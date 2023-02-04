Dunfermline v Montrose verdict: Key moments and star men as Pars get back to winning ways

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Goals from Rhys Breen and Craig Wighton gave Dunfermline all three points in a sometimes hotly contested match versus Montrose.

The first half was a battle in which Montrose had the better chances despite a Breen header giving the Pars the lead late in the half.

James McPake’s men improved after the break and doubled their lead through Wighton when he tapped in Lewis McCann’s low cross.

There was concern when Breen was stretchered off in the second half after a lengthy spell of treatment but the manager suggested it may not be as serious as feared.

The result got the Pars back to winning ways after a disappointing draw with Clyde and leaves Montrose with one win in 11.

Key moments

The first half started and ended with excellent chances for the visitors.

Rory McAllister – chasing his 300th senior goal – went close a couple of times early in the match but was his double-chance before half-time.

After a bit of head tennis on the wing, the ball fell for Blair Lyons at the edge of the box and he slipped in McAllister.

The prolific lower-league marksman hit his first effort straight at Deniz Mehmet then volleyed the rebound beyond the far post.

By that time Dunfermline had taken the lead through Breen’s header and while it wasn’t undeserved it was in stark contrast to the matches when McPake’s side create a lot but don’t take their chances.

The Pars were on top for the majority of the second half and should have made more of a Matty Todd chance just before Wighton made it 2-0.

Montrose didn’t get into as many good positions than they had in the first half but still forced a good save from Deniz Mehmet though Blair Lyons.

Dunfermline star man: Craig Wighton

Craig Wighton has been sensational since he made a full recovery from injury earlier in the season.

This was another all-round performance, grabbing a goal – his 11th goal in the last 19 games – and showing his game intelligence to link with his teammates.

Montrose star man: Blair Lyons

It wasn’t a vintage performance from Stewart Petrie’s men but they had their fair share of chances.

The better of those opportunities fell to McAllister but Lyons’ clever play was behind their creation and he showed a lovely weight of pass to set the striker up for his double-chance just before the break.

Managers under the microscope

Stewart Petrie made two changes to his Montrose side. One was enforced after Ross Sinclair was recalled by St Johnstone, so Aaron Lennox took his place in goals.

The other change saw Graham Webster drop out in favour of Ross County loanee Adam Mackinnon.

The Pars made just one change, moving to a front two with Lewis McCann coming in for Chris Mochrie.

It was a scrappy first half in which on another day Montrose could have taken the lead in.

The Pars would have been happy with their half-time lead and kicked into another gear with a switch to a back four and by introducing Kevin O’Hara.