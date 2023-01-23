Watch Ivan Irinimbabazi in action as Dundee United run rule over towering Uganda U20 international By Alan Temple January 23 2023, 11.47am Updated: January 23 2023, 12.05pm 0 Promising midfielder Ivan Irinimbabazi. Image: Bright Stars FC [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dundee United are set to run the rule over towering Ugandan youth international Ivan Irinimbabazi. The 6ft8ins midfielder is currently on the books of Bright Stars FC in the top-flight of his homeland. Irinimbabazi travelled to Scotland over the weekend and Courier Sport understands his bid to win a deal with the Tangerines will begin on Tuesday morning. Still only 18 years of age, he is considered a prospect for the future and, should he earn a contract, would join compatriot Sadat Anaku in Tayside. United also snapped up Mathew Cudjoe following a trial period in 2021, while defender Enock Walusimbi joined Peterhead following brief spell training with United. As outlined by Courier Sport last September, United see Africa, and more specifically Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania, as potentially untapped markets for emerging talents. Irinimbabazi, who is expected to be in the Uganda squad for the upcoming Africa U20 Cup of Nations in Egypt, travelled to Scotland with compatriots Hakim Kiwanuka and Alex Yiga. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Dundee United Liam Fox explains Carljohan Eriksson exit and outlines Dundee United plan for Mark Birighitti… Lionel Messi or University of Stirling? Dundee United ace Aziz Behich affords the same… Scottish Cup draw: Dundee United host Kilmarnock as Premiership opposition await Raith Rovers if… 5 Dundee United talking points as 2 youngsters stake claim for Tannadice minutes Dundee United keeper Carljohan Eriksson seals loan switch to Danish league leaders No ‘stress and panic’ for Dundee United as Liam Fox outlines why Rory MacLeod… Dundee United verdict as Tangerines overcome early wobble to navigate University challenge Jamie McGrath on why he'd be the last Dundee United star to underestimate University… Carljohan Eriksson in Danish transfer talks as Dundee United goalkeeper nears Tannadice exit Dundee United youngster Darren Watson becomes THIRD Tannadice kid to make Forfar loan switch Most Read 1 Perth construction boss avoids jail for £200k tax evasion scam 2 Mum home schooling her daughter after ‘severe beatings and constant bullying’ at Glenrothes High… 6 3 Arbroath man snared by hunter group at first ‘meeting’ with grooming target 4 Maiden voyage of luxury Dundee cruise proving ‘incredibly popular’ 5 Construction begins on new Cameron Bridge railway station in Fife 6 ‘Shameful’ fly-tippers dump builders’ waste at Glenrothes roundabout 7 Obituary: Inspirational Helen Adam overcame adversity to become beloved Carnoustie teacher 8 Police watchdog probes claim Dundee woman assaulted by officer after newsagent arrest 9 Step back on to the dancefloor of Dundee’s Mardi Gras with head DJ Pat… 10 Liam Fox explains Carljohan Eriksson exit and outlines Dundee United plan for Mark Birighitti… More from The Courier Bankrupt businessman fined for fraudulent Fife shop sale JIM SPENCE: Why Dundee councillor Lynne Short’s ludicrous Holocaust analogy does damage to trans… Blood-soaked teen found in Perth street wearing just his pants abused police Cupar street named fourth dirtiest in Scotland for air pollution St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson pleased with new back four system as James Brown… Residents fear Halbeath flooding work is only a temporary fix EXCLUSIVE: Tayside psychiatry vacancies worst in Scotland as expert warns national services 'unsafe' Could St Andrews become Fife's biggest 20mph zone? 2 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer provides Tyler French update and insists 'no risks' will be… Marking kits dramatically cut farm thefts Editor's Picks Perth construction boss avoids jail for £200k tax evasion scam Cupar street named fourth dirtiest in Scotland for air pollution St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson pleased with new back four system as James Brown and Ryan McGowan injury updates given Arbroath man snared by hunter group at first ‘meeting’ with grooming target Residents fear Halbeath flooding work is only a temporary fix EXCLUSIVE: Tayside psychiatry vacancies worst in Scotland as expert warns national services ‘unsafe’ Step back on to the dancefloor of Dundee’s Mardi Gras with head DJ Pat Mulligan Could St Andrews become Fife’s biggest 20mph zone? Maiden voyage of luxury Dundee cruise proving ‘incredibly popular’ Dundee boss Gary Bowyer provides Tyler French update and insists ‘no risks’ will be taken against Dunfermline as injuries mount Most Commented 1 Carnoustie man scoops £10,000 jackpot on ITV's Tipping Point 2 Dundee SNP councillor slammed after comparing gender reform battle to 'Auschwitz' 3 Perthshire ghillie slams littering drivers as 'bad people' 4 Mum home schooling her daughter after 'severe beatings and constant bullying' at Glenrothes High School 5 Is ScotRail really scrapping peak rail fares across Tayside and Fife? 6 Asda Kirkton staff 'losing confidence in police' as disorder and abuse from kids continues 7 Brian Cox tells Courier subscribers of his ‘proudest moment’ filming Succession in Dundee 8 Dundee mum terrified ceiling will cave in on kids after years of leaks 9 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on what new No 9 Kwame Thomas will bring to Dens Park, injury worries and why Joe Grayson's deal ended early 10 Pitlochry needs larger parking spaces to cope with modern cars, says councillor