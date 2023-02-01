Dundee United fans in ‘Asghar Out’ protest as timid Tangerines go bottom with Kilmarnock defeat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United fans vented their fury towards Tannadice sporting director Tony Asghar as the Tangerines crashed to the foot of the Premiership with a 1-0 defeat at Kilmarnock.

Dan Armstrong settled the relegation six-pointer at Rugby Park, lashing home a sensational drive in the first period.

United, out of sorts throughout, were left to rue Steven Fletcher’s missed penalty, which could have given the visitors a precious lead.

Courier Sport was in Ayrshire as Asghar was put under the microscope following a transfer window to forget.

‘Asghar Out’

The overwhelming dissatisfaction regarding United’s damp squib of a deadline day spilled from social media to the stands.

A large banner reading “Asghar Out” was unveiled by a section of the travelling support.

📸 // A banner unveiled among the travelling support underlines the anger towards sporting director Tony Asghar following a disappointing deadline day. Dundee United loaned out Tony Watt and failed to add an attacker to the squad pic.twitter.com/GFOCeT3yLm — Alan Temple (@alanftemple) February 1, 2023

The Tangerines allowed striker Tony Watt to join Premiership rivals St Mirren on loan, while failing to secure attacking reinforcements.

It leaves 16-year-old Rory MacLeod and unproven Ugandan Sadat Anaku as the only deputies to Fletcher.

While promising centre-half Loick Ayina arrived from Huddersfield, it did little to placate many supporters following a window that saw a swathe of players exit on loan.

The problem was underlined as head coach Liam Fox chased the game in the second period.

Three of United’s four attack-minded substitutes — MacLeod, Anaku and Mathew Cudjoe — are yet to score a goal in Scottish football.

Allied with losing Lewis Neilson to Hearts for zero compensation, the disastrous appointment of Jack Ross and the current fraught fight against the drop, Asghar is being scrutinised.

Will the fans’ fury be addressed? Time will tell.

As the game approached its conclusion, audible chants of “Asghar, get to ****” were audible from the away section.

Penalty pain

Killie dominated the opening exchanges in the driving Ayrshire rain.

Kyle Vassell fired over the bar following some super work on the flank by Armstrong.

Mark Birighitti then made a sensational point-blank stop to thwart Rory McKenzie after he was slipped through by Vassell.

Yet, it was United who had the best opportunity to grab the lead.

Scott McMann, shifted to left wing-back in the absence of the injured Aziz Behich, skipped past Armstrong in the box and was tugged back by the winger; his sole mis-step in a marvellous performance.

However, Fletcher saw his spot-kick well saved by Sam Walker, albeit the effort was at a nice height for the Rugby Park stopper.

One moment of real quality

The deadlock was broken courtesy of the first moment of true quality in the contest.

New signing Luke Chambers fizzed a low cross to the edge of the box, allowing Armstrong to thunder home a stunning left-footed finish into the roof of Birighitti’s net.

A heady mix of power and precision — and a crucial moment in the relegation battle .

Wind in their sails, Liam Polworth lashed a ferocious drive inches over the bar before Ryan Alebiosu saw a goal-bound effort blocked on the line amid an almighty penalty-box stramash.

While the antipathy among the travelling fans was not quite reflected on the pitch, there were a few mumps and moans; Glenn Middleton, Liam Smith and Fletcher were among the visibly frustrated men in black as the performance simply failed to click.

That sinking feeling

After the break, Vassell dallied too long after being sent clean through by a long ball, allowing Charlie Mulgrew to make a pivotal challenge.

Armstrong whipped a free-kick narrowly over the bar from 25 yards, before another ferocious shot whipped off-target.

United didn’t have a clue how to shackle him.

Christian Doidge fired woefully high and wide when presented with a golden opportunity and Birighitti made another fine block from Rory McKenzie.

Kilmarnock were the better side and United could have been more comprehensively swept aside.

A late rally saw Middleton volley wide, Fletcher curl a shot off target and the bright MacLeod fizz a low drive inches wide.

Too little, too late,

United now find themselves bottom of the Premiership again; the good work immediately following the World Cup hiatus now feeling like a long time ago and fan dissatisfaction clear.