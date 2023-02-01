Liam Fox on ‘Asghar Out’ protests, Tony Watt exit and Dundee United’s transfer window

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Fox insists he “understands” the frustration of supporters following Dundee United’s deadline day.

United loaned out Tony Watt to Premiership rivals St Mirren on Tuesday evening and failed to snap up any attacking reinforcements, leaving Rory MacLeod, Sadat Anaku and Glenn Middleton as the only back-ups to Steven Fletcher.

The ire of some supporters was underlined by an “Asghar Out” banner in the away end, aimed at the club’s sporting director Tony Asghar.

“There are a number of factors to that (Watt’s exit),” said Fox. “Tony was probably looking for guaranteed game-time and assurances of that.

“Tony wanted to play and I’ll never guarantee any player game-time. They have to work and earn it.

“So, can I understand the frustration about not bringing an experienced striker in? Yes I can.

“But we have adequate cover in the group and I believe in the squad we’ve got. Everyone is entitled to their opinion but I believe in this group.”

United did sign Huddersfield Town prospect Loick Ayina but the arrival of the central defender did little to placate those who felt the Tangerines’ transfer window had been a disappointment.

Determined

Touching on the visible protest, Fox said: “We need to concentrate on what is happening on the pitch. Tony (Asghar) has been brilliant for me, giving me this opportunity. Everyone has.

“It just makes us even more determined to pick up points and get out of this situation.”

Fox expressed his confidence that United DO have enough quality among their attacking pool to get out of trouble, but acknowledged the club were working hard to do business until the last minute.

“Any manager will tell you that they always want more good players,” said Fox following a damaging 1-0 defeat against Kilmarnock.

“I said at the start of the window that I would not bring anyone in that wouldn’t enhance the group and the team.

“We were trying to do things until late on Tuesday night but it didn’t come off. That is just the way the January window works. There is no frustration because I have faith in the group.”