Dundee United’s deadline day: What to expect at Tannadice

Dundee United’s deadline day business could do down to the wire as Tannadice chiefs prepare for dominoes to fall, north and south of the border.

United are yet to add to their ranks during this transfer window and have loaned out seven players, albeit only Archie Meekison and Carljohan Eriksson have actually featured for the first-team this season.

The Tangerines are keen to bolster their options today but matters elsewhere will play a major part in who they are able to target.

Here, Courier Sport looks at the factors that will define United’s day.

Harry Souttar

The Australia international, who enjoyed a breakout World Cup, is expected to join Leicester City today for a reported fee potentially rising to £15 million after add-ons.

Although the up-front cost is thought to be closer to £12 million, United’s meaty sell-on percentage will ensure a welcome windfall.

With the Tannadice club due 15% following Souttar’s switch south in 2016, United will be able to budget long-term for a cash boost of more than £2 million.

While the entirety of that amount will certainly not go to strengthening the squad, it would be a major fillip as they seek to get some late business over the line.

Tony Watt

Tony Watt is a man in demand.

Salford City were previously interested in his services, while Courier Sport revealed on Friday that KV Oostende are keen to take him back to Belgium.

St Mirren and Motherwell are now thought to be in the running for Watt, who has found first-team opportunities scarce in recent months.

Watt is keen to secure regular action and United are thought to be amenable to letting him go, providing the finances are right.

The departure of the former Celtic man would free up more wiggle room in the budget.

Incomings?

If Watt departs, United will seek to strengthen their attacking pool.

Rory MacLeod and Sadat Anaku are both yet to score a senior goal in Scottish football, potentially placing a heavy burden on Steven Fletcher.

The Terrors are understood to have several options in the event they are given the green light to swoop.

Depth at right-sided centre-back, where Liam Smith is operating, has also been a visible gap since the exits of Lewis Neilson and Kerr Smith last term.

Wildcards

MacLeod has admirers in the English Premier League, from Southampton to Newcastle United, so his situation remains one to watch.

Ilmari Niskanen has endured a frustrating lack of action and, should the right opportunity come, one suspects he would jump at it.

Ivan Irinimbabazi is on trial with the club but there is no imperative to get a deal done this window, with the towering 18-year-old one for the future.