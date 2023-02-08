EXCLUSIVE: Ilmari Niskanen vows ‘I’ll never give up’ after roaring back into Dundee United plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

EXCLUSIVE: Ilmari Niskanen vows ‘I’ll never give up’ after roaring back into Dundee United plans

By Alan Temple
February 8 2023, 8.00am Updated: February 8 2023, 10.05am
Niskanen extols the virtues of hard graft. Image: SNS
Niskanen extols the virtues of hard graft. Image: SNS

Dundee United wide-man Ilmari Niskanen is adamant he never considered quitting Tannadice despite a “difficult” campaign.

The Finland international has been a bit-part player for the Tangerines this term, making just 12 appearances; the vast majority coming from the bench.

Prior to lining up against Hearts on Saturday, his most recent start was a poor showing in October’s 2-1 defeat at St Mirren.

However, his performance in Gorgie could not have been more different, with Niskanen teeing up Steven Fletcher’s opening goal and turning in a super all-round display.

The former Ingolstadt winger will almost certainly retain his place for Saturday’s Scottish Cup clash with Kilmarnock — and, in a candid interview with Courier Sport, his desire to shine for United is palpable.

Niskanen battles Garang Kuol for possession. Image: SNS

“Football is my whole life so, yes, it has been a difficult time — I want to play football,” said Niskanen,

“I know we have so many good players in this team. There is a lot of competition for those starting spots and we have many options for the positions I can play.

“All I can do is support the boys, even when I am not playing, and give 100% effort every single day in training. I will always do that because I love being here and I love the club. I got my chance on Saturday and I desperately wanted to take it.

“It was brilliant to be back out on a pitch. I felt really good throughout the game. Of course, the defeat hung heavy in my mind, but I was so happy to be back playing for Dundee United.”

“Best shape of my career”

Given his lack of action, speculation regarding Niskanen’s future last month was only natural.

Courier Sport understands there was tentative interest in his services from Azerbaijan and Latvia.

Although the result was very tough to take, it can give us so much courage and belief.

Ilmari Niskanen

But the player only had eyes for Tannadice.

“My focus was never on anything other than Dundee United,” he added.

“I will never, ever give up. Even though there can be challenges in football — and this year has been a big challenge — they only make me work even harder.”

Indeed, that spell out of the team did have its benefits, with Niskanen adding: “I am in really, really good shape — the best shape of my career, I would say.

“There are always positives to take from any situation. All the hard work in the gym and doing extra running has been paying off for me!”

Courage and belief

While Niskanen impressed in Edinburgh, he is acutely aware that United left the capital with no points and remain at the foot of the Premiership.

Niskanen hopes to enjoy a resurgence in the second half of the season. Image: SNS

But he witnessed enough during the 3-1 to convince him that the Tangerines can enjoy a strong conclusion to the campaign – starting with the Scottish Cup visit of Killie.

“If you say we would not be relegated playing like we did (at Tynecastle), I fully agree,” added Niskanen. “The way we played in the first-half, against an opposition like Hearts in their own stadium, can give us confidence.

“It proved we could bounce back after a disappointing game against Kilmarnock, where we were poor.

Although the result was very tough to take, it can give us so much courage and belief.”

Tags

Conversation

