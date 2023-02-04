Dundee United verdict: Star man, player ratings and key moments as Ryan Edwards sees VAR-led red in Hearts defeat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United slipped to a 3-1 defeat against Hearts after playing the majority of the contest with 10 men.

The Tangerines held a richly-merited lead after one of their most impressive opening 30 minutes this season, with a Steven Fletcher strike separating the sides.

However, the turning point came when captain Ryan Edwards was given his marching orders for a challenge on Andy Halliday following a VAR check.

Even after the dismissal, United hit the post through Glenn Middleton.

But United suffered late disappointment as goals from Lawrence Shankland and Alex Cochrane turned the game on its head.

And with United pushing for a leveller – and, as such, goalkeeper Mark Birighitti occupying an exceedingly high line – Stephen Humphys completed the scoring with an astonishing effort from the halfway line.

Key moments

United were rewarded for a bright start with the opening goal after eight minutes.

Craig Sibbald burst forward and found Immi Niskanen inside the box. The Finland international produced a shimmy and cross that was superbly dispatched by Fletcher after holding off Kye Rowles with ease.

Fletcher, dominating the Jambos defence, then shot wide with an audacious back-heel.

Middleton stung the palms of Zander Clark following a smart knock-down by the superb Peter Pawlett, with United purring in the opening 20 minutes.

However, United were dealt a hammer-blow on the half-hour mark when a challenge from Edwards on Hearts midfielder Andy Halliday promoted a VAR check.

After checking the monitor, referee Nick Walsh brandished a red.

Yet, an out-of-sorts Jambos side failed to make the most of their numerical advantage in the opening 45 minutes, with United rattling the post through Middleton as Liam Fox’s men continued to threaten on the break.

Shankland tested Birighitti as Hearts sought to mount a recovery after the break.

However, of more concern to the Terrors was the injury to Pawlett, who slumped to the turf – visibly devastated – clutching his hamstring.

A horrible moment given how hard he has worked to get back to full fitness, and one can only hope it isn’t too serious. He was replaced by Arnaud Djoum.

Hearts claimed a leveller with 20 minutes left on the clock, with Shankland firing low beyond Birighitti, via a massive deflection.

And the turnaround was complete when Barrie McKay slipped a wonderful pass to Cochrane, allowing the substitute to fizz a low drive into the corner.

As United pushed for a leveller, Humphrys struck the base of the post.

Josh Ginnelly was dismissed after picking up a second yellow card.

But the last word was reserved for Humphrys, who channeled his inner David Beckham by beating Birighitti from the half-way line.

Star man: Immi Niskanen

The Finland international has been something of a forgotten man this season – but this was Niskanen back to his best.

He teed up the opening goal for Fletcher and was a constant attacking presence down the left flank as United dominated the first period.

Niskanen’s duties were far more defensive after the interval, perhaps predictably, but he carried those out largely faultlessly.

Could there be a renaissance from the wide-man in the final months of the season?

Fletcher was also excellent, while Pawlett was on course for this award before he was forced off.

Player ratings

Dundee United (3-4-2-1): Birighitti 6; Smith 7, Edwards 4, Mulgrew 6; Niskanen 8 (MacLeod 83), Levitt 6, Sibbald 7 (Freeman 74, 3), McMann 6; Pawlett 7 (Djoum 51, 5), Middleton 6; Fletcher 8. Subs not used: Newman, Graham, Fotheringham, Anaku, Ayina, Cudjoe.

Manager under the microscope

In the absence of Aziz Behich for personal reasons, Fox handed a just a second start of the season to Niskanen — and his first since lining up against St Mirren in October.

He would go onto turn in a fine showing.

The United boss was then faced with the challenge of Jamie McGrath suffering an injury during the warm-up, removing him from the starting line-up. Fox opted to field Pawlett, who was outstanding.

With the odds stacked against United – losing Pawlett and Edwards for very different reasons – the pressure built and the Terrors were unable to prevent the turnaround.