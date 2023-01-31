Tony Watt transfer latest as KV Oostende make official swoop for Dundee United striker

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

KV Oostende have made their move for Dundee United striker Tony Watt.

Courier Sport revealed on Friday that the Pro League outfit were keen to take Watt back to Belgium before the end of the month.

And they have now submitted an official loan approach for the ex-Celtic, Motherwell and Hearts marksman.

United are understood to be amenable to Watt pursuing first-team football in Belgium, given he has found starting opportunities increasingly scarce at Tannadice.

Watt, 29, has previously turned out for Standard Liege, Leirse and Leuven, and Oostende believe he could be the man to fire them out of relegation trouble.

De Kustboys are currently second-bottom of the standings and, with just 23 goals, are the lowest scorers in the division.

St Mirren, managed by Watt’s former Motherwell gaffer Stephen Robinson, are also in the race for his signature.

Salford City made an approach earlier in the window but no deal was struck.

Should Watt depart before midnight, United, who will also see their budget boosted by Harry Souttar’s impending move to Leicester, will aim to move swiftly and sign another striker.