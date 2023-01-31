Tony Watt seals St Mirren loan switch — with permanent Dundee United exit possible

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tony Watt has joined St Mirren on loan for the remainder of the season.

Watt, 29, was subject of deadline day interest from Belgian top-flight side Oostende after being made available by Dundee United.

However, the Tannadice front-man opted for a reunion with his ex-Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson in Paisley.

Watt remains contracted to United until the summer of 2025 but Courier Sport understands there is an option for the Buddies to made the switch permanent.

The former Hearts and Celtic striker joined United from the Steelmen last January and scored five goals in 40 appearances.

Watt told St Mirren’s official website: “I’m buzzing. I’m delighted to be here and now it’s time to get to work.

“I know the manager and I’ve played with a lot of the boys so hopefully it’ll be a seamless transition.

“I want to win games and adapt to the team. The manager wants me to play through the middle and score goals and that’s what he believes I can do.

“I’m ready and raring to go and hopefully I can be involved in the next few days.”