia.

Although the result was very tough to take, it can give us so much courage and belief. Ilmari Niskanen

But the player only had eyes for Tannadice.

“My focus was never on anything other than Dundee United,” he added.

“I will never, ever give up. Even though there can be challenges in football — and this year has been a big challenge — they only make me work even harder.”

Indeed, that spell out of the team did have its benefits, with Niskanen adding: “I am in really, really good shape — the best shape of my career, I would say.

“There are always positives to take from any situation. All the hard work in the gym and doing extra running has been paying off for me!”

Courage and belief

While Niskanen impressed in Edinburgh, he is acutely aware that United left the capital with no points and remain at the foot of the Premiership.

But he witnessed enough during the 3-1 to convince him that the Tangerines can enjoy a strong conclusion to the campaign – starting with the Scottish Cup visit of Killie.

“If you say we would not be relegated playing like we did (at Tynecastle), I fully agree,” added Niskanen. “The way we played in the first-half, against an opposition like Hearts in their own stadium, can give us confidence.

“It proved we could bounce back after a disappointing game against Kilmarnock, where we were poor.

“Although the result was very tough to take, it can give us so much courage and belief.”