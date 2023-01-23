Watch Ivan Irinimbabazi in action as Dundee United run rule over towering Uganda U20 international

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United are set to run the rule over towering Ugandan youth international Ivan Irinimbabazi.

The 6ft8ins midfielder is currently on the books of Bright Stars FC in the top-flight of his homeland.

Irinimbabazi travelled to Scotland over the weekend and Courier Sport understands his bid to win a deal with the Tangerines will begin on Tuesday morning.

Still only 18 years of age, he is considered a prospect for the future and, should he earn a contract, would join compatriot Sadat Anaku in Tayside.

United also snapped up Mathew Cudjoe following a trial period in 2021, while defender Enock Walusimbi joined Peterhead following brief spell training with United.

As outlined by Courier Sport last September, United see Africa, and more specifically Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania, as potentially untapped markets for emerging talents.

Irinimbabazi, who is expected to be in the Uganda squad for the upcoming Africa U20 Cup of Nations in Egypt, travelled to Scotland with compatriots Hakim Kiwanuka and Alex Yiga.