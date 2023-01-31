Dundee United’s deadline day: What to expect at Tannadice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United’s deadline day: What to expect at Tannadice

By Alan Temple
January 31 2023, 9.30am Updated: January 31 2023, 11.30am
The live issues at Tannadice. Image: SNS
The live issues at Tannadice. Image: SNS

Dundee United’s deadline day business could do down to the wire as Tannadice chiefs prepare for dominoes to fall, north and south of the border.

United are yet to add to their ranks during this transfer window and have loaned out seven players, albeit only Archie Meekison and Carljohan Eriksson have actually featured for the first-team this season.

The Tangerines are keen to bolster their options today but matters elsewhere will play a major part in who they are able to target.

Here, Courier Sport looks at the factors that will define United’s day.

Harry Souttar

The Australia international, who enjoyed a breakout World Cup, is expected to join Leicester City today for a reported fee potentially rising to £15 million after add-ons.

Although the up-front cost is thought to be closer to £12 million, United’s meaty sell-on percentage will ensure a welcome windfall.

Souttar in action at the World Cup. Image: Shutterstock

With the Tannadice club due 15% following Souttar’s switch south in 2016, United will be able to budget long-term for a cash boost of more than £2 million.

While the entirety of that amount will certainly not go to strengthening the squad, it would be a major fillip as they seek to get some late business over the line.

Tony Watt

Tony Watt is a man in demand. 

Salford City were previously interested in his services, while Courier Sport revealed on Friday that KV Oostende are keen to take him back to Belgium.

St Mirren and Motherwell are now thought to be in the running for Watt, who has found first-team opportunities scarce in recent months.

Tony Watt was notable by his absence on Sunday. Image: SNS

Watt is keen to secure regular action and United are thought to be amenable to letting him go, providing the finances are right.

The departure of the former Celtic man would free up more wiggle room in the budget.

Incomings?

If Watt departs, United will seek to strengthen their attacking pool.

Rory MacLeod and Sadat Anaku are both yet to score a senior goal in Scottish football, potentially placing a heavy burden on Steven Fletcher.

The Terrors are understood to have several options in the event they are given the green light to swoop.

Depth at right-sided centre-back, where Liam Smith is operating, has also been a visible gap since the exits of Lewis Neilson and Kerr Smith last term.

Wildcards

MacLeod has admirers in the English Premier League, from Southampton to Newcastle United, so his situation remains one to watch.

Promising midfielder Ivan Irinimbabazi. Image: Bright Stars FC

Ilmari Niskanen has endured a frustrating lack of action and, should the right opportunity come, one suspects he would jump at it.

Ivan Irinimbabazi is on trial with the club but there is no imperative to get a deal done this window, with the towering 18-year-old one for the future.





