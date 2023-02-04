Dundee United verdict: Star man, player ratings and key moments as Ryan Edwards sees VAR-led red in Hearts defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United

Dundee United verdict: Star man, player ratings and key moments as Ryan Edwards sees VAR-led red in Hearts defeat

By Alan Temple
February 4 2023, 5.22pm Updated: February 5 2023, 12.24am
Ryan Edwards trudges off. Image: SNS
Ryan Edwards trudges off. Image: SNS

Dundee United slipped to a 3-1 defeat against Hearts after playing the majority of the contest with 10 men.

The Tangerines held a richly-merited lead after one of their most impressive opening 30 minutes this season, with a Steven Fletcher strike separating the sides.

However, the turning point came when captain Ryan Edwards was given his marching orders for a challenge on Andy Halliday following a VAR check.

Even after the dismissal, United hit the post through Glenn Middleton.

But United suffered late disappointment as goals from Lawrence Shankland and Alex Cochrane turned the game on its head.

Fletcher opened the scoring. Image: SNS

And with United pushing for a leveller – and, as such, goalkeeper Mark Birighitti occupying an exceedingly high line – Stephen Humphys completed the scoring with an astonishing effort from the halfway line.

Key moments

United were rewarded for a bright start with the opening goal after eight minutes.

Craig Sibbald burst forward and found Immi Niskanen inside the box. The Finland international produced a shimmy and cross that was superbly dispatched by Fletcher after holding off Kye Rowles with ease.

Fletcher, dominating the Jambos defence, then shot wide with an audacious back-heel.

Middleton stung the palms of Zander Clark following a smart knock-down by the superb Peter Pawlett, with United purring in the opening 20 minutes.

Pawlett limped off injured. Image: SNS

However, United were dealt a hammer-blow on the half-hour mark when a challenge from Edwards on Hearts midfielder Andy Halliday promoted a VAR check.

After checking the monitor, referee Nick Walsh brandished a red.

Yet, an out-of-sorts Jambos side failed to make the most of their numerical advantage in the opening 45 minutes, with United rattling the post through Middleton as Liam Fox’s men continued to threaten on the break.

Shankland tested Birighitti as Hearts sought to mount a recovery after the break.

A would on Halliday, No.16, saw Edwards dismissed. Image: SNS

However, of more concern to the Terrors was the injury to Pawlett, who slumped to the turf – visibly devastated – clutching his hamstring.

A horrible moment given how hard he has worked to get back to full fitness, and one can only hope it isn’t too serious. He was replaced by Arnaud Djoum.

Hearts claimed a leveller with 20 minutes left on the clock, with Shankland firing low beyond Birighitti, via a massive deflection.

And the turnaround was complete when Barrie McKay slipped a wonderful pass to Cochrane, allowing the substitute to fizz a low drive into the corner.

Shankland celebrates in front of the United fans. Image: SNS

As United pushed for a leveller, Humphrys struck the base of the post.

Josh Ginnelly was dismissed after picking up a second yellow card.

But the last word was reserved for Humphrys, who channeled his inner David Beckham by beating Birighitti from the half-way line.

Star man: Immi Niskanen

The Finland international has been something of a forgotten man this season – but this was Niskanen back to his best.

He teed up the opening goal for Fletcher and was a constant attacking presence down the left flank as United dominated the first period.

Niskanen was back in the starting XI: Image: SNS

Niskanen’s duties were far more defensive after the interval, perhaps predictably, but he carried those out largely faultlessly.

Could there be a renaissance from the wide-man in the final months of the season?

Fletcher was also excellent, while Pawlett was on course for this award before he was forced off.

Player ratings

Dundee United (3-4-2-1): Birighitti 6; Smith 7, Edwards 4, Mulgrew 6; Niskanen 8 (MacLeod 83), Levitt 6, Sibbald 7 (Freeman 74, 3), McMann 6; Pawlett 7 (Djoum 51, 5), Middleton 6; Fletcher 8. Subs not used: Newman, Graham, Fotheringham, Anaku, Ayina, Cudjoe.

Manager under the microscope

In the absence of Aziz Behich for personal reasons, Fox handed a just a second start of the season to Niskanen — and his first since lining up against St Mirren in October.

United turned in a fine showing in the capital for 70 minutes. Image: SNS

He would go onto turn in a fine showing.

The United boss was then faced with the challenge of Jamie McGrath suffering an injury during the warm-up, removing him from the starting line-up. Fox opted to field Pawlett, who was outstanding.

With the odds stacked against United – losing Pawlett and Edwards for very different reasons – the pressure built and the Terrors were unable to prevent the turnaround.





