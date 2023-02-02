Jamie McGrath insists it’s down to Dundee United players to ease fan discontent by doing business on pitch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United

Jamie McGrath insists it’s down to Dundee United players to ease fan discontent by doing business on pitch

By Sean Hamilton
February 2 2023, 10.27pm
Jamie McGrath in action for Dundee United. Image: SNS
Jamie McGrath in action for Dundee United. Image: SNS

Jamie McGrath insists fan protests had no bearing on Dundee United’s below par performance at Kilmarnock.

But the Tangerines star says his fellow players CAN ease supporter discontent by doing the business on the pitch.

United were far from their best as defeat to Kilmarnock sent them back to the bottom of the Premiership.

Supporters made their unhappiness clear about their side’s performance – and a quiet January transfer window – clear at Rugby Park.

But McGrath insists that had no influence on the team’s performance.

The Asghar out banner unveiled at Rugby Park.
A banner aimed at United sporting director Tony Asghar unveiled by fans at Rugby Park. Image: SNS

Asked whether the character exists in the United dressing room to ensure they fight their way out of trouble, McGrath said: “Oh yeah, we’ve got big characters in the changing room.

“There are a lot of experienced players who have played at the very highest level. So I don’t think that character is any issue.

[The fan protests], I wasn’t even aware of such things. Our job is to go out and try to put on the best performance that we can.

“Unfortunately, we were not up to scratch against Kilmarnock and that is all that we can reflect on.”

One sure fire way to turn a disgruntled fanbase into a happy one is via victories.

McGrath is keenly aware of that – and that’s why he’s pleased United are heading straight back into action at the weekend, even if it is against third placed Hearts.

“That’s the beauty of it,” he said.

Jamie McGrath at Tannadice. Image: SNS

“At least it’s not a Saturday to Saturday. We can look forward to a game now.

“There will be disappointment and heads will be low straight after Kilmarnock, but it’s a quick turnaround, we’ll recover and have a game plan for going into the Hearts game.

“The boys showed on Christmas Eve that we have the beating of them, so we can only take confidence from that going into Saturday.”

United fans had hoped for reinforcements to boost their battle to beat the drop in January.

In the end, while Tony Watt went out to St Mirren, the only player checking in at Tannadice was teenage defender Loick Ayina, who arrived on loan from Huddersfield.

McGrath is confident, however, that the players United have can turn things around, as long as they each take more responsibility to weigh in with goals.

“We have to score goals from all over the pitch, so I have to take responsibility with that. Everyone does,” he said.

“As I said, Fletch (Steven Fletcher, who saw a spot kick saved at Kilmarnock) has done amazing for us all season.

“Everyone misses penalties and that was not on him at all.

“We just have to react better as a team in those moments. When the momentum swings, we have to try and dig in as best we can.”

Hearts will provide a stiff test for United on Saturday.

However, McGrath is staying positive – and hopes learning the lessons of Rugby Park will stand them in good stead for Tynecastle.

“There was nothing in the start of the game,” he said.

“Both teams were 50-50, I thought. Fletch obviously had his penalty saved and I think that knocked a bit of stuffing out of us and a bit of momentum.

“Ultinately, they got their goal in that period and we had to ride the storm and see it out until half-time because they were on top.

“We did that and I think we started the second-half alright. We didn’t create as much as we wanted, but I thought we started on top.

“We wavered towards the end of the game and they were probably unlucky not to score another goal or two.”

